redlakenationnews.com
State settles with Andersen Windows over 'refusal' to hire applicant with disability
Andersen Corp. is settling a discrimination claim alleging the company withdrew a job offer after learning of an applicant's disability, according to the Minnesota Department of Human Rights. The window and door manufacturer based in Bayport, Minn., will pay the man $41,000 and adhere to several stipulations meant to "build...
voiceofalexandria.com
Minnesota man is a record holder for largest pumplin
(Anoka, MN)--A man from Minnesota is the new North American record holder for largest pumpkin. Travis Gienger of Anoka won the Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Half Moon Bay, California on Monday with a pumpkin that weighed in at a whopping 2560 pounds to break the United States record.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man charged with stealing Menards’ rebate checks while working for USPS
CUMBERLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – Waiting on a Menards rebate check that never arrived in the mail? Well, one man in Wisconsin is accused of stealing them while working for the United States Postal Service. According to the Department of Justice, 37-year-old Joshua Copas was charged with theft of mail....
ccxmedia.org
Permanent Fence at Brooklyn Center Police Station ‘Sends Message of Understanding’
When Brooklyn Center City Manager Reggie Edwards addressed the city council this week about erecting a permanent fence at the police station, he explained the historical context of what a fence could symbolize to community members. The result is a fence that Edwards says “sends a message of togetherness and...
4 Great Pizza Places in Minnesota
What is your go-to comfort food? Is it pizza? If that's the first answer that comes to mind, then you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing pizza spots in Minnesota that serve absolutely delicious food made with only fresh and also high-quality ingredients, every day of the week.
Bruno, Big Lake Police K-9, dies following medical emergency
BIG LAKE, Minn. – The Big Lake Police Department is mourning the loss of a beloved member of its team.K-9 Bruno died Wednesday from "an unforeseen medical emergency." "I assure you, his handler Officer Chafee, emergency veterinarian personnel, and the members of the Big Lake Police Department did everything they could," said Big Lake Police Chief John Kaczmarek.Bruno was not on duty at the time of his fatal emergency.
Bethel University scraps 10 majors, minors; cites declining enrollment
ARDEN HILLS, Minn — Bethel University, a private Christian school in Arden Hills, has eliminated 10 programs, saying it needs to “change” and “adapt” to declining enrollment. The cuts affect a number of Bethel’s schools, including the College of Arts and Sciences, the College of...
bulletin-news.com
Central Minnesota woman charged with threatening to kill Somali family
According to court filings, a lady from central Minnesota is accused of twice breaking into a Somali family’s house in the St. Cloud region and threatening to murder them. Alyssa Marlys Holmberg, 33, of Ogilvie, is accused of causing a disturbance at a Waite Park apartment complex on Saturday and is also accused of three additional offenses, including three charges of bias-motivated assault.
fox9.com
Columbia Heights city councilmember asked to resign by council
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Columbia Heights city council voted unanimously to censure fellow council member KT Jacobs Monday evening, after Jacobs was accused of racial discrimination. Jacobs’ colleagues stripped her of the ability to serve on commissions or boards, before also requesting that she resign. Jacobs declined...
Search for Minnesota mother accused of abducting daughter to prevent vaccination
A search is underway for a New Hope mother who is accused of abducting her daughter from her ex-husband's custody to prevent her from getting vaccinated. Deanna Konz, 47, has an active warrant issued for her arrest as of Wednesday on two parental rights charges. The whereabouts of Konz and her 9-year-old daughter are unknown at this time.
lptv.org
Suspect Located in Stop Sign Shooting Near Little Falls
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office is thanking the public for their help in locating a man suspected of shooting a stop sign near Little Falls earlier this week. The Sheriff’s Office says a suspect vehicle has been located, along with a person of interest. The investigation is ongoing, and no further information is available at this time.
Rash of Break-Ins Prompts Warning from Sheriff
GARRISON (WJON News) -- There has been a number of breaks ins in a particular area of Crow Wing County. The Sheriff's Office is alerting residents in the area south of Garrison that since July they have responded to several burglary and theft reports. They remind you to check your...
Anoka Family, well-known on TikTok, shares devastation of Fort Myers and their home
MINNEAPOLIS -- WCCO first told you about the Mannella family last week. Frankie, Christine, and Olive Mannella are originally from Anoka but moved to Fort Myers a few years ago. They evacuated to Minnesota when Hurricane Ian hit, and drove back to Florida after the storm to assess the damage.When they finally made it to their home, not far from Fort Myers Beach, they filmed the destruction, outside and inside of their home.A water line on their walls shows the storm surge rose around 9 ft. on the inside of the first floor of their home. The flood waters left behind a wet,...
wcmpradio.com
Dragons Tennis Headed Back to State!
Pine City HC Kristin Unverzagt with an exciting tennis update. The girls tennis team had a strong showing with a 7-0 win over Mora today and will represent section 7A in the state tournament October 25-26. The match started with our 2n, 3rd, 4th singles and 2nd, 3rd doubles. The...
Minnesota Man Dies In Barefoot Water Skiing Accident
He was a world-record holding barefoot water skier.
voiceofalexandria.com
Police looking for person involved in shooting at stop sign
(Little Falls, MN)--The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office says that on Monday evening, their office received a report of a man shooting at the stop sign located at the intersection of 160th Avenue and Iris Road, south of Little Falls. According to the report, a male party was witnessed standing...
Minnesota Trump supporter who falsely accused left-wing vandals of setting fire he staged pleads guilty to fraud
A Minnesota supporter of former President Donald Trump who officials say staged a fire that he blamed on left-wing radicals pleaded guilty Tuesday to wire fraud, prosecutors said. Denis Molla, 30, had claimed that his camper was targeted because of his Trump flag. He filed fraudulent insurance claims worth hundreds...
Boy struck by driver in Elk River remains in coma
A 15-year-old boy struck by a driver in Elk River last week remains in a medically-induced coma, according to a fundraiser for the boy's family. The boy, identified on GoFundMe 15-year-old Brady Johnson, was airlifted from the scene of the crash at Twin Lakes Road and Industrial Circle on Oct. 4.
This Tiny Minnesota Town is Growing Faster Than Any Other
These days, there is no shortage of growing communities in the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes. People are moving in droves to spots all over the map. But one small town seems to be getting bigger almost by the day. With a thriving economy, strong school system, and affordable housing,...
wcmpradio.com
One Dead Following Tuesday Crash in Isanti County
On Tuesday evening at approximately 10:40 PM, deputies from the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of 249th and Verdin Avenue Northwest on a report of a car crash that resulted in the vehicle rolling over. Deputies arrived and located a single male occupant, believed to be...
