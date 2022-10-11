Read full article on original website
Rutgers basketball media day notebook: 5 takeaways as 2022-23 season approaches
October is a time for optimism in the world of college basketball. In Piscataway, after a historic run featuring consecutive runs to the NCAA Tournament, it is overflowing. Entering the seventh season of head coach Steve Pikiell’s tenure, the bar at Rutgers is a return to March Madness. The Scarlet Knights aim to make it back for a third straight season for the first time in program history.
Football: No. 1 Don Bosco downs No. 15 Seton Hall Prep, clinches SFC United Red title
Logan Bush ran for 187 yards and two touchdowns as Don Bosco Prep, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, clinched the Super Football Conference United Red Division title with a 35-21 victory over No. 15 Seton Hall Prep at Granatell Stadium in Ramsey. It is the first division title...
Friday Night Football: Seton Hall Prep takes on Don Bosco in game of the week
New Jersey’s high school football teams are battling out this week.
Football: No. 2 St. Peter’s Prep outlasts Paramus Catholic in high-scoring game
If you like offense, you better have been at Caven Point on Friday night. If you weren’t, you missed out on 111 total points up on the scoreboard. Defense was optional as St. Peter’s Prep, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, won 70-41 over Paramus Catholic. Robert...
Football: Ramapo defense, big-play ability sparks win over No. 8 Old Tappan (PHOTOS)
Don’t call it an upset. After consecutive losses for the first time since 2016, Ramapo rallied with a thrilling 30-22 road win over Old Tappan (6-1), No. 8 in the NJ.com Top 20, in a game that went blow-for-blow from the first whistle to the last.
Emmet Goldberg leads Tenafly over Newark Collegiate - Football recap
Emmet Goldberg scored three rushing touchdowns as Tenafly won on the road, 33-6, over Newark Collegiate. Will Zinna opened the scoring with a 15-yard run for Tenafly (3-3) while Goldberg scored on a 1-yard keeper in the second quarter for a 13-0 lead at halftime. Asher Zorn returned a fumble...
Rutgers football adds multiple games to future non-conference schedules
Rutgers football’s itinerary over the next few falls is coming into focus. The Scarlet Knights recently added four home games against FBS opponents to their future non-conference schedules through the 2027 season, according to FBSchedules.com, which was first to report all the developments this week. BUY RUTGERS FOOTBALL TICKETS:...
Immaculata over Morris Catholic - Football recap
Mason Geis threw 21 yards to Cole Hayden for the go-ahead touchdown as Immaculata won, 21-7, over Morris Catholic in Denville. That scoring play gave Immaculata (3-4) a 14-7 lead at halftime after Joseph Fleming scored on a 1-yard run in the first quarter to knot the score at 7-all.
Newark, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Newark. The Bloomfield High School football team will have a game with Barringer Academy of S.T.E.A.M on October 15, 2022, 10:00:00. The West Side High School football team will have a game with Weequahic High School on October 15, 2022, 10:00:00.
Southern over Howell - Football recap
Andy Falletta threw two scoring strikes to Max Di Pietro as Southern won on the road, 16-7, over Howell. Falletta threw 46 yards to DePietro to open the scoring in the first quarter for Southern (4-3) and completed a 17-yard scoring strike in the fourth quarter for the final points.
Red Bank Regional defeats Monmouth - Boys soccer recap
Carlos Guerra and Brady Walsh had a goal and an assist as Red Bank Regional defeated Monmouth 3-1 in Tinton Falls. Red Bank Regional (2-11) took a 1-0 lead into halftime before adding two more goals in the second half. Danny Dougan also scored a goal. Monmouth fell to 6-7-1.
Growing pains continue to fade as Piscataway rallies to beat Sayreville
As sweet as a victory was, and always is against longtime rival Sayreville, Piscataway seemed more pleased with the steps taken to reach that result than with the happy outcome itself. That’s because the Chiefs understand those smart, confident, purposeful steps might also help them win a tough game next...
Football: Roselle’s rushing overpowers Bound Brook
Samir Rivel and Nafee Finney each scored two rushing touchdowns in Roselle’s 47-6 win over Bound Brook, in Roselle. Finney led Roselle (3-4) with 108 yards on seven rushes, while Rivel racked up 69 yards on six carries. Emmanuel Lyles finished with 93 yards and one touchdown on eight rushes and William Peay had 64 yards and one touchdown on four carries for Roselle (3-4).
Football: Feaster scores two late TDs to push Montville to one-point win over Warren Hills
Anthony Feaster scored back-to-back touchdowns late in the second half to push Montville to a 27-26 win over Warren Hills, in Montville. Feaster ran in a 30-yard touchdown in the third quarter to cut into Warren Hills’ (3-4) 24-12 lead. Feaster scored what proved to be the winning touchdown off a 25-yard rush with about five minutes left in the game. Feaster also hauled in a short reception touchdown from Joe Rehberg in the opening quarter. Rehberg linked up with Mike McGrath a nine-yard touchdown in the third quarter.
Football: Surtz scores 4 TDs to lead Robbinsville past Ewing
Matthew Surtz ran in four touchdowns to lead Robbinsville in a 26-6 win over Ewing, in Ewing. Surtz’s longest scoring rush was a 24-yard run in the opening quarter. Robbinsville improve to 4-4, while Ewing fell to 2-5. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5...
Football: Butler earns third straight win in victory over Secaucus
Despite Aly Marzouk having 23 carries for 106 yards and two touchdowns for Secaucus, Butler came away with its third straight win thanks to a 34-18 victory in Secaucus. Butler (5-2) took a 21-12 lead into halftime before outscoring Secaucus 14-6 in the second half. The Bulldogs’ defense also came up big down the stretch as they held the Patriots (3-4) scoreless in the fourth quarter.
Football: Lenape Valley tops Sussex Tech
Eric Perez scored three rushing touchdowns to lead Lenape Valley past Sussex Tech 29-6 in Stanhope. Perez got the scoring started for Lenape Valley (2-5) with a 39-yard touhcdown run, with Ryan Striciolla scoring on a 4-yard run to make the score 12-0 after the first quarter. Perez would score...
Recruits, local coaches react to Rutgers firing Sean Gleeson, promoting Nunzio Campanile
Four days removed from what Rutgers coach Greg Schiano hopes will serve as a kickstart to his offense when he moved tight ends coach Nunzio Campanile to interim offensive coordinator, special assistant Joe Susan to interim tight ends coach — which he coached previously — and offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson out the door, fans are still adjusting to the moves.
Devils’ Miles Wood calls 2nd game of season vs. Red Wings a ‘must win’
Devils forward Miles Wood did not mince words when discussing the Devils’ home opener vs. the Red Wings on Saturday. After opening the season with an ugly 5-2 loss to the Flyers on Thursday –– where New Jersey’s shoddy goaltending and defense led to a flat performance–– Wood told reporters that Saturday’s game was a “must win” three different times.
Football: No. 13 North Brunswick finds groove in second half versus East Brunswick
Frankie Garbolino used his feet and legs to score three touchdowns as North Brunswick, No. 13 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated nearby East Brunswick, 26-0, on Friday night in North Brunswick. After a scoreless first half, Garbolino connected with Zahmir Dawud for a long 70-yard touchdown in the third...
