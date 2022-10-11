ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Survey: Regular dinners with family, friends could have big impact mental health

By Stephanie Stahl
 3 days ago
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A new survey shows sitting down with family and friends for regular meals could have a big impact on mental health and well-being. Chronic stress can increase a person's lifetime risk of heart disease and stroke.

A new survey from the American Heart Association shows sharing regular meals with others could be one way to help manage stress.

The national survey found that 91% of parents reported their family is less stressed when they share family meals together. Sixty-five percent of those polled said they were at least somewhat stressed, while more than a quarter said they were very or extremely stressed.

Researchers highlight that sharing meals with family, friends or neighbors can also boost self-esteem and improve social connection, especially for children.

The heart association is launching "Together Tuesdays" to encourage eating together and is offering ideas for budget-friendly meals and conversation starters on its website.

The survey also found nearly 70% of people who worked said they would feel less stressed at their jobs if they had more time to take a break and share a meal with a coworker.

Philadelphia, PA
