ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Creeslough: Community pulls together to carry its broken heart

The people of Creeslough in County Donegal have experienced a week like no-one could have imagined. Ten people between the ages of five and 59 taken too soon, in an explosion nobody could have foreseen. Since last Friday, they have had to go through the ordeal of waiting for their...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Creeslough: 'This wee village will never be the same again'

Seven funerals within three days is not something any community is ever prepared for or expects. The people of Creeslough are emotionally and physically exhausted at this stage, after two more funerals took place on Thursday. Earlier, people young and old gathered to pay their respects to mother-of-four, Martina Martin.
U.K.
BBC

Maisie Summers-Newton awarded MBE at Buckingham Palace

Paralympic swimming champion Maisie Summers-Newton has been made an MBE by the Princess Royal. The 20-year-old, from Wollaston in Northamptonshire, won two gold medals at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics. Miss Summers-Newton was presented her MBE for services to swimming by Princess Anne at Buckingham Palace. She said receiving the honour...
SPORTS
BBC

Battersea Power Station opening sparks excitement

Thousands of people turned up to the opening of Battersea Power Station. The results of an eight-year restoration were unveiled to the public at a grand opening event, following decades of decay. Battersea's Labour MP Marsha De Cordova and London Mayor Sadiq Khan were among those who attended. However, Wandsworth's...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Caroline Weir
Person
Amber Barrett
Person
Courtney Brosnan
Person
Denise O'sullivan
BBC

Flying Scotsman: Centenary celebrations begin for iconic locomotive

The newly-restored Flying Scotsman has been unveiled ahead of a series of events to celebrate its centenary year. The 97-tonne locomotive was built in Doncaster in 1923, and is now owned by the National Railway Museum in York. Restoration has been completed and the engine is on show at London's...
CARS
BBC

Eurovision 2023: Liverpool honour bittersweet, says Lord Mayor

The Lord Mayor of Liverpool said winning Eurovision was "bittersweet" and vowed to do his utmost to honour the Ukrainian sister city. Councillor Roy Gladden has written to the Mayor of Odesa after Liverpool secured the right to host the 2023 European Song Contest last week. The city won a...
ENTERTAINMENT
BBC

Princess Amalia: Security fears force Dutch princess from student home

The King and Queen of the Netherlands have revealed their 18-year-old daughter can no longer move around freely outside due to the possibility of an attack or kidnapping. Princess Amalia has moved out of her student accommodation in Amsterdam and has returned home to The Hague. Her parents gave details...
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republic Of Ireland#Funerals#Uk#Irish#Rte
BBC

Mortimer's Hole: Tunnel used to capture queen and lover is restored

A tunnel used to capture a medieval queen and her lover, who had seized power from the king of England, is reopening following restoration. Mortimer's Hole, at Nottingham Castle, was used by King Edward III to capture his mother Queen Isabella and her lover, Roger Mortimer. Work has taken place...
U.K.
BBC

Friday's gossip: Tuchel, Gvardiol, Bellingham, Mbappe, Jorginho, Maguire

Former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel would be interested in taking over as England manager if Gareth Southgate leaves after the World Cup in Qatar. Tuchel, 49, has rejected offers from two unnamed Premier League clubs since being sacked by Chelsea in September. (Telegraph - subscription required) Tottenham are interested in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
France 24

Toney double earns Brentford win over Brighton

Toney's brilliant backheel opened the scoring midway through the first half before a typically assured finish from the penalty spot ended a three-game winless run for the Bees. Brighton are still searching for their first win under new boss Roberto de Zerbi and despite enjoying the majority of possession, they...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Sports
The Guardian

National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine announces UK tour

The National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine (NSOU) has announced its first UK tour in more than 20 years, and the biggest in its history, to reflect venues and audiences’ newfound interest in Ukrainian culture since the Russian invasion. During the three-week tour the orchestra will play works by Ukrainian...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy