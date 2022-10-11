Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WSVN-TV
Family of bicyclist killed in Tamarac hit-and-run pleads for information
TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida family has not given up on their search for the driver who, authorities said, struck and killed their loved one as he was out riding his bicycle. The family of Elijah Thompson addressed reporters from the Broward Sheriff’s Office headquarters on Friday.
WSVN-TV
Police arrest two suspects accused of being involved in multiple burglaries in North Lauderdale
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A potential crime spree was stopped in Broward County. Police arrested two people believed to be involved in multiple burglaries throughout the county, Thursday. In one such case in North Lauderdale, one suspect, who possessed a firearm, broke a store’s front window and entered before...
Two arrested in shoplifting case that led to lockdown of five schools and shutdown of Sawgrass Expressway
Two men shoplifting from a Target store, one of them disguised as a woman, stirred chaos during their getaway attempt in Coral Springs — getting into a highway wreck that snarled traffic for miles, and causing lockdowns at nearby Stoneman Douglas High and four other schools, police said Friday. The schools in Parkland and Coral Springs stayed on lockdown for hours Thursday as police sought the ...
WSVN-TV
Driver in custody after police catch up with vehicle suspected in carjacking
NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — A vehicle suspected of being involved in a carjacking has been stopped after the driver led police on a pursuit. Fort Lauderdale Police pursued the vehicle going southbound on Northwest 24th Avenue, near Lauderdale Manors Drive, Friday afternoon. The pursuit ended when the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Click10.com
Sheriff: Drunken Fort Lauderdale man goes 45 mph over the limit in stolen Jeep, flees deputies
KEY COLONY BEACH, Fla. – A Fort Lauderdale man was behind bars in the Florida Keys Friday after Monroe County deputies said he sped off in a stolen Jeep while intoxicated. According to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Adam Linhardt, deputies spotted the Jeep, driven by Elvis James Nader, 25, speeding down the Sadowski Causeway in Key Colony Beach at around 11 p.m. Thursday.
WSVN-TV
Police: Man airlifted after Miami Gardens shooting
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a man to the hospital after he came under fire in a Miami Gardens neighborhood. Miami Gardens Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting along Northwest 179th Terrace, near North Miami Avenue, just after 4:30 p.m., Friday.
WSVN-TV
Stolen car pursuit stops in Miami Gardens; 1 man in custody
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A heavy police presence was seen on a road in Miami Gardens after a man stole a car out of Broward County. Just after 6 a.m., there was a felony police stop at the intersection of Northwest 191st Street and 37th Avenue, Friday morning. A...
Click10.com
Man in hooded sweatshirt, glasses robs bank in Lauderdale Lakes
LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – A robber tried to take all precautions to hide his identity Thursday before robbing a bank in Lauderdale Lakes. The robbery was reported just before 4 p.m. at the Truist Bank branch at 3649 W. Oakland Park Blvd. According to FBI spokesman Jim Marshall, the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSVN-TV
Officials: 1 injured in Miami Gardens shooting
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken one person to the hospital after he came under fire in a Miami Gardens neighborhood. Miami Gardens Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units have responded to the scene of the incident along Northwest 179th Terrace, near North Miami Avenue, just after 4:30 p.m., Friday.
Coral Springs Crime Update: Grand Theft at Coral Glades High School
This is a summary of crimes occurring between October 5 – October 11, 2022, provided by the Coral Springs Police Department. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty, and the names of those who were not arrested have been redacted. CSPD redacts most addresses. Burglary Conveyance. A person was...
NBC Miami
FBI Offering $5K Reward in Lauderdale Lakes Fake Security Guard Armed Robbery
The FBI is now offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a man who was caught on camera robbing a Lauderdale Lakes cellphone shop at gunpoint while dressed as a security guard. The robbery happened just before noon back on July 22 at the Mobile One...
WSVN-TV
Several cars vandalized in Miami Beach parking lot
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Vehicles in Miami Beach were vandalized overnight. On Friday morning, about half a dozen cars had slashed tires in a public parking lot near 53rd Street and Collins Avenue. Micheal Zitomer, who picked up his car from the parking lot, began to drive away but...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSVN-TV
Detectives pass out flyers in NW Miami-Dade amid search for driver in fatal hit-and-run
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police detectives passed out flyers in a Northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood nearly two months after, they said, the driver of an SUV struck and killed a pedestrian and kept going. 7News cameras captured Miami-Dade Police officers giving out flyers to drivers on the intersection of Northwest...
Deerfield News
BSO DETECTIVES ARE SEARCHING FOR A MISSING GIRL FROM POMPANO BEACH
BSO DETECTIVES ARE SEARCHING FOR A MISSING GIRL FROM POMPANO BEACH. The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help to locate a 15-year-old girl missing from Pompano Beach. According to detectives, Jazmine Elizabeth Castillo was last seen at around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday,...
WSVN-TV
Recordings released of fake active shooter swatting calls at multiple South Florida high schools
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Troubling calls that caused scares at multiple South Florida schools have now been released. The voice behind the calls was revealed Wednesday, and what was said includes heavy breathing, as he tried to act panicked in the prank phone calls. Police released the voice behind...
Gas pump explosion caught on camera near West Palm Beach
A video surveillance camera was rolling the moment a gas pump exploded in Palm Beach County Friday morning.
Click10.com
Deputies search for driver who killed 22-year-old cyclist in Tamarac
Tamarac,Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit detectives are investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed a bicyclist in Tamarac. The victim was identified as 22-year-old Elijah Thompson. According to investigators, Thompson was attempting to cross West Commercial Boulevard at Northwest 47th Terrace around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday...
Woman killed in West Palm Beach freight train crash ID'd
Harreen Bertisch, 76, of Palm Beach Gardens, was rushed to a hospital in "very critical condition," where she later died as a result of her injuries.
Click10.com
Deputies investigating after robbery victim shot in Lauderhill Lakes
LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – Broward County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating after a robbery victim was shot in Lauderdale Lakes. Deputies responded to the 1900 block of State Road 7 after learning the victim had been shot Wednesday night. Authorities said the victim was driven in a private...
WSVN-TV
School bus collides with cars in Northwest Miami-Dade
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Several people have been injured after a chain reaction crash in Northwest Miami-Dade. Three cars and a school bus collided on Northwest 119th Street and 17th Avenue, Friday morning. Two adults and a child from one of the vehicles was taken to the hospital. No...
Comments / 4