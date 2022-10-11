ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLKY.com

VIDEO: Dozens of Louisville's NICU babies dressed up for Halloween

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — From tiny mermaids to adorable sock monkeys, more than two dozen NICU babies at UofL Health were dressed up this week for a Halloween photo shoot. And for the nurses, dressing up and photographing their tiny patients has become a favorite tradition. "I think the NICU...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

How throwing pumpkins into the Ohio River may just 'save lives'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Research shows that in 2022 alone, there will be nearly 300,000 new invasive breast cancer cases for women and 3,000 for men. In an effort to help in the fight against metastatic breast cancer, Captain's Quarters created Chunkin Pumpkins and will be throwing their seventh annual event on Sunday, Oct.16.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

A Ky. mother’s warning: The deadly dangers of ‘co-sleeping’

VERSAILLES, Ky. (WKYT) - In a single instant, it is often said, life can change forever. For Kayla Sorrell and Ross Burd, on May 13, 2021, it changed in three. The first was at 8 a.m., when Burd dropped off young Raven to the babysitter, a trusted woman who shared a special bond with Raven. It was a normal day.
VERSAILLES, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Health
Louisville, KY
Society
Louisville, KY
Health
Local
Kentucky Society
City
Louisville, KY
Wave 3

Light poles copper theft investigation leads to familiar house

Louisville’s 911 Deflection Program making positive change; looks primed for expansion. Under the deflection program, mental health calls are diverted away from LMPD and forwarded to crisis triage workers (CTWs) who are stationed in the 911 call center. Office of Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods offer free mental health screenings...
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Brown
wdrb.com

Terminally ill patient at UofL Hospital fulfills dying wish

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With days left to live a patient at UofL Hospital had his final wish granted. To get married. Osmin Melendez has fought colon cancer for months, but told nurses at 2:30 a.m. Tuesday his dying wish was to marry his long-term girlfriend, Daysy Rosales. “We just...
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carpet#A Special Day#The Uofl Health#Uofl
WLKY.com

Dispute over Waverly Hills Sanatorium comes to apparent end with agreement

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A disagreement that has existed for a while regarding the Waverly Hills Sanatorium has apparently been resolved. The Waverly Hills Historical Society and the property's owner, Charlie Mattingly, have reached an agreement to resolve all of their disputes regarding tourism and the longtime Louisville landmark. It...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Kentucky's largest street painting festival returns to Waterfront Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Via Colori Street Painting Festival returns to Waterfront Park this weekend to celebrate creativity and raise money for Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana. More than 100 artists will use sidewalks near Big Four Bridge Lawn as canvases on Saturday and Sunday. They will be creating their own...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

The Big Stomp music festival bridges music and mental health

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Big Stomp Music Festival is more than just a celebration of music; it's also a safe place to have a conversation about mental health. It was started by the Jones Family in 2017 as a way to honor their son Pete, who took his own life in 2016. Then, it was called Pete Fest.
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
WLKY.com

Pennywise Jeep scaring Louisville drivers again with new features

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — When Andrew Johnson started decorating his Jeep 10 years ago, he never expected the hobby to grow into the sensation it's become. The creepy, eye-catching hobby has given him viral fame, prominent roles in local parades, and even movie roles. "This season, I've signed up for...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Jack Harlow hints at 'Louisville Live' appearance

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Just about a week away from "Louisville Live" at Louisville Slugger Field, the night may have its first special guest. In a sly post on his Instagram story, Jack Harlow may have dropped a hint that he'll be at the event this year. This shouldn't come...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy