cowboystatedaily.com
After Thumb Nearly Gets Ripped-Off In Crossbow Mishap, Wyoming Hunter Back Out On The Hunt
Two years after watching his wife nearly lose half of her hand to a crossbow accident in the back country, David Mercado of Casper still gets emotional about it. "When you have somebody you love who has suffered a really bad...
cowboystatedaily.com
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Saturday, October 15, 2022
Today's Wyoming sunrise was taken just east of Lusk, Wyoming by Chrisanna Lund. To submit yours, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version of your photo. The larger the file, the better. NOTE #2: Please include...
cowboystatedaily.com
Poisonous Death Cap Mushrooms Already In Mountain West, Will Spread To Wyoming Soon
The effects of eating poisonous death cap mushrooms aren't something anybody would want to experience, says a University of Wyoming mushroom expert. "It's not a good way to leave this world," Steven Miller told Cowboy State Daily on Friday....
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming EV Road Trip Hell: Cheyenne to Casper In 15 Hours
Alan O'Hashi is experienced at driving his electric vehicle around Wyoming. A former resident of the Cowboy State, he now lives in Colorado, but has taken many return road trips in his Nissan Leaf. One thing he's learned is that...
cowboystatedaily.com
Make My Day: Hunting with .44 Magnum, Wyoming Man Scores One-Shot Kill Of Bull Elk
A Newcastle man who scored a clean, one-shot kill on a bull elk with his .44 Magnum revolver is generating buzz on Wyoming hunting social media sites. Chris Rhodes put down his hunting rifle and picked up a handgun about 20...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming History: Ol’ Sadie (Engine No. 1242) Is Wyoming’s Oldest Coal-Burning Steam Locomotive
For visitors to the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, Engine 1242 is an interesting outdoor attraction. Built in 1890 in New Jersey, the engine (nicknamed Ol' Sadie) ran the Walcott-Saratoga-Encampment rail line from November 1921 until May 1954. It's the oldest coal-burning steam locomotive in the state.
cowboystatedaily.com
So Far, So Good: Wyoming Ranchers Are OK With Wind Energy Projects, But Time Will Tell
While there's no shortage of people and entities challenging wind energy projects across Wyoming, you won't find many Cowboy State ranchers among them. But more conflicts could arise with grazing on public lands as more turbines are approved and built.
cowboystatedaily.com
Man Survives Grizzly Attack In Thorofare, Returns Weeks Later To Bag Huge Bull Elk
James Davis' 2005 elk hunting experience in Wyoming can be summed up in one word. "Knowing what to do ahead of time and actually doing it when it happens are two different things," Davis told Cowboy Sate Daily on Thursday while described being attacked by a grizzly bear in the remote Thorofare region.
4 Great Steakhouses in Wyoming
If you live in Wyoming and you also love eating steak, then you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Wyoming that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, on top of providing an amazing atmosphere that is suitable for both a casual meal, as well as for celebrating a special occasions.
cowboystatedaily.com
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Thursday, October 13, 2022
Today's Wyoming sunrise was taken at Vedauwoo by Ed Schreiner. To submit yours, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version of your photo. The larger the file, the better. NOTE #2: Please include where you are...
cowboystatedaily.com
Dave Walsh: 40 Years In Wyoming For The ‘Voice Of The Cowboys’
It was truly one of the most important moments in my life, and it was a moment that would have an impact on not just my life, but the lives of those closest to me. This moment happened four decades ago...
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Sniffin: What’s Killing Our Wyoming Folks Over 100 Years Old?
The last four months appear to have been a terrible time for our folks over 100 years of age in Wyoming – we have at least ten who have died. The Cowboy State is the lowest populated state in the...
Got A Ghost? Call Wyoming’s Paranormal Investigators
Got a ghost in your Wyoming business or residence?. Sheridan Paranormal Research in Wyoming might just be able to help. S.P.R. is a team dedicated to seek out what goes bump in the night by scientific research, observation, and hard proof. We use various kinds of equipment and draw upon the vast knowledge of other paranormal groups.
cowboystatedaily.com
Halloween Across Wyoming: Plenty Of Time Left To Get In The Halloween Spirit
Two spirits are said to haunt Saint Mark's Episcopal Church in Cheyenne since an immigrant died working on the bell tower, along with the pastor who hired him. That's just one of several haunted or harrowing locations that may appear...
cowboystatedaily.com
Gubernatorial Debate: Candidate Would Prioritize Banning Ballot Drop Boxes
The three candidates running for Wyoming governor gave their perspectives on how they believe elections in the state should be altered moving forward during a Wyoming PBS debate Thursday night. Libertarian Jared Baldes said increasing voter confidence should be a priority...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Elections Committee Meeting Gets Heated; Citizens Call For Paper Ballots
Discussion about federally certifying Wyoming's election equipment Friday morning grew heated when addressing the security of the state's elections and voting machines. The Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions committee passed a draft bill Friday that codifies the secretary of...
cowboystatedaily.com
Legislature Approves Draft Bill That Could Give Wind And Solar Companies A Break On Taxes
The Wyoming Legislature has approved legislation that could give wind and solar companies a break on their taxes, but not without debate from some who say green energy already isn't paying its way in the Cowboy State. "Wyoming's citizen taxpayers...
Study Claims Casper is 10th Most Expensive City for Household Spending in Wyoming
Cheyenne - $2,812. Casper's monthly household bills are 12.1% lower than the national average and make up ~34% of a household income. Doxo data claims average monthly bill costs in Casper are as follows:. Mortgage - $1,214. Rent - $893. Auto Loan - $$466. Auto Insurance - $113. Utilities -...
Wyoming Football Fans Could Win a Freezer Full of Beef
Are you a Wyoming football fan? Do you want a chance to win a freezer full of beef?. Cook up some beef the next time you tailgate and post your photos with the hashtag #WYBeef. Wyoming football fans who post photos of beef tailgaiting are eligible to win a freezer...
Wyoming Porch Light Colors Can Have Special Meaning
Driving around Wyoming at night, you'll notice there are different colored lights on houses all over the city. Not talking about lights you'd see at Halloween, Christmas, Valentines Day, Easter, Memorial Day or the 4th of July, talking about the porch light on houses. According to the Restore, Decor &...
