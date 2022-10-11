Read full article on original website
Related
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada Senators secure $1 million grant for law enforcement
WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - Nevada Senators Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen announced they have secured a grant of more than $1 million for law enforcement in the state. The grant, which totals $1,294,662, is coming through the DOJ’s Community Oriented Policing Services to support public safety across the...
2news.com
Nevadaworks hosting grand re-opening of EmployNV Job Center
Nevadaworks, an organization that provides employers in northern Nevada with skilled, productive workers that support the economic needs of the region, is hosting a grand re-opening of the EmployNV Business and Career Hubs, formerly called the American Job Center of Nevada. This event will be held at the Reno Town...
Nevada Appeal
Carson schools can’t find enough people to hire
The Carson City School District has declared critical labor shortages for substitute teachers, substitute school nurses and substitute custodians to recruit retired public employees and fill current vacant positions. The district’s board of trustees on Oct. 11 approved the decision, which is allowed under Nevada Revised Statute 286.523, since turnover...
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada treatment center to get millions in funding for treatment
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Biden administration has announced a $3.7 million investment to improve healthcare and recovery services in rural Nevada. “In Nevada, we see a growing need to further ensure people in our smaller communities enjoy access to care as close to home as possible,” Ingvoldstad said. “USDA’s Emergency Rural Health Care Grant Program was created to support stronger, more resilient healthcare services in throughout rural America and here in Nevada. With today’s investments, the New Frontier Treatment Center in Fallon can broaden their reach to help even more individuals and families on their path to wellness and recovery.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2news.com
Sparks Elementary School Teacher Awarded Nevada’s Teacher Of The Year
Connie Hall has been with the Washoe County School District for nearly 14 years. Hall will now represent Nevada at the National Teacher of the Year competition.
2news.com
Lt. Governor announces legislation to ease licensing burdens for small business owners
Lieutenant Governor Lisa Cano Burkhead announced Thursday, Oct. 13, that she has filed a bill draft request to improve the general licensing processes for Nevada businesses, and empower the Secretary of State’s Office to serve as a “one-stop-shop" for business owners. Under the bill, which will be considered...
2news.com
Ronald McDonald Care Mobile Providing Affordable Dental Care in Carson City
The Ronald McDonald Care Mobile (RMCM) offers oral healthcare to children through age 21 and soon it will be visiting Carson City and Gardnerville. The Care Mobile offers the same services provided in a brick and mortar facility and is staffed with a dentist, dental assistants and office assistants. Because it is on wheels, they are able to bring access to affordable care to communities throughout Nevada.
2news.com
5th Annual Northern Nevada Construction Career Day
A Coalition of northern Nevada Construction Industry associations, trades and contracting companies came together Friday to host 1,800 high school students from the Washoe County School District, home schoolers and charter schools for Construction Career Day. The event was part of 5th Annual Northern Nevada Construction Career Day. Shortages of...
RELATED PEOPLE
Nevada DMV closed today due to internet outage
Nevada DMV and other state offices are closed Friday due to a significant internet outage, according to DMV's Twitter.
Former NSHE Regent challenging appointed judge in special election
Policy, politics and progressive commentary “My opponent is qualified for only half the job,” judicial candidate James Dean Leavitt says of Clark County District Judge Maria Gall, referring to her lack of experience in criminal law. “She’s never handled a criminal matter. And frankly, the only thing that distinguishes the two of us is I’ve practiced civil and criminal law […] The post Former NSHE Regent challenging appointed judge in special election appeared first on Nevada Current.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada announces new home care funding; minimum wage increase for field
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak has announced an increase in home care funding, as well as a $15 minimum wage for caregivers as part of his budget. Under the new budget, the Medicaid reimbursement would change from $17.56 an hour to $25 an hour. Currently, the median wage for Nevada’s 13,000 home care workers is $11 an hour, decreasing over the last decade when adjusted for inflation.
2news.com
CCB Accepting Applications for Cannabis Consumption Lounges in Nevada
The Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board (CCB) is seeking applications for cannabis consumption lounge licenses. Pursuant to NRS 678B.250, the CCB shall issue adult-use cannabis establishment licenses for cannabis consumption lounges. The CCB will accept applications for ten (10) business days, in accordance with NRS 678B.300. The application period opens on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
2news.com
Rural Counseling Receives $100,000 Donation To Expand
The group "Rural Nevada Counseling” received a $100,000 donation from Google to help expand services. This donation is expected to help increase the number of clients served by 100% within the next year.
Democratic candidate for governor falling behind in polls, loses endorsement from top teachers union
Top Nevada teachers union not to endorse any midterm candidate in the governor's race while new polls find Gov. Steve Sisolak is trailing behind GOP opponent Joe Lombardo.
2news.com
Food Bank of Northern Nevada announces new Produce on Wheels locations
The Food Bank of Northern Nevada announces that they are bringing their Produce On Wheels program to two new sites beginning in October of 2022. Produce On Wheels is a senior program focusing on providing access to healthy, nutritious foods that can often be out of reach for those on a fixed income.
2news.com
Shoe-shaped Hot Air Balloon Stomps at Carson Middle School
The Carson Middle School Cross Country Team helped unpack, inflate and deflate and pack a custom running-shoe-shaped balloon Thursday morning, Oct. 13, 2022. They also had the opportunity to learn about lift and hot air displacement and walk through the inside before they departed for the middle school Tah-Neva Cross Country Championship held at Kahle Park at Stateline in Tahoe later that afternoon.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2news.com
Reno City Council Chooses Ward 3 Finalists
The four will now go on to two meet and greets on October 18 and 19. The Reno City Council is moving forward with filling the vacant Ward 3 seat as an appointment process, rather than an election.
KOLO TV Reno
Question 3 asks: Should Nevada adopt a ‘Ranked Voting’ system?
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Question 3 on the ballot asks the voter to amend the Nevada Constitution to allow for an open primary in the state, and then during the general election apply a ranked voting system for all the U.S Congressional and Senate races, constitutional offices, and state legislative offices. To understand how a ranked voting system works, look to Alaska.
2news.com
Outdoor Recreation partners launch Nevada Trail Finder
Nevada outdoor recreation partners are excited to announce the launch of Nevada Trail Finder, a free, web-based mapping resource designed to help Nevadans and visitors discover thousands of miles of trails across Nevada’s abundant public lands and waterways. This user-friendly, digital mapping platform provides detailed trail description pages allowing...
2news.com
BLM Offering Public Tour of Indian Lakes Off-Range Corrals in Fallon
The Bureau of Land Management will host a free public tour of the Indian Lakes Off-Range Wild Horse and Burro Corral in Fallon, Nevada, on Friday, November 4. Attendees will have the opportunity to view wild horses recently gathered from overpopulated herds in Nevada and Oregon. “BLM takes pride in...
Comments / 1