Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KY America First Endorses Stuart Owen In Mt. Washington Mayors Race And 2 In The City Council RaceNelson County News-SentinelMount Washington, KY
4 Great Seafood Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Louisville Beer Week 2022 in Full EffectAmarie M.Louisville, KY
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
The Legend of Old Louisville's Witches TreeSara BLouisville, KY
Related
WLKY.com
UofL Health reconnects burn victims with doctors, nurses who helped them recover
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UofL Health reconnected burn patients with the doctors and nurses who helped them in their recovery, and they did it with chili. All current and former patients were invited to a chili cook-off on Friday between doctors and nurses. The cook-off had 13 different chilis submitted...
WLKY.com
VIDEO: Dozens of Louisville's NICU babies dressed up for Halloween
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — From tiny mermaids to adorable sock monkeys, more than two dozen NICU babies at UofL Health were dressed up this week for a Halloween photo shoot. And for the nurses, dressing up and photographing their tiny patients has become a favorite tradition. "I think the NICU...
How throwing pumpkins into the Ohio River may just 'save lives'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Research shows that in 2022 alone, there will be nearly 300,000 new invasive breast cancer cases for women and 3,000 for men. In an effort to help in the fight against metastatic breast cancer, Captain's Quarters created Chunkin Pumpkins and will be throwing their seventh annual event on Sunday, Oct.16.
WKYT 27
A Ky. mother’s warning: The deadly dangers of ‘co-sleeping’
VERSAILLES, Ky. (WKYT) - In a single instant, it is often said, life can change forever. For Kayla Sorrell and Ross Burd, on May 13, 2021, it changed in three. The first was at 8 a.m., when Burd dropped off young Raven to the babysitter, a trusted woman who shared a special bond with Raven. It was a normal day.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wave 3
Light poles copper theft investigation leads to familiar house
Louisville’s 911 Deflection Program making positive change; looks primed for expansion. Under the deflection program, mental health calls are diverted away from LMPD and forwarded to crisis triage workers (CTWs) who are stationed in the 911 call center. Office of Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods offer free mental health screenings...
WLKY.com
Louisville Metro Animal Services waiving fees to maintain 'no kill' status
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Adoption and reclaim fees at Louisville Metro Animal Services are being waived in order to help the shelter reduce its capacity. The shelter says it is exceeding its max capacity currently and if they can't get the number down soon its "no kill" status may be in jeopardy.
North America’s oldest gorilla dies at Kentucky zoo
Officials said the 64-year-old gorilla was watched closely by staff for the last several months due to her age before they made the decision to euthanize her on Friday.
WLKY.com
New facility in southern Indiana meets growing need for mental health services
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — A new facility in southern Indiana is meeting a growing need for mental health services. Representatives from Centerstone had a ribbon cutting Friday to celebrate the opening of their new location in Jeffersonville. Centerstone is a nonprofit health system that provides mental health and substance use...
RELATED PEOPLE
wdrb.com
Terminally ill patient at UofL Hospital fulfills dying wish
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With days left to live a patient at UofL Hospital had his final wish granted. To get married. Osmin Melendez has fought colon cancer for months, but told nurses at 2:30 a.m. Tuesday his dying wish was to marry his long-term girlfriend, Daysy Rosales. “We just...
WLKY.com
Here's what's going on around Louisville, southern Indiana this weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Big Stomp Music Festival kicked off Friday as one of the many events going on this weekend. Mental health resource booths lined the festival stages in Fern Creeks' Jones Field for the event. It was started by the Jones Family in 2017 after Peter Jones took his life in 2016.
LMAS will begin euthanizing, lose its 'no-kill status' if kennel population is not reduced
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Animal Services (LMAS) shelter is now operating over capacity, putting in danger the shelter’s five consecutive years of 'no-kill status'. LMAS staff said if the kennel population is not reduced, the agency will be forced to begin euthanizing for lack of space...
WLKY.com
'He's really a walking miracle': Indiana deputy shot in the line of duty defying all odds
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Indiana Sheriff's Deputy Bryan Hicks was shot in the head while responding to a welfare check outside of Evansville in September 2021. At the hospital, his wife heard he was brain dead. Tammy Hicks remembered the shock, grief and panic, "What do I bury him in?...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLKY.com
Dispute over Waverly Hills Sanatorium comes to apparent end with agreement
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A disagreement that has existed for a while regarding the Waverly Hills Sanatorium has apparently been resolved. The Waverly Hills Historical Society and the property's owner, Charlie Mattingly, have reached an agreement to resolve all of their disputes regarding tourism and the longtime Louisville landmark. It...
WLKY.com
Kentucky's largest street painting festival returns to Waterfront Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Via Colori Street Painting Festival returns to Waterfront Park this weekend to celebrate creativity and raise money for Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana. More than 100 artists will use sidewalks near Big Four Bridge Lawn as canvases on Saturday and Sunday. They will be creating their own...
WLKY.com
The Big Stomp music festival bridges music and mental health
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Big Stomp Music Festival is more than just a celebration of music; it's also a safe place to have a conversation about mental health. It was started by the Jones Family in 2017 as a way to honor their son Pete, who took his own life in 2016. Then, it was called Pete Fest.
WLKY.com
Monthly 'South 4th Night Market' kicks off in effort to get more visitors downtown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The new monthly South 4th Night Market kicked off Thursday on South 4th Street between Guthrie and Chestnut streets. About a dozen vendors set up on the block that was closed to traffic for the event that lasted from 4 to 8 p.m. Louisville Downtown Partnership...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLKY.com
Pennywise Jeep scaring Louisville drivers again with new features
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — When Andrew Johnson started decorating his Jeep 10 years ago, he never expected the hobby to grow into the sensation it's become. The creepy, eye-catching hobby has given him viral fame, prominent roles in local parades, and even movie roles. "This season, I've signed up for...
WLKY.com
Pedestrian struck, killed on Preston Highway near Kentucky Expo Center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was struck and killed by a car driving on Preston Highway early Saturday morning, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department. It happened just after 1 a.m. in the 3300 block of Preston. That's not far from the Kentucky Expo Center. Officials said the...
WLKY.com
Jack Harlow hints at 'Louisville Live' appearance
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Just about a week away from "Louisville Live" at Louisville Slugger Field, the night may have its first special guest. In a sly post on his Instagram story, Jack Harlow may have dropped a hint that he'll be at the event this year. This shouldn't come...
WLKY.com
Zoneton fire hitting the streets for 3rd year of mobile Halloween
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. — Zoneton fire is hitting the road and bringing Halloween to its community for the third straight year. After COVID-19 disrupted their 21 years of hosting a Halloween open house at their fire station, the department got creative and decided to go mobile in 2020. Starting on...
Comments / 0