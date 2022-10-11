ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pine City, MN

Minnesota man is a record holder for largest pumplin

(Anoka, MN)--A man from Minnesota is the new North American record holder for largest pumpkin. Travis Gienger of Anoka won the Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Half Moon Bay, California on Monday with a pumpkin that weighed in at a whopping 2560 pounds to break the United States record.
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Minnesota

What is your go-to comfort food? Is it pizza? If that's the first answer that comes to mind, then you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing pizza spots in Minnesota that serve absolutely delicious food made with only fresh and also high-quality ingredients, every day of the week.
CBS Minnesota

Bruno, Big Lake Police K-9, dies following medical emergency

BIG LAKE, Minn. – The Big Lake Police Department is mourning the loss of a beloved member of its team.K-9 Bruno died Wednesday from "an unforeseen medical emergency." "I assure you, his handler Officer Chafee, emergency veterinarian personnel, and the members of the Big Lake Police Department did everything they could," said Big Lake Police Chief John Kaczmarek.Bruno was not on duty at the time of his fatal emergency.
bulletin-news.com

Central Minnesota woman charged with threatening to kill Somali family

According to court filings, a lady from central Minnesota is accused of twice breaking into a Somali family’s house in the St. Cloud region and threatening to murder them. Alyssa Marlys Holmberg, 33, of Ogilvie, is accused of causing a disturbance at a Waite Park apartment complex on Saturday and is also accused of three additional offenses, including three charges of bias-motivated assault.
fox9.com

Columbia Heights city councilmember asked to resign by council

COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Columbia Heights city council voted unanimously to censure fellow council member KT Jacobs Monday evening, after Jacobs was accused of racial discrimination. Jacobs’ colleagues stripped her of the ability to serve on commissions or boards, before also requesting that she resign. Jacobs declined...
lptv.org

Suspect Located in Stop Sign Shooting Near Little Falls

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office is thanking the public for their help in locating a man suspected of shooting a stop sign near Little Falls earlier this week. The Sheriff’s Office says a suspect vehicle has been located, along with a person of interest. The investigation is ongoing, and no further information is available at this time.
WJON

Rash of Break-Ins Prompts Warning from Sheriff

GARRISON (WJON News) -- There has been a number of breaks ins in a particular area of Crow Wing County. The Sheriff's Office is alerting residents in the area south of Garrison that since July they have responded to several burglary and theft reports. They remind you to check your...
CBS Minnesota

Anoka Family, well-known on TikTok, shares devastation of Fort Myers and their home

MINNEAPOLIS -- WCCO first told you about the Mannella family last week. Frankie, Christine, and Olive Mannella are originally from Anoka but moved to Fort Myers a few years ago. They evacuated to Minnesota when Hurricane Ian hit, and drove back to Florida after the storm to assess the damage.When they finally made it to their home, not far from Fort Myers Beach, they filmed the destruction, outside and inside of their home.A water line on their walls shows the storm surge rose around 9 ft. on the inside of the first floor of their home. The flood waters left behind a wet,...
wcmpradio.com

Dragons Tennis Headed Back to State!

Pine City HC Kristin Unverzagt with an exciting tennis update. The girls tennis team had a strong showing with a 7-0 win over Mora today and will represent section 7A in the state tournament October 25-26. The match started with our 2n, 3rd, 4th singles and 2nd, 3rd doubles. The...
voiceofalexandria.com

Police looking for person involved in shooting at stop sign

(Little Falls, MN)--The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office says that on Monday evening, their office received a report of a man shooting at the stop sign located at the intersection of 160th Avenue and Iris Road, south of Little Falls. According to the report, a male party was witnessed standing...
Bring Me The News

Boy struck by driver in Elk River remains in coma

A 15-year-old boy struck by a driver in Elk River last week remains in a medically-induced coma, according to a fundraiser for the boy's family. The boy, identified on GoFundMe 15-year-old Brady Johnson, was airlifted from the scene of the crash at Twin Lakes Road and Industrial Circle on Oct. 4.
wcmpradio.com

One Dead Following Tuesday Crash in Isanti County

On Tuesday evening at approximately 10:40 PM, deputies from the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of 249th and Verdin Avenue Northwest on a report of a car crash that resulted in the vehicle rolling over. Deputies arrived and located a single male occupant, believed to be...
ISANTI COUNTY, MN

