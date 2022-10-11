Read full article on original website
Related
Opinion: Four Signs A Victim Is Healing From Narcissistic Abuse
From the outside looking in, someone who has never gone through narcissistic abuse would assume that leaving is the most challenging part. The truth is that the hardest part comes after you leave the narcissist. Staying away for good is one battle in itself. The other is accepting what happened while simultaneously dealing with the trauma that can surface days, weeks, or years later.
Researchers shed light on mystery of ocean staircases
Study reveals how thermohaline staircases, step-like variations of temperature and salinity, are formed
Discovery
Scientists in China Discover Rare Moon Crystal that Could Power Earth
A rare lunar crystal found on the near side of the moon is giving scientists hope of providing limitless power for the world – forever. The lunar crystal is made of material previously unknown to the scientific community and contains a key ingredient for the nuclear fusion process, a form of power generation that harnesses the same forces that fuel the Sun and other stars in the galaxy.
Scientists find strange shapes at the boundary to interstellar space
Strange ripples and oblique-angled structures have been discovered at the border of our solar system, and the large expanse of interstellar space that begins beyond it, explains a new study. Scientists have picked up data that "are intriguing and potentially controversial," per VICE, after observing results showing that the heliosphere's...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ancient and bizarre 'innovation crab' from China had eyes on stalks, spike-studded arms and a tail full of 'blades'
A bizarre fossil from China's Chengjiang Lagerstätte site hints at early diversity in a group of Cambrian marine arthropods called radiodonts.
One of the most extreme black hole collisions in the universe just proved Einstein right
A monster merger between two black holes sent ripples through time and space, and may prove Einstein right about a gravitational phenomenon called precession.
Phys.org
A crystalline attoclock: Ultrafast motion of free electrons in solids tracked to within attoseconds
From experience, driving through the city center takes longer than covering the same distance on an open country road. After all, you will encounter a lot of other road users, red lights, road works and traffic jams in the city center. Conversely, if you want to find out how busy a road is without having to join the traffic, you can measure the time it takes cars to travel a certain distance. This is precisely how traffic obstructions are identified by modern navigation systems. In the microcosm, this concept is maintained. When electrons (the smallest possible charge carriers) move through solids, they can interact with other electrons, changing their dynamics. However, due to the tiny mass of the electrons, the relevant processes take place unimaginably fast and they follow the intriguing laws of quantum physics rather than classical mechanics.
Comments / 1