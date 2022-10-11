Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Creeslough: Community pulls together to carry its broken heart
The people of Creeslough in County Donegal have experienced a week like no-one could have imagined. Ten people between the ages of five and 59 taken too soon, in an explosion nobody could have foreseen. Since last Friday, they have had to go through the ordeal of waiting for their...
BBC
Creeslough: 'This wee village will never be the same again'
Seven funerals within three days is not something any community is ever prepared for or expects. The people of Creeslough are emotionally and physically exhausted at this stage, after two more funerals took place on Thursday. Earlier, people young and old gathered to pay their respects to mother-of-four, Martina Martin.
U.K.・
BBC
Maisie Summers-Newton awarded MBE at Buckingham Palace
Paralympic swimming champion Maisie Summers-Newton has been made an MBE by the Princess Royal. The 20-year-old, from Wollaston in Northamptonshire, won two gold medals at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics. Miss Summers-Newton was presented her MBE for services to swimming by Princess Anne at Buckingham Palace. She said receiving the honour...
BBC
Battersea Power Station opening sparks excitement
Thousands of people turned up to the opening of Battersea Power Station. The results of an eight-year restoration were unveiled to the public at a grand opening event, following decades of decay. Battersea's Labour MP Marsha De Cordova and London Mayor Sadiq Khan were among those who attended. However, Wandsworth's...
RELATED PEOPLE
BBC
Flying Scotsman: Centenary celebrations begin for iconic locomotive
The newly-restored Flying Scotsman has been unveiled ahead of a series of events to celebrate its centenary year. The 97-tonne locomotive was built in Doncaster in 1923, and is now owned by the National Railway Museum in York. Restoration has been completed and the engine is on show at London's...
CARS・
BBC
Eurovision 2023: Liverpool honour bittersweet, says Lord Mayor
The Lord Mayor of Liverpool said winning Eurovision was "bittersweet" and vowed to do his utmost to honour the Ukrainian sister city. Councillor Roy Gladden has written to the Mayor of Odesa after Liverpool secured the right to host the 2023 European Song Contest last week. The city won a...
BBC
Creeslough explosion: Creeslough father and child had 'a beautiful love'
A father and daughter who died in the Creeslough explosion in County Donegal shared a "beautiful love", their funeral Mass has been told. Robert Garwe and Shauna Flanagan Garwe, the youngest of the 10 victims, were found in each other's arms in the rubble of the service station, their family said.
BBC
Princess Amalia: Security fears force Dutch princess from student home
The King and Queen of the Netherlands have revealed their 18-year-old daughter can no longer move around freely outside due to the possibility of an attack or kidnapping. Princess Amalia has moved out of her student accommodation in Amsterdam and has returned home to The Hague. Her parents gave details...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Mortimer's Hole: Tunnel used to capture queen and lover is restored
A tunnel used to capture a medieval queen and her lover, who had seized power from the king of England, is reopening following restoration. Mortimer's Hole, at Nottingham Castle, was used by King Edward III to capture his mother Queen Isabella and her lover, Roger Mortimer. Work has taken place...
U.K.・
BBC
Friday's gossip: Tuchel, Gvardiol, Bellingham, Mbappe, Jorginho, Maguire
Former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel would be interested in taking over as England manager if Gareth Southgate leaves after the World Cup in Qatar. Tuchel, 49, has rejected offers from two unnamed Premier League clubs since being sacked by Chelsea in September. (Telegraph - subscription required) Tottenham are interested in...
BBC
'I'm growing into my face like a fine wine' - Chelsea manager Graham Potter on his 'glow up'
Chelsea boss Graham Potter joked that he is "growing into his face like a fine wine" when it was suggested he has had a 'glow up' since arriving at Stamford Bridge. During Potter's news conference before Chelsea's trip to Aston Villa on Sunday, his sartorial choices were an unexpected point of discussion.
France 24
Toney double earns Brentford win over Brighton
Toney's brilliant backheel opened the scoring midway through the first half before a typically assured finish from the penalty spot ended a three-game winless run for the Bees. Brighton are still searching for their first win under new boss Roberto de Zerbi and despite enjoying the majority of possession, they...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Russell Martin: It would take 'something really special' to leave Swansea City
Russell Martin says it would take "something really special" to lure him away from Swansea City after brushing off links with West Bromwich Albion. Martin insists he wants to stay at Swansea to reap the benefits of the hard work done since he took charge in August 2021. And the...
BBC
Baaeed loses unbeaten record in final race of career on British Champions Day at Ascot
Baaeed's career and unbeaten run ended with defeat in the Champion Stakes as Bay Bridge triumphed at Ascot. The four-year-old, Europe's top-rated horse, was denied a 11th successive win in his final race on British Champions Day. The odds-on favourite did not threaten and finished fourth as Richard Kingscote steered...
National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine announces UK tour
The National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine (NSOU) has announced its first UK tour in more than 20 years, and the biggest in its history, to reflect venues and audiences’ newfound interest in Ukrainian culture since the Russian invasion. During the three-week tour the orchestra will play works by Ukrainian...
Comments / 0