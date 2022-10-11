SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A judge has agreed to a change of venue for the trial of a Ribera teen accused of shooting a classmate to death at a New Year's Eve party. The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that Judge Michael Aragon, who presided over a hearing on the matter Wednesday, sided with defense attorneys for the 17-year-old suspect.

