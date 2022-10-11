Army Corps questions cumulative environmental and health impact of Greenfield’s proposed grain elevator project in letter rejecting “cultural resources survey”

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The New Orleans Italian Muffuletta Sandwich Remains A Classic, This Traditional Recipe Can't Be BeatFlorence Carmela PaolaNew Orleans, LA
Historic Haunted Hotels in New OrleansHotMamaTravelNew Orleans, LA
Mike Detillier continues to light up the Sports Media World with Louisiana CharmJames PatrickLouisiana State
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
The Oak Street Po-Boy Festival is back!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Related
Losing ground: How one New Orleans community is sinking
In the early 1990s, James Wright lost his family home in New Orleans’ 9th Ward when a new school was built on his block. “They basically took our houses because they gave us very little money for them,” he said. “And most of the people were old Black people who owned their homes.”
Behind The Lens episode 182: ‘police aren’t being utilized correctly’
On this week’s episode, in a letter to a consulting firm hired by the company seeking to build a large grain elevator in St. John the Baptist Parish, The Army Corps of Engineers expressed concerns about the cumulative effects on public health while also rejecting the cultural resources survey previously conducted on the company’s behalf.
Marijuana possession enforcement has ‘virtually vanished’ in New Orleans this year following council ordinance, NOPD policy change
After decades of responding to possession of marijuana with arrests or summonses that led to prosecutions, jail time, and fines for thousands of citizens, the New Orleans Police Department’s enforcement of simple possession laws “virtually vanished” in 2022, according to a recent analysis that shows enforcement is down 97 percent compared to last year.
Study: Last year, 911 calls responded to by NOPD were rarely for violent crime
A recent study by the Vera Institute of Justice found that only about five percent of 911 calls last year the New Orleans Police Department responded to were related to an alleged violent crime — and only around a quarter of calls NOPD responded to were crime related at all.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Council defers $70M BioDistrict deal following community opposition
The New Orleans City Council made a last minute decision to defer a measure to give up to $70 million in local sales tax proceeds to an unelected state board called BioDistrict NOLA — which encompasses hundreds of acres in Mid-City and Gert Town — with the goal of fostering the growth of the city’s biomedical industry.
After troubled pilot program, city moving forward with plan to respond to mental health emergencies without police
Every year, operators and dispatchers at the New Orleans 911 Call Center handle thousands of calls for non-violent mental health crises — calls they say have been steadily increasing in volume since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. “Just my experience being in a 911 center every single day...
‘Blue hydrogen’ project threatens fragile, valuable ecosystem of Lake Maurepas, residents fear
John Hoover’s ties to Lake Maurepas run deep. A crabber by trade, Hoover has been drawn to the lake ever since his toes submerged its brackish water when he was two years old. In his mid-50s now, Hoover can be found most mornings before the crack of dawn prepping...
Council approves funding to blanket French Quarter with surveillance cameras
The New Orleans City Council gave unanimous approval on Thursday to a plan to add license plate readers and more than triple the number of surveillance cameras in the French Quarter, which is already one of the most surveilled parts of the city. The proposal comes from the French Quarter...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Council to consider controversial $70M BioDistrict tax plan
The New Orleans City Council is considering a measure to give up to $70 million in local sales tax revenue over the next 18 years to a state-created board called the BioDistrict New Orleans, which covers hundreds of acres of land in Mid-City, Gert Town and the Central Business District that includes the VA Hospital, University Medical Center, and the old Charity hospital building.
See where money for the controversial Phase III of the New Orleans jail is coming from
The city of New Orleans has reallocated over $26 million in bond proceeds it was planning to use for a variety of projects — including $3 million for a recreation center in New Orleans East, $2 million to the public libraries, and $6 million for a new Emergency Operations Center — in order to pay for the construction of a controversial “special needs” jail building. Though the building, known as Phase III, is widely opposed by city officials, a judge presiding over the jail’s long-running federal consent decree says it is necessary to provide adequate medical and mental health care to detainees.
The Lens appoints interim editor
The Lens has appointed Marta Jewson interim editor effective Oct. 10 as the organization launches a national search for a new permanent newsroom leader. “With the leadership of the founder and the strength of the staff we look forward to 2023 and new opportunities for all our reporting sectors including our new environment reporting,” Lens Founder Karen Gadbois said. “We wish Charles well in his new post and appreciate all his work in his years at The Lens.”
Behind The Lens episode 181: ‘This is paradise’
On this week’s episode, some Livingston Parish residents fear a proposed carbon sequestration project below Lake Maurepas could permanently damage the lake’s delicate ecosystem. And the city of New Orleans signed a $1.3 million contract last week with a company to provide an alternative dispatch program to respond...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Judge pauses Wisner Trust spending for remainder of lawsuit between Council and Cantrell administration
A judge in Orleans Parish Civil District Court on Wednesday granted a request from the City Council to temporarily stop the disbursement of most of the money derived from the contentious Wisner Trust. The ruling is part of an ongoing lawsuit the council brought against Mayor LaToya Cantrell and the trust’s board in July over whether the city is unnecessarily ceding millions of dollars every year to a group of nonprofits and private individuals.
Council aims to tackle backlog of city-owned blight with new database
The New Orleans City Council is trying to force the city to take action on dozens of blighted or vacant city-owned properties with a new ordinance presented at a Tuesday committee meeting. The ordinance would require the city’s Office of Property Management to create an annual public list of all...
Council asks judge to immediately halt Cantrell admin’s disbursement of Wisner Trust funds
The New Orleans City Council asked a Civil District Court judge on Thursday to temporarily prohibit Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration from disbursing any money from the contentious Wisner Trust without the council’s approval. The motion for a temporary restraining order was filed as part of an ongoing lawsuit...
Former court clerk candidate files ethics complaint against PAC that opposed him, criticizes U.S. congressman’s involvement in race
A former Democratic candidate for Clerk of 2nd City Court in New Orleans filed a complaint with the Louisiana Board of Ethics accusing a political action committee of multiple campaign finance disclosure law violations related to attack ads it put out against him. The complaint also takes issue with U.S. Congressman Troy Carter’s involvement in the campaign, though it does not directly accuse Carter, a New Orleans Democrat representing the state’s 2nd Congressional District, of any specific legal violations.
Lake Forest Elementary violated state enrollment law by turning away 3rd grader, district says
Lake Forest Elementary Charter School violated state enrollment law and NOLA Public School district policy when it refused to allow a student to enter the building during the first week of classes last month, according to a warning letter issued by district officials last month. Lake Forest school officials turned...
Rev. Charles Southall III charged with money laundering
The Rev. Charles Southall III, pastor of the First Emanuel Baptist Church in New Orleans and Baton Rouge, has been federally charged with one count of money laundering for allegedly improperly transferring $100,000 to a personal investment account. Rather than an indictment, the charges were handed down in a bill of information — which typically indicates that the defendant will be cooperating with federal authorities — by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in New Orleans late last week.
Council sides with Gordon Plaza residents in fight over property buyout appraisals
The New Orleans City Council on Thursday unanimously passed a motion intended to force the city to use an appraisal method favored by the residents of Gordon Plaza in the ongoing process of relocating the 67 remaining households in the neighborhood, which was constructed on top of a former dump containing toxic and cancerous chemicals.
Behind The Lens episode 180: ‘Time to go back to the drawing board’
On this week’s episode, an administrator with the U.S. Department of Justice cautioned the Louisiana Office of Juvenile Justice about the proposal to house juveniles at a facility on the campus of the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola. Several detainees at the New Orleans jail allegedly suffered injuries after...
The Lens
New Orleans, LA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
256K+
Views
ABOUT
The Lens is the New Orleans area’s first nonprofit, nonpartisan public-interest newsroom, dedicated to unique investigative and explanatory journalism.http://thelensnola.org
Comments / 0