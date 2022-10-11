ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glassboro, NJ

NJ.com

Football: No. 10 Camden sparks in second half to shutout Paulsboro

Taquan Brittingham and Deante Ruffin each scored two second-half touchdowns to lead Camden, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 41-0 win over Paulsboro in Camden. Brittingham scored on a 36-yard punt return and on a 14-yard fumble return back-to-back in the third quarter, which helped the Panthers turn a 6-0 halftime lead into a 28-0 lead heading to the fourth.
PAULSBORO, NJ
Sports
Gloucester City, NJ
NJ.com

Unbeaten Seneca football flexes its muscles against Cinnaminson

The Spirit of 2006 is alive and well on Carranza Road. After a dominating 42-0 West Jersey Football League win over Cinnaminson, the Seneca football team is unbeaten through seven games for the first time since the 2006 Golden Eagles won their first 11 games before falling in a South Jersey final against Lacey. It is rounding into a very special season deep in the Pinelands.
CINNAMINSON, NJ
NJ.com

Football: Roselle’s rushing overpowers Bound Brook

Samir Rivel and Nafee Finney each scored two rushing touchdowns in Roselle’s 47-6 win over Bound Brook, in Roselle. Finney led Roselle (3-4) with 108 yards on seven rushes, while Rivel racked up 69 yards on six carries. Emmanuel Lyles finished with 93 yards and one touchdown on eight rushes and William Peay had 64 yards and one touchdown on four carries for Roselle (3-4).
BOUND BROOK, NJ
#Linus School Sports#Girls Soccer
NJ.com

Hart leads Hunterdon Central football past Franklin through the air, on the ground

RJ Hart threw three first half touchdown passes to Joseph Valentino and also ran for a score as Hunterdon Central rolled to a 45-13 victory over Franklin in Flemington. The two seniors put Hunterdon Central (3-5) on the scoreboard first with a 3-yard TD pass in the opening quarter, then later connected for a 56-yard scoring play to make it 21-0. Hart opened the second quarter with a 12-yard TD run, then found Valentino again for a TD, this time a 46-yard strike.
FLEMINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

Southern over Howell - Football recap

Andy Falletta threw two scoring strikes to Max Di Pietro as Southern won on the road, 16-7, over Howell. Falletta threw 46 yards to DePietro to open the scoring in the first quarter for Southern (4-3) and completed a 17-yard scoring strike in the fourth quarter for the final points.
HOWELL, NJ
NJ.com

St. Joseph (Hamm.) gets late kicking heroics, stuns Lenape with improbable comeback

St. Joseph (Hamm.) football coach Paul Sacco is in his 41st and final season as the head coach of one of the state’s most historic high school football programs. After Friday’s wild, improbable 29-28 victory over Lenape, he told his over-looked, under-sized and inexperienced squad he had never seen a game like it. St. Joseph improved to 5-1, while Lenape saw a four-game winning streak end and fell to 4-3.
MEDFORD, NJ
NJ.com

Football: Colts Neck uses stout defense to defeat Wall (PHOTOS)

Colts Neck was propelled by its strong defense as it shut out Wall 17-0 in Wall to win its sixth in a row and move to 6-1 on the season. Colts Neck took a 3-0 lead into halftime before scoring on its first drive of the second half to take a 10-0 advantage midway through the third quarter. The Cougars would go on to score on a 27-yard pass to take a 17-0 lead.
COLTS NECK, NJ
philadelphiaeagles.com

Coach of the Week: Robert Hinson, Camden

If you walk through the halls at Camden High School and Mr. Hinson is around, you'll likely hear a gaggle of football players trailing behind him using their best coach's voice, repeating some of these phrases:. "Figure it the frig out!" or "Figfro" for short. "Embrace the grind, man!" "Lock...
CAMDEN, NJ
NJ.com

Rutgers basketball media day notebook: 5 takeaways as 2022-23 season approaches

October is a time for optimism in the world of college basketball. In Piscataway, after a historic run featuring consecutive runs to the NCAA Tournament, it is overflowing. Entering the seventh season of head coach Steve Pikiell’s tenure, the bar at Rutgers is a return to March Madness. The Scarlet Knights aim to make it back for a third straight season for the first time in program history.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
