Read full article on original website
Related
The Mendocino Voice
Mendocino Flavors: Local cheese wins national competition, family suppers are back, sour endings and more delicious news
MENDOCINO Co., 10/14/22 – It’s been a busy week in Mendocino County’s growing food and beverage scene. Here’s the latest!. Boonville’s Pennyroyal Farm won the equivalent of an Oscar for goat cheese. Its Pepper Moldunes won Reserve Best in Show in the 2022 American Dairy Goat Association Goat Milk Products Competition. A smooth goat cheese rolled in Piment d’Ville (fine ground espelette pepper grown in Boonville), Pepper Moldunes also won first place in the Formed/Shaped Soft Cheese, Savory Flavored category. Pennyroyal Farm’s cult favorite, Bollie’s Mollies, also won first place in the Surface Ripened Cheese, All Other category.
mendofever.com
Stone Stories: The Lives and Legacy of Those Interred at Willits’s Little Lake Cemetery
The following is a press release issued by the County of Mendocino:. Sunday October 23, from 4:00 – 5:30 pm the Mendocino County Museum will present Stone Stories at the Little Lake Cemetery in Willits. A stone really can tell a story. . . Join us as we explore...
The Mendocino Voice
‘Sharktober’ brings Mendocino County 3 shark sightings in 2 weeks
MENDOCINO Co, 10/13/22 — Mendocino County has clocked three shark encounters in just two weeks this October, California State Parks shared following a shark attack in Humboldt County last week. Nobody was harmed off our shores, though, and these curious sharks are typical for October, when “it is normal to have increased shark sightings and interactions,” the state agency advised.
The Mendocino Voice
Inundated with animal surrenders, Mendocino shelters in ‘quite a whirlwind’
MENDOCINO Co, 10/13/22 — In the course of necessary operations, the Mendocino Coast Humane Society (MCHS) regularly accumulates deficits of more than $10,000 each month. This summer, Mendocino County Animal Care Services came closer to euthanizing animals for space than it has in years. The Humane Society for Inland Mendocino County (HSIMC) is in the middle of a six-week suspension of new animal intakes.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Mendocino Voice
190K cannabis plants eradicated at 18 different Mendocino County grow sites by CAMP in 2022
MENDOCINO Co., 10/12/22 — Mendocino County won a dubious honor in cannabis eradication this year, with 190,018 cannabis plants destroyed at 18 different grow sites raided under the auspices of the Campaign Against Marijuana Planting (CAMP) 2022. That figure is significantly higher than any other California county — representing nearly 20 percent of the 973,894 plants seized statewide, according to a press release issued Tuesday by the California Department of Justice.
mendofever.com
Male Still Screaming At Female, Assault/Battery – Ukiah Police Logs 10.09.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
mendofever.com
Subject In ER With Laceration To Eye, Subject Walking By With Visible Weapons – Fort Bragg Police Logs 10.09.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
The Mendocino Voice
Missing Laytonville teen’s remains exhumed from shallow grave in Potter Valley — bail set at $800K
UPDATE, 10/7/22 — Bail has been set at $800,000 for 19-year-old Christopher Franklin Hill, who has been charged with murder in the killing of Aaron Joseph Vossler, 18. Court records allege the murder weapon was a firearm. Hill remains in custody, and is scheduled to appear in court for plea entry at 9 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. The defendant is being represented by the Mendocino County Public Defender.
RELATED PEOPLE
mendofever.com
What Is Up With That Fence Being Built Along Highway 101 Near Ukiah?
Though seemingly innocuous, an ongoing construction project along Highway 101 between two major Ukiah arteries has many readers asking, “what exactly is going on?” Well, you asked, and we got some answers. Starting this summer, Caltrans has been installing a black, mesh fence along both the north and...
Comments / 0