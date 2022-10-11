Colts Neck was propelled by its strong defense as it shut out Wall 17-0 in Wall to win its sixth in a row and move to 6-1 on the season. Colts Neck took a 3-0 lead into halftime before scoring on its first drive of the second half to take a 10-0 advantage midway through the third quarter. The Cougars would go on to score on a 27-yard pass to take a 17-0 lead.

COLTS NECK, NJ ・ 16 HOURS AGO