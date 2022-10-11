Anthony Feaster scored back-to-back touchdowns late in the second half to push Montville to a 27-26 win over Warren Hills, in Montville. Feaster ran in a 30-yard touchdown in the third quarter to cut into Warren Hills’ (3-4) 24-12 lead. Feaster scored what proved to be the winning touchdown off a 25-yard rush with about five minutes left in the game. Feaster also hauled in a short reception touchdown from Joe Rehberg in the opening quarter. Rehberg linked up with Mike McGrath a nine-yard touchdown in the third quarter.

MONTVILLE, NJ ・ 16 HOURS AGO