Real Estate

decrypt.co

Ethereum Wallet MetaMask Adds Instant Bank-to-Crypto Transfers

Crypto wallet MetaMask is making it easier for users to turn their fiat into crypto through an integration with fintech firm Sardine, MetaMask parent company ConsenSys announced this week. MetaMask users will now be able to fund their crypto wallets via bank transfers instantly, instead of having to wait for...
wealthbriefingasia.com

CAIS Lands Pact With $57 Billion-Plus Aggregator Business

The development of businesses such as CAIS has a common theme of widening and speeding up access to alternative investments such as private equity, real estate, private credit and infrastructure. CAIS, the US-based alternative investment platform which has been expanding rapidly in recent months, has been chosen by aggregator business...
Business Insider

Gemini vs. Coinbase: How the crypto exchanges compare

Gemini vs. Coinbase — Frequently asked questions (FAQ)
cryptoglobe.com

Cardano ($ADA) Founder on the Importance of Crypto-Friendly Regulatory Frameworks

On Thursday (October 13), Charles Hoskinson, Co-Founder and CEO of Input Output Global (aka “IOG”), the blockchain technology firm behind Cardano’s R&D, explained the importance of having regulation that appreciates the benefits offered by cryptocurrencies. According to a report by The Daily Hodl, the IOG CEO said:
bitcoinist.com

Crypto Analysts Believe That It is Only a Matter of Time Before Big Eyes Coin Overtakes Solana and Dai

Cryptocurrencies began as a way to take financial power away from centralized systems like banks and other institutions and give that power back to the people. The launch of Bitcoin (BTC) started a true revolution. A lot has changed within finance since then, and now the masses have control over their currency and don’t have to depend on these financial institutions. Solana (SOL) and Dai (DAI) have built strong followings within the crypto industry because of all they have to offer, but Big Eyes Coin (BIG), a new meme coin, is set to outperform them with all it has to offer.
ambcrypto.com

Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Will the lawsuit extend to mid-2023

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Ripple, the company behind the world’s sixth-largest cryptocurrency XRP, is making inroads into the European market despite the slowdown caused by the ongoing crypto winter.
PYMNTS

Today in Crypto: Coinbase Touts ML Site Security; Voyager Creditors Against Granting Firm Execs Immunity

Coinbase has touted its machine learning team’s ability to develop modeling techniques to find bad actors, keeping users’ accounts safe, a company blog said. The company cites the impact machine learning has had on people, with its use expanding to many industries “from agriculture and economics, to athletics and the arts,” with work in things including medical diagnostics, email filters, speech recognition and more.
dailyhodl.com

$43,000,000,000,000 Financial Giant BNY Mellon To Offer Bitcoin (BTC) Services to Wealthy Clients: Report

US banking giant Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BNY Mellon) is set to offer Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto custody services. Earlier this year, BNY Mellon CFO Emily Portney stressed the importance of mainstream financial institutions obtaining clear definitions of what is permitted by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) before offering crypto investment services to their clients.
aiexpress.io

Pillow Raises $18M in Funding

Pillow, a Singapore-based supplier of a digital asset administration app, raised $18M in funding. The spherical was led by Accel, Quona Capital, Elevation Capital and Leap Capital. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to speed up adoption of crypto companies in rising markets. Based in 2021 by...
cryptoglobe.com

Bitwise CEO Expects the New Bull Cycle in Crypto Market to Start in 2023

Recently, Hunter Horsley, Co-Founder and CEO of Bitwise Asset Management, shared his thoughts on the crypto market. The Bitwise CEO’s comments were made on October 10 during a conversation with Emily Chang on Bloomberg Television’s daily show “Bloomberg Technology”. According to a report by The Daily...
NASDAQ

2 Green Flags and 1 Red Flag for Coinbase

There are few other companies that have had as many ups and downs as Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) this year. Ranging from partnerships with companies such as investment management giant BlackRock (NYSE: BLK) to coming under investigation by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), this battleground stock has much to be hopeful -- and also concerned -- about. Let's take a look at the good and the bad to get a better idea on what to expect from Coinbase in the future.
Motley Fool

Google + Coinbase: Surprising Partners Building in Crypto

