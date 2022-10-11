ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Orange, NJ

NJ.com

Rutgers basketball media day notebook: 5 takeaways as 2022-23 season approaches

October is a time for optimism in the world of college basketball. In Piscataway, after a historic run featuring consecutive runs to the NCAA Tournament, it is overflowing. Entering the seventh season of head coach Steve Pikiell’s tenure, the bar at Rutgers is a return to March Madness. The Scarlet Knights aim to make it back for a third straight season for the first time in program history.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
South Orange, NJ
South Orange, NJ
NJ.com

Immaculata over Morris Catholic - Football recap

Mason Geis threw 21 yards to Cole Hayden for the go-ahead touchdown as Immaculata won, 21-7, over Morris Catholic in Denville. That scoring play gave Immaculata (3-4) a 14-7 lead at halftime after Joseph Fleming scored on a 1-yard run in the first quarter to knot the score at 7-all.
DENVILLE, NJ
Shaheen Holloway
Kevin Willard
NJ.com

Southern over Howell - Football recap

Andy Falletta threw two scoring strikes to Max Di Pietro as Southern won on the road, 16-7, over Howell. Falletta threw 46 yards to DePietro to open the scoring in the first quarter for Southern (4-3) and completed a 17-yard scoring strike in the fourth quarter for the final points.
HOWELL, NJ
NJ.com

Red Bank Regional defeats Monmouth - Boys soccer recap

Carlos Guerra and Brady Walsh had a goal and an assist as Red Bank Regional defeated Monmouth 3-1 in Tinton Falls. Red Bank Regional (2-11) took a 1-0 lead into halftime before adding two more goals in the second half. Danny Dougan also scored a goal. Monmouth fell to 6-7-1.
TINTON FALLS, NJ
NJ.com

Football: Roselle’s rushing overpowers Bound Brook

Samir Rivel and Nafee Finney each scored two rushing touchdowns in Roselle’s 47-6 win over Bound Brook, in Roselle. Finney led Roselle (3-4) with 108 yards on seven rushes, while Rivel racked up 69 yards on six carries. Emmanuel Lyles finished with 93 yards and one touchdown on eight rushes and William Peay had 64 yards and one touchdown on four carries for Roselle (3-4).
BOUND BROOK, NJ
NJ.com

Football: Feaster scores two late TDs to push Montville to one-point win over Warren Hills

Anthony Feaster scored back-to-back touchdowns late in the second half to push Montville to a 27-26 win over Warren Hills, in Montville. Feaster ran in a 30-yard touchdown in the third quarter to cut into Warren Hills’ (3-4) 24-12 lead. Feaster scored what proved to be the winning touchdown off a 25-yard rush with about five minutes left in the game. Feaster also hauled in a short reception touchdown from Joe Rehberg in the opening quarter. Rehberg linked up with Mike McGrath a nine-yard touchdown in the third quarter.
MONTVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Football: Butler earns third straight win in victory over Secaucus

Despite Aly Marzouk having 23 carries for 106 yards and two touchdowns for Secaucus, Butler came away with its third straight win thanks to a 34-18 victory in Secaucus. Butler (5-2) took a 21-12 lead into halftime before outscoring Secaucus 14-6 in the second half. The Bulldogs’ defense also came up big down the stretch as they held the Patriots (3-4) scoreless in the fourth quarter.
SECAUCUS, NJ
NJ.com

Football: Lenape Valley tops Sussex Tech

Eric Perez scored three rushing touchdowns to lead Lenape Valley past Sussex Tech 29-6 in Stanhope. Perez got the scoring started for Lenape Valley (2-5) with a 39-yard touhcdown run, with Ryan Striciolla scoring on a 4-yard run to make the score 12-0 after the first quarter. Perez would score...
STANHOPE, NJ
NJ.com

Recruits, local coaches react to Rutgers firing Sean Gleeson, promoting Nunzio Campanile

Four days removed from what Rutgers coach Greg Schiano hopes will serve as a kickstart to his offense when he moved tight ends coach Nunzio Campanile to interim offensive coordinator, special assistant Joe Susan to interim tight ends coach — which he coached previously — and offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson out the door, fans are still adjusting to the moves.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Devils’ Miles Wood calls 2nd game of season vs. Red Wings a ‘must win’

Devils forward Miles Wood did not mince words when discussing the Devils’ home opener vs. the Red Wings on Saturday. After opening the season with an ugly 5-2 loss to the Flyers on Thursday –– where New Jersey’s shoddy goaltending and defense led to a flat performance–– Wood told reporters that Saturday’s game was a “must win” three different times.
DETROIT, MI
NJ.com

