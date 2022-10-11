ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Army Corps questions cumulative environmental and health impact of Greenfield’s proposed grain elevator project in letter rejecting “cultural resources survey”

By Joshua Rosenberg
The Lens
The Lens
 3 days ago
The Lens

Marijuana possession enforcement has ‘virtually vanished’ in New Orleans this year following council ordinance, NOPD policy change

After decades of responding to possession of marijuana with arrests or summonses that led to prosecutions, jail time, and fines for thousands of citizens, the New Orleans Police Department’s enforcement of simple possession laws “virtually vanished” in 2022, according to a recent analysis that shows enforcement is down 97 percent compared to last year.
#Army Corps#Environmental Consulting#Grain Elevator#The Ramboll Group
The Lens

Council to consider controversial $70M BioDistrict tax plan

The New Orleans City Council is considering a measure to give up to $70 million in local sales tax revenue over the next 18 years to a state-created board called the BioDistrict New Orleans, which covers hundreds of acres of land in Mid-City, Gert Town and the Central Business District that includes the VA Hospital, University Medical Center, and the old Charity hospital building.
The Lens

See where money for the controversial Phase III of the New Orleans jail is coming from

The city of New Orleans has reallocated over $26 million in bond proceeds it was planning to use for a variety of projects — including $3 million for a recreation center in New Orleans East, $2 million to the public libraries, and $6 million for a new Emergency Operations Center — in order to pay for the construction of a controversial “special needs” jail building. Though the building, known as Phase III, is widely opposed by city officials, a judge presiding over the jail’s long-running federal consent decree says it is necessary to provide adequate medical and mental health care to detainees.
The Lens

The Lens appoints interim editor

The Lens has appointed Marta Jewson interim editor effective Oct. 10 as the organization launches a national search for a new permanent newsroom leader. “With the leadership of the founder and the strength of the staff we look forward to 2023 and new opportunities for all our reporting sectors including our new environment reporting,” Lens Founder Karen Gadbois said. “We wish Charles well in his new post and appreciate all his work in his years at The Lens.”
The Lens

Behind The Lens episode 181: ‘This is paradise’

On this week’s episode, some Livingston Parish residents fear a proposed carbon sequestration project below Lake Maurepas could permanently damage the lake’s delicate ecosystem. And the city of New Orleans signed a $1.3 million contract last week with a company to provide an alternative dispatch program to respond...
The Lens

Judge pauses Wisner Trust spending for remainder of lawsuit between Council and Cantrell administration

A judge in Orleans Parish Civil District Court on Wednesday granted a request from the City Council to temporarily stop the disbursement of most of the money derived from the contentious Wisner Trust. The ruling is part of an ongoing lawsuit the council brought against Mayor LaToya Cantrell and the trust’s board in July over whether the city is unnecessarily ceding millions of dollars every year to a group of nonprofits and private individuals.
The Lens

Former court clerk candidate files ethics complaint against PAC that opposed him, criticizes U.S. congressman’s involvement in race

A former Democratic candidate for Clerk of 2nd City Court in New Orleans filed a complaint with the Louisiana Board of Ethics accusing a political action committee of multiple campaign finance disclosure law violations related to attack ads it put out against him. The complaint also takes issue with U.S. Congressman Troy Carter’s involvement in the campaign, though it does not directly accuse Carter, a New Orleans Democrat representing the state’s 2nd Congressional District, of any specific legal violations.
The Lens

Rev. Charles Southall III charged with money laundering

The Rev. Charles Southall III, pastor of the First Emanuel Baptist Church in New Orleans and Baton Rouge, has been federally charged with one count of money laundering for allegedly improperly transferring $100,000 to a personal investment account. Rather than an indictment, the charges were handed down in a bill of information — which typically indicates that the defendant will be cooperating with federal authorities — by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in New Orleans late last week.
The Lens

The Lens

The Lens is the New Orleans area’s first nonprofit, nonpartisan public-interest newsroom, dedicated to unique investigative and explanatory journalism.

 http://thelensnola.org

