Read full article on original website
Related
South Jersey Coaches’ Cup first round boys soccer roundup for Oct. 14
Eli Uray scored two goals to lead fourth-seeded Shawnee to a 5-1 win over 13th-seeded Hammonton in the first round of the South Jersey Coaches Cup, in Medford. Shawnee (8-2-2) will face 12th-seeded Cherry Hill West in the quarterfinals on Monday. Jacob Santamaria and Owen Stileau each tallied a goal...
Football: Elijah Jennings has big day as No. 19 Pennsauken defeats Camden Catholic
Elijah Jennings had a pair of touchdown runs as Pennsauken, No. 19 in the NJ.com Top 20, rolled past Camden Catholic 39-6 in Cherry Hill to move to 7-0. Ka’Ron Ali got the scoring going for Pennsauken with an 82-yard kickoff return in the first quarter before Jennings punched one in from one yard out.
Football: James Hill scores three times as Woodstown shuts down Haddonfield
James Hill had a trio of scores to lead Woodstown past Haddonfield 19-0 in Woodstown to move to 6-1. Hill got the scoring going in the first quarter with a 61-yard run before punching in another touchdown from four yards out to give his team a 13-0 advantage. Hill closed...
Football: No. 10 Camden sparks in second half to shutout Paulsboro
Taquan Brittingham and Deante Ruffin each scored two second-half touchdowns to lead Camden, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 41-0 win over Paulsboro in Camden. Brittingham scored on a 36-yard punt return and on a 14-yard fumble return back-to-back in the third quarter, which helped the Panthers turn a 6-0 halftime lead into a 28-0 lead heading to the fourth.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Williamstown boys cross-country wins Gloucester County 1st time since 1996 (PHOTOS)
Sounding like a town crier, Nicholas Krol proclaimed that this day would come. “This is a goal I have had personally for four years,” the senior on the Williamstown High boys’ cross-country team said. “Everybody knew it. I have been very vocal about it. We did not come out here to lose today. We refused to do it.”
Unbeaten Seneca football flexes its muscles against Cinnaminson
The Spirit of 2006 is alive and well on Carranza Road. After a dominating 42-0 West Jersey Football League win over Cinnaminson, the Seneca football team is unbeaten through seven games for the first time since the 2006 Golden Eagles won their first 11 games before falling in a South Jersey final against Lacey. It is rounding into a very special season deep in the Pinelands.
Football: No. 13 North Brunswick finds groove in second half versus East Brunswick
Frankie Garbolino used his feet and legs to score three touchdowns as North Brunswick, No. 13 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated nearby East Brunswick, 26-0, on Friday night in North Brunswick. After a scoreless first half, Garbolino connected with Zahmir Dawud for a long 70-yard touchdown in the third...
Football: Roselle’s rushing overpowers Bound Brook
Samir Rivel and Nafee Finney each scored two rushing touchdowns in Roselle’s 47-6 win over Bound Brook, in Roselle. Finney led Roselle (3-4) with 108 yards on seven rushes, while Rivel racked up 69 yards on six carries. Emmanuel Lyles finished with 93 yards and one touchdown on eight rushes and William Peay had 64 yards and one touchdown on four carries for Roselle (3-4).
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hart leads Hunterdon Central football past Franklin through the air, on the ground
RJ Hart threw three first half touchdown passes to Joseph Valentino and also ran for a score as Hunterdon Central rolled to a 45-13 victory over Franklin in Flemington. The two seniors put Hunterdon Central (3-5) on the scoreboard first with a 3-yard TD pass in the opening quarter, then later connected for a 56-yard scoring play to make it 21-0. Hart opened the second quarter with a 12-yard TD run, then found Valentino again for a TD, this time a 46-yard strike.
Football: Surtz scores 4 TDs to lead Robbinsville past Ewing
Matthew Surtz ran in four touchdowns to lead Robbinsville in a 26-6 win over Ewing, in Ewing. Surtz’s longest scoring rush was a 24-yard run in the opening quarter. Robbinsville improve to 4-4, while Ewing fell to 2-5. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5...
Southern over Howell - Football recap
Andy Falletta threw two scoring strikes to Max Di Pietro as Southern won on the road, 16-7, over Howell. Falletta threw 46 yards to DePietro to open the scoring in the first quarter for Southern (4-3) and completed a 17-yard scoring strike in the fourth quarter for the final points.
Growing pains continue to fade as Piscataway rallies to beat Sayreville
As sweet as a victory was, and always is against longtime rival Sayreville, Piscataway seemed more pleased with the steps taken to reach that result than with the happy outcome itself. That’s because the Chiefs understand those smart, confident, purposeful steps might also help them win a tough game next...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Football: Rubin’s last-second field goal lifts Marlboro over Manalapan
Luke Rubin hit an 18-yard field goal as time expired to end a thrilling 17-14 victory for Marlboro over rival Manalapan in Manalapan. This marks the first time that the Mustangs have defeated Manalapan since 1994. Marlboro (4-3) began its final drive at the Manalapan 42-yard line and was able...
St. Joseph (Hamm.) gets late kicking heroics, stuns Lenape with improbable comeback
St. Joseph (Hamm.) football coach Paul Sacco is in his 41st and final season as the head coach of one of the state’s most historic high school football programs. After Friday’s wild, improbable 29-28 victory over Lenape, he told his over-looked, under-sized and inexperienced squad he had never seen a game like it. St. Joseph improved to 5-1, while Lenape saw a four-game winning streak end and fell to 4-3.
Pitman ends 73-year drought, tops Gateway to clinch share of division title (PHOTOS)
HS Football: Gateway at Pitman, Fri. Oct. 14. — It wasn’t the prettiest of wins, to be sure, but then again, it didn’t really have to be. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Football: Colts Neck uses stout defense to defeat Wall (PHOTOS)
Colts Neck was propelled by its strong defense as it shut out Wall 17-0 in Wall to win its sixth in a row and move to 6-1 on the season. Colts Neck took a 3-0 lead into halftime before scoring on its first drive of the second half to take a 10-0 advantage midway through the third quarter. The Cougars would go on to score on a 27-yard pass to take a 17-0 lead.
philadelphiaeagles.com
Coach of the Week: Robert Hinson, Camden
If you walk through the halls at Camden High School and Mr. Hinson is around, you'll likely hear a gaggle of football players trailing behind him using their best coach's voice, repeating some of these phrases:. "Figure it the frig out!" or "Figfro" for short. "Embrace the grind, man!" "Lock...
Rutgers basketball media day notebook: 5 takeaways as 2022-23 season approaches
October is a time for optimism in the world of college basketball. In Piscataway, after a historic run featuring consecutive runs to the NCAA Tournament, it is overflowing. Entering the seventh season of head coach Steve Pikiell’s tenure, the bar at Rutgers is a return to March Madness. The Scarlet Knights aim to make it back for a third straight season for the first time in program history.
Aaron Bradshaw, Camden five-star center, commits to Kentucky Wildcats over G-League, Louisville
Camden High School (N.J.) five-star center prospect Aaron Bradshaw has committed to Kentucky, according to multiple reports Friday. The 7-foot, 210 pound center is the No. 1 center and No. 4 overall prospect in the class of 2023. He picked the Wildcats over Louisville and the G-League Ignite, ...
With its head coach missing from the sidelines, Somerville plays like Somerville
Maybe it was the excitement and reverence of Senior Night at Somerville’s Brooks Stadium. Maybe it was the fact the head coach on the Hillsborough sideline was Kevin Carty Jr. – the son of a former Somerville coach, Kevin Carty Sr.
NJ.com
NJ
225K+
Followers
127K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0