ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
US News and World Report

Ribera Teen Will Be Tried in Classmate's Death Elsewhere

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A judge has agreed to a change of venue for the trial of a Ribera teen accused of shooting a classmate to death at a New Year's Eve party. The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that Judge Michael Aragon, who presided over a hearing on the matter Wednesday, sided with defense attorneys for the 17-year-old suspect.
RIBERA, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy