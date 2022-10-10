Read full article on original website
Related
KTVB
Idaho Fish and Game adds 7-foot sturgeon to MK Nature Center
The 7-foot addition brings the MK Nature Center to four sturgeon. The Idaho Fish and Game facility is located along the Boise River Greenbelt.
KTVB
50 wildlife charges filed against five Idaho men
An Idaho Fish and Game investigation revealed a trespassing call during the 2021 pronghorn archery season was much more. The group was sentenced to $21,000 in fines.
KTVB
Idaho Wednesday's Child: 11-year-old Nevaeh is a lover of people, animals
Nevaeh is a "incredibly compassionate kid," who hopes to be a teacher one day. She is looking for a place to call her forever home.
KTVB
Former SPD officer Nathan Nash sentenced to 14 years to life in prison for rape charges involving two victims
SPOKANE, Wash. — Editor's Note: Normally, KREM 2 does not identify victims of sexual assault. But Thursday, Tatyanna Presnell agreed to be filmed and have her name published because she said it was a way for her to begin to move forward. Former Spokane Police Department officer, Nathan Nash,...
Comments / 0