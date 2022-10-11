ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced, CA

DOJ: Merced man pleads guilty to making bombs

By Manny Gomez
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gBmHt_0iV4YM4N00

MERCED, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – A man pleaded guilty to manufacturing 10 bombs and destroying residential properties, according to the United States Department of Justice.

Officials say 53-year-old Wes Parker McDaniel of Merced pleaded guilty on October 11 to manufacturing destructive devices and maliciously destroying two residential rental properties in Merced by means of explosive materials.

According to court documents, between February 1, 2021, and June 22, 2021, McDaniel made 10 destructive devices or bombs from illegal fireworks that he had bought in Nevada, ammunition, shrapnel, fire-starting material, and other items.

Officials say on June 20, 2021, McDaniel deployed three of the bombs at a house in Merced. One of the bombs hit the wall of the house, exploded, and destroyed a fence. Shrapnel emitted from the device created pockmarks on the wall of the house, and a propane tank was badly burnt. McDaniel threw another bomb at a different residence in Merced and placed two bombs near a car at an apartment complex in Lemoore. Those bombs did not detonate.

Following these incidents, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at McDaniel’s residence, yard, and shed and found four bombs, fireworks, bottle rockets, a .22-caliber rifle, boxes of ammunition, fire-starting material, and other items to make bombs, according to officials.

RELATED: Man arrested for making explosive devices identified by Merced Police

The Department of Justice says McDaniel is scheduled for sentencing on January 17, 2023. He faces a mandatory prison term of five years in prison and a maximum prison term of 20 years for the malicious destruction of property by means of explosive material.

He also faces a maximum statutory penalty of 10 years in prison for manufacturing the bombs. Each of the charges carries a maximum fine of $250,000.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourCentralValley.com

DOJ: Fresno man pleaded guilty to fentanyl charges

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 29-year-old from Fresno has pleaded guilty to charges related to narcotic distribution in Fresno, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ). Court documents say, on Feb. 8, Joshua Christopher Astorga was arrested in Madera County in possession of 2,500 counterfeit M-30 (Morphine Sulfate 30gr) pills laced with fentanyl. According to […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DOJ: Man sentenced for meth distribution in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 36-year-old Mexican citizen was sentenced to four years and nine months in prison for conspiracy to distribute and possess narcotics with the intent of distribution, the US Department of Justice officials said on Friday. Court documents say that Antonio Zamora facilitated the delivery of five pounds of methamphetamine to an […]
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

Ivanhoe man pleads guilty to federal drug, gun charges

Jonathan Gallegos, 32, of Ivanhoe pled guilty on Oct. 11 for conspiring to distribute and possess methamphetamine and marijuana, as well as using a firearm during a drug trafficking crime, according to U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert. Multiple Tulare County safety departments partnered with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to investigate the crimes of Gallegos and his associates. Gallegos will be sentenced on Jan. 17, 2023, where he will face a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years to life in prison.
IVANHOE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Merced, CA
State
Nevada State
City
Lemoore, CA
Merced, CA
Crime & Safety
Lemoore, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
YourCentralValley.com

Family of Rashad Al-Hakim allege mishandling of case

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The family of 15-year-old Rashad Al-Hakim Jr. who was hit by a car in front of Hoover High School last week is demanding justice. “I’m going to make sure he gets his justice, and I’m not going to stop until he does,” said Ragina, Rashad’s mother. Ragina says administrators at Hoover […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DA: Fresno motorcycle clubhouse shooter charged

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The shooter officials say was involved in the death of a man at a motorcycle gathering in Fresno on Oct. 1, 33-year-old Antoine Caradine, has been charged by the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office. According to officials, Caradine shot 31-year-old Darnell Johnson Jr. multiple times while at a motorcycle club meet, […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Charges added to Tollhouse man after guns and ammo found, police say

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 30-year-old man who was already in custody had charges added, according to the Clovis Police Department. Police say the Fresno County’s Adult Compliance Team (ACT) served a search warrant at a home in Tollhouse Thursday. Investigators say the suspect was identified as Jeffrey Mast of Tollhouse. Clovis Police Officers say Mast […]
CLOVIS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doj#Sentencing#Merced Police The Depar
GV Wire

Merced Man Who Blew up Two Rentals With Homemade Bombs Pleads Guilty

Wes Parker McDaniel, 53, of Merced, pleaded guilty Tuesday to making destructive devices and maliciously destroying two rental properties in Merced with explosives, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert said in a news release. According to court documents, McDaniel made 10 destructive devices or bombs from illegal fireworks that he had...
MERCED, CA
YourCentralValley.com

‘NOT GUILTY’: Merced family homicide suspect enters plea

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man authorities believe to be responsible for the death of four family members, Jesus Manuel Salgado, appeared in court Thursday morning. Investigators say Salgado had kidnapped eight-month-old Aroohi Dheri, her mother and father, Jasleen Kaur and Jasdeep Singh, and her uncle, Amandeep Singh, from the family’s trucking business near […]
MERCED, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DOJ: Man pleads guilty in Fresno backyard shooting

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man pleaded guilty to charges related to firing an AR-15 style rifle in the backyard of a home in Fresno. On Tuesday, officials with the United States Department of Justice announced that 38-year-old Mario Carranza of Mexico pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of ammunition. On March […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Public Safety
YourCentralValley.com

DA: Man convicted in fatal Merced County shooting

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been convicted in a shooting that left one man dead in Santa Nella earlier this year, according to the Merced County District Attorney’s Office. On Tuesday, officials announced that a jury had convicted 24-year-old Anthony Joseph Santos IV on a charge of first-degree murder. Around 7:30 a.m. […]
MERCED COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

WATCH: Bodycam shows arrest after shots fired into Fresno home

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Bodycam footage released by the Fresno Police Department on Friday shows what led to the arrest of a 48-year-old man on March 6, who police say fired gunshots through the adjoining wall of his apartment – into an apartment where two children lived. According to the Fresno Police Department, officers were […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fentanyl found after running a red light, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested Thursday night with 200 blue pills believed to be fentanyl while driving on a suspended license due to a prior DUI and on parole for attempted murder, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say they observed a vehicle fail to stop at a red light and […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy