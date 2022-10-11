ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

South Florida Sun Sentinel

Two arrested in shoplifting case that led to lockdown of five schools and shutdown of Sawgrass Expressway

Two men shoplifting from a Target store, one of them disguised as a woman, stirred chaos during their getaway attempt in Coral Springs — getting into a highway wreck that snarled traffic for miles, and causing lockdowns at nearby Stoneman Douglas High and four other schools, police said Friday. The schools in Parkland and Coral Springs stayed on lockdown for hours Thursday as police sought the ...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
Click10.com

Sheriff: Drunken Fort Lauderdale man goes 45 mph over the limit in stolen Jeep, flees deputies

KEY COLONY BEACH, Fla. – A Fort Lauderdale man was behind bars in the Florida Keys Friday after Monroe County deputies said he sped off in a stolen Jeep while intoxicated. According to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Adam Linhardt, deputies spotted the Jeep, driven by Elvis James Nader, 25, speeding down the Sadowski Causeway in Key Colony Beach at around 11 p.m. Thursday.
WSVN-TV

Police: Man airlifted after Miami Gardens shooting

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a man to the hospital after he came under fire in a Miami Gardens neighborhood. Miami Gardens Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting along Northwest 179th Terrace, near North Miami Avenue, just after 4:30 p.m., Friday.
WSVN-TV

Officials: 1 injured in Miami Gardens shooting

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken one person to the hospital after he came under fire in a Miami Gardens neighborhood. Miami Gardens Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units have responded to the scene of the incident along Northwest 179th Terrace, near North Miami Avenue, just after 4:30 p.m., Friday.
WSVN-TV

Several cars vandalized in Miami Beach parking lot

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Vehicles in Miami Beach were vandalized overnight. On Friday morning, about half a dozen cars had slashed tires in a public parking lot near 53rd Street and Collins Avenue. Micheal Zitomer, who picked up his car from the parking lot, began to drive away but...
Deerfield News

BSO DETECTIVES ARE SEARCHING FOR A MISSING GIRL FROM POMPANO BEACH

BSO DETECTIVES ARE SEARCHING FOR A MISSING GIRL FROM POMPANO BEACH. The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help to locate a 15-year-old girl missing from Pompano Beach. According to detectives, Jazmine Elizabeth Castillo was last seen at around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday,...
Click10.com

Deputies search for driver who killed 22-year-old cyclist in Tamarac

Tamarac,Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit detectives are investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed a bicyclist in Tamarac. The victim was identified as 22-year-old Elijah Thompson. According to investigators, Thompson was attempting to cross West Commercial Boulevard at Northwest 47th Terrace around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday...
WSVN-TV

School bus collides with cars in Northwest Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Several people have been injured after a chain reaction crash in Northwest Miami-Dade. Three cars and a school bus collided on Northwest 119th Street and 17th Avenue, Friday morning. Two adults and a child from one of the vehicles was taken to the hospital. No...
