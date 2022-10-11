Army Corps questions cumulative environmental and health impact of Greenfield’s proposed grain elevator project in letter rejecting “cultural resources survey”

The city of New Orleans has reallocated over $26 million in bond proceeds it was planning to use for a variety of projects — including $3 million for a recreation center in New Orleans East, $2 million to the public libraries, and $6 million for a new Emergency Operations Center — in order to pay for the construction of a controversial “special needs” jail building. Though the building, known as Phase III, is widely opposed by city officials, a judge presiding over the jail’s long-running federal consent decree says it is necessary to provide adequate medical and mental health care to detainees.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 15 DAYS AGO