Unbeaten Seneca football flexes its muscles against Cinnaminson
The Spirit of 2006 is alive and well on Carranza Road. After a dominating 42-0 West Jersey Football League win over Cinnaminson, the Seneca football team is unbeaten through seven games for the first time since the 2006 Golden Eagles won their first 11 games before falling in a South Jersey final against Lacey. It is rounding into a very special season deep in the Pinelands.
Football: James Hill scores three times as Woodstown shuts down Haddonfield
James Hill had a trio of scores to lead Woodstown past Haddonfield 19-0 in Woodstown to move to 6-1. Hill got the scoring going in the first quarter with a 61-yard run before punching in another touchdown from four yards out to give his team a 13-0 advantage. Hill closed...
Football: Elijah Jennings has big day as No. 19 Pennsauken defeats Camden Catholic
Elijah Jennings had a pair of touchdown runs as Pennsauken, No. 19 in the NJ.com Top 20, rolled past Camden Catholic 39-6 in Cherry Hill to move to 7-0. Ka’Ron Ali got the scoring going for Pennsauken with an 82-yard kickoff return in the first quarter before Jennings punched one in from one yard out.
Football: No. 10 Camden sparks in second half to shutout Paulsboro
Taquan Brittingham and Deante Ruffin each scored two second-half touchdowns to lead Camden, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 41-0 win over Paulsboro in Camden. Brittingham scored on a 36-yard punt return and on a 14-yard fumble return back-to-back in the third quarter, which helped the Panthers turn a 6-0 halftime lead into a 28-0 lead heading to the fourth.
Williamstown boys cross-country wins Gloucester County 1st time since 1996 (PHOTOS)
Sounding like a town crier, Nicholas Krol proclaimed that this day would come. “This is a goal I have had personally for four years,” the senior on the Williamstown High boys’ cross-country team said. “Everybody knew it. I have been very vocal about it. We did not come out here to lose today. We refused to do it.”
Football: Lenape Valley tops Sussex Tech
Eric Perez scored three rushing touchdowns to lead Lenape Valley past Sussex Tech 29-6 in Stanhope. Perez got the scoring started for Lenape Valley (2-5) with a 39-yard touhcdown run, with Ryan Striciolla scoring on a 4-yard run to make the score 12-0 after the first quarter. Perez would score...
Football: Burlington City scores 29 unanswered points to stun Palmyra in comeback win
Burlington City scored 29 unanswered points to pull off a stunning 36-29 victory over Palmyra, in Palmyra. Ayden Shansey finished off the comeback by throwing a 30-yard game-winning touchdown to Aaron Young with 5.9 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Shansey tied the game up 29-29 for Burlington City (2-6) two minutes earlier by throwing a 61-yard touchdown pass to Malachi James and by converting the 2-point point with a complete pass to Dymear Hill.
Pitman ends 73-year drought, tops Gateway to clinch share of division title (PHOTOS)
HS Football: Gateway at Pitman, Fri. Oct. 14. — It wasn't the prettiest of wins, to be sure, but then again, it didn't really have to be.
St. Joseph (Hamm.) gets late kicking heroics, stuns Lenape with improbable comeback
St. Joseph (Hamm.) football coach Paul Sacco is in his 41st and final season as the head coach of one of the state’s most historic high school football programs. After Friday’s wild, improbable 29-28 victory over Lenape, he told his over-looked, under-sized and inexperienced squad he had never seen a game like it. St. Joseph improved to 5-1, while Lenape saw a four-game winning streak end and fell to 4-3.
2 fatally struck by train on Benjamin Franklin Bridge
Two construction workers died after they were hit by a train on the Benjamin Franklin Bridge between Philadelphia and Camden on Friday night, the Delaware River Port Authority said. The PATCO train was traveling westbound from New Jersey toward Philadelphia at about 9:20 p.m. when it struck the workers, the...
Eagles’ Lane Johnson has been dominant, thanks in part to move used by ex-Eagle, current Cowboy
PHILADELPHIA – When Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson gets down in his stance in passing situations and sizes up an opposing pass rusher, he draws on what he’s learned over his 10 seasons in the NFL, anticipating what pass-rush move might be used against him. Swim move or a bull rush. Johnson uses the same first move each time.
Cops ticketed, shooed cars from neighboring N.J. towns during pop-up rally that killed 2
The H20i pop up car rally that wreaked havoc on Wildwood last month and led to crashes that claimed the lives of two people, also caused heavy traffic problems in two neighboring communities. The rally brought at least 500 cars to the island on Friday, Sept. 23 and Saturday, Sept....
Phillies stalwarts came through in inspiring Game 3 victory over Atlanta Braves
Aaron Nola made his major-league debut in 2016, an early rebuild season in which the Phillies lost 96 games. Rhys Hoskins came the next year, hitting 18 home runs in 50 games and bringing some intrigue to another lost Phillies season. Bryce Harper arrived in 2019, signing a 13-year, $330-million...
Phillies make call on Game 4 starting pitcher as they try to clinch spot in NLCS
Phillies manager Rob Thomson had been keeping his National League Division Series Game 4 starter close to the vest since the beginning of this round. After Friday’s 9-1 victory gave the Phillies a two-games-to-one-lead in the best-of-five series, Thomson said he is opting for Noah Syndergaard to pitch a possible clincher.
4th person charged in deadly Wildwood car rally
Police have arrested a fourth individual in connection with the H2oi car rally in Wildwood last month that left two people dead and another seriously injured, authorities said. Joshua Bocchino, 19, of Long Branch, was arrested for allegedly assaulting a police officer at the weekend rally on Sept. 24, according...
Police seek help locating man last seen in August
Police in Gloucester County are asking for the public’s help locating a man last seen in August. A family member reported Bernard Kanuck III, 39, of Franklinville, missing on Tuesday, according to Franklin Township Police. He was last seen Aug. 5 in Egg Harbor Township and was last heard...
Cops looking for help finding woman last seen in Newark in August
Police are asking for the public’s help locating a woman missing since August. Tanyatta Denby, 34, previously lived in Millville in Cumberland County, but was last seen around 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 31 in Newark, according to information provided by Millville Police on Wednesday. She is known to frequent...
Woman dies after head-on crash on N.J. highway, police say
A head-on crash Thursday in Ocean County left a 61-year-old Toms River woman dead, authorities said. The collision happened in Manchester around 6:45 a.m. on State Highway 70 near mile marker 34, and involved a pickup truck and a commercial refrigerated box truck, according to township police. The Nissan Frontier...
Another person charged, others sought in connection with deadly Wildwood car rally
A third person has been arrested and others were being sought in connection with the pop-up H2oi car rally in Wildwood last month that left two people dead another person seriously injured, authorities said. Authorities said Zion Diaz, 18, of Hammonton, was an attendee of the Sept. 24 rally who...
N.J. activist who joined in the Jan. 6 attempted insurrection pleads guilty to federal charges
A New Jersey woman who reportedly urged on rioters during the Jan. 6, 2021 assault on the U.S. Capitol pleaded guilty Friday to her role in the attempted insurrection which injured over 100 and killed five. Stephanie Hazelton, 50, also known as Ayla Wolf, a right-wing activist from Medford who...
