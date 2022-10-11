Read full article on original website
WBBJ
Jackson City Hall goes purple for domestic violence awareness
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Women’s and Men’s Resource and Rape Assistance Program (WRAP) has requested the City of Jackson change the lights on City Hall to the color purple. Purple signifies domestic violence awareness in the month of October. WRAP hopes by doing this, they can spread...
wpln.org
A small town in West Tennessee has a mayor’s race many outsiders are watching
The small West Tennessee town that nearly lost its ability to govern its own finances will soon elect its next mayor. Four candidates are campaigning to lead Mason in what has become an increasingly heated mayoral race, which has seen one lawsuit and accusations of vandalism. One of the most...
WBBJ
Construction details of new Pope School discussed at Thursday meeting
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Madison County Commission held its agenda review Thursday afternoon. There were many topics discussed, but one of note is the budget of the new Pope School. Currently the budget is $48 million. It’s $44 million to build the school building, with an additional $4 million...
WBBJ
Jackson ReStore shows appreciation to supporters with free lunch
JACKSON, Tenn. — One local nonprofit invites the community to lunch for National “I Love You” Day. ReStore is a nonprofit under Habitat for Humanity that provides a store front for the community to come and shop. “We are a true nonprofit that takes gently used items...
radio7media.com
Lauderdale County Employees Receive an Annual Raise
THE TIMES DAILY REPORTS THAT FULL-TIME LAUDERDALE COUNTY EMPLOYEES ARE RECEIVING A $3,000 ANNUAL RAISE BEGINNING THIS MONTH. THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY COMMISSION AGREED THIS WEEK TO REVISE ITS FISCAL 2022-23 BUDGET TO REFLECT THE CHANGE. IN ADDITION, PART TIME EMPLOYEES WILL BE PAID $15 AN HOUR. ALL OF THE RAISES AMOUNT TO APPROXIMATELY $1 MILLION IN ADDITIONAL COSTS TO THE COUNTY. COMMISSION CHAIRMAN DANNY PETTUS SAID THIS APPLIES TO ALL OF THE COUNTY'S MORE THAN 300 EMPLOYEES, INCLUDING THOSE IN THE SHERIFF'S OFFICE.
WBBJ
Governor Bill Lee announces $100M crime intervention initiative
JACKSON,Tenn.– Governor Bill Lee’s announcement comes as an initiative to curb violent crime and strengthen public safety. “Local law enforcement at times need help a lot of technology that’s coming down the pipe in the last 5 to 10 years, especially rural departments that technology is unaffordable at times,” says Milan Police Department Chief Bobby Sellers.
WBBJ
November 8 Elections: What you need to know
JACKSON, Tenn. — The November 8 elections are vastly approaching, with early voting starting on October 19. “It will have the Governor, it will have four amendment questions on it. It’ll have your Senate. It’ll have your State Representative and your Congress,” said Lori Lott, Administrator of Elections in Madison County.
bulletintimesnews.com
Teachers Given Tenure with Hardeman County Schools
The Hardeman County School Board recognized teachers who met the eligibility to attain tenure at the meeting on October 6. For a director of schools to recommend a teacher be granted tenure by the local board of education, the teacher must first be eligible under the law. . . .
actionnews5.com
Haywood County hospital reopens after 8 years of being closed
BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - The year 2014 was a hard year for the residents of Brownsville and Haywood County. The hospital down the road from the city square closed its doors, and many in the area thought the closure would be permanent. “It was boarded up and had minimal utilities...
Covington Leader
Tipton County to receive money to combat opioid crisis
In the coming months and years, Tipton County will be receiving money to combat a local and national problem: the opioid crisis. During Monday night’s meeting of the Tipton County Legislative Body, County Executive Jeff Huffman said he expects Tipton County to receive about $180,000 a year over the next two decades or so. The money is being disbursed from law suit settlements against pharmaceutical companies.
WBBJ
Hub City seniors invited to participate in talent showcase Nov. 2
JACKSON, Tenn. — A new fun spotlight is coming to Jackson in the form of a talent show for senior citizens. The inaugural Hub City Senior Talent Showcase is open for applications. It’s for participants who are 60 and older. This is a free event, for both contestants...
Chester County Independent
Public Notices For Chester County, Tennessee on October 13, 2022
Sale at public auction will be on November 9, 2022 on or about 11:00AM local time, at the front steps of the Chester County Courthouse,133 East Main Street, Henderson, TN 38340, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by CHRISTINA COOPER AND SAMUEL COOPER, to Susan Voss, Trustee, on April 28, 2016, at Record Book 408, Page 120 as Instrument No. 53679 in the real property records of Chester County Register’s Office, Tennessee.
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 10/13/22 – 10/14/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/13/22 and 7 a.m. on 10/14/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
radionwtn.com
Carroll County Fall Festivals Announced
October 22nd Terry Volunteer Fire Dept Truck or Treat. 8:30 am (5K) and 9:00 am (1 mile) Chili sampling begins at 4:00 pm. Haunted Trail begins at sundown.
radionwtn.com
Henry County Fair To Be Week Earlier In 2023
The Henry County Fair Association has announced the dates for next year’s Henry County Fair will be August 12-19, 2023, which is a week earlier than it was this year. After a successful 2022 Fair, the Fair Board is planning to make next year even more eventful and memorable for all, according to officials.
Oakland man waits 124 days for home warranty company to fix air conditioning unit
OAKLAND, Tenn. — After spending a sweltering summer with a broken air conditioner, a Fayette County man worries that his family won’t have heat in time for next week’s cold front. “I used to have a countdown to Christmas,” Joe Murray told FOX13. “Now, I have a...
WBBJ
8 from Lexington arrested for sale, delivery of meth
LEXINGTON, Tenn. — Eight individuals from Lexington have been arrested following an investigation into the sale and delivery of methamphetamine. According to the Lexington Police Department, the arrests come after their Narcotic Investigators launched an investigation into the illegal activity in early 2022. The investigation resulted in the indictment...
thelocalvoice.net
Family Business Owners Support Future Generations
Corinth Coca-Cola creates UM business school scholarships. Corinth Coca-Cola Bottling Works Inc. has been serving beverages since 1907. In that time, the family-owned and operated organization has expanded from its original location in Corinth to multiple locations across the Mid-South. And all the while, family members have run the business....
WBBJ
Crime Stoppers 10-12-22
Crime Stoppers needs your help in identifying the two (2) suspects that took the victim’s wallet out of her purse at Cracker Barrel and in no time at all, charged $3,000 at Sam’s Club and $800 at another location. If you recognize them or have any information call...
WBBJ
West Tennessee educator honored with Financial Literacy Award
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Three Tennessee educators are being honored for their leadership in bringing financial education to their students. Hardin County Middle School teacher Detra Thomas was presented with the Tennessee Financial Literacy Commission Leadership Award at an event in Nashville. “Educators play many roles and take on many...
