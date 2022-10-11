ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Peoria, IL

25newsnow.com

16-year-old charged as an adult in Peoria homicide investigation

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A 16-year-old will be tried as an adult in connection with a September shooting that left one man dead in Peoria. Court records show LaMarion Wright is charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. 46-year-old...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Attempt murder charge filed for July stabbing in Normal

MCLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - McLean County prosecutors on Thursday charged a Bloomington man with attempted murder for a stabbing that happened at an apartment in Normal in late July. The victim suffered a collapsed lung in the stabbing July 29 in the 1000 block of Charlotte Drive in...
NORMAL, IL
1470 WMBD

Man wanted for Warehouse District shooting arrested

PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police say they’ve arrested the man they believe is responsible for a shooting incident earlier this month. Police say three days after he was taken to a hospital for a medical evaluation, Billy Delasso, 31, was arrested Friday on charges of Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, Aggravated Assault, Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon, and Child Endangerment.
PEORIA, IL
aledotimesrecord.com

Felony charges, pleas and sentences in Knox County court Oct. 5-12

Jason C. Schafer, 37, Galesburg, was charged with class 4 felony domestic battery. John E. Utsinger, 44, Galesburg, was charged with class 3 felony meth possession under 5 grams and misdemeanor charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a revoked driver’s license. Gary A. Zimmer, 53, Galesburg,...
KNOX COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Police arrest man for Peoria shooting incident

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man was arrested for a shooting incident that occurred in Peoria near Warner Lane and Saint Martin Drive on Oct. 3. According to a Peoria police press release, 31-year-old Billy Delasso was arrested for aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, and endangering the life or health of a child.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Man indicted for West Peoria double homicide

WEST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man was indicted for the murder of his wife and stepson Tuesday. According to Peoria County court documents, 34-year-old Rickey J. Payne was indicted for six counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of 32-year-old Quadreka S. Payne and 8-year-old Cael Thornton. Prosecutors...
WEST PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

1 person shot, MacArthur closed after 20 rounds fired

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A person has been shot outside of the Tri-County Urban League, Peoria Police confirmed Thursday evening. Police responded to a 20-round shot spotter near Smith St. North MacArthur Highway shortly after 5 p.m. When they arrived, they found a woman with apparent gunshot wounds inside the car she was driving.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Peoria Sheriff: Suspect swerves at deputy to avoid traffic stop

PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria County Sheriff’s authorities are identifying a man wanted in connection with an incident where he allegedly swerved his vehicle at a deputy trying to evade a traffic stop. According to preliminary details from Sheriff Chris Watkins, it all started early Thursday on North Western...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

BPD announces 2 gun arrests, 1 ghost gun found

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington Police announced Friday that two gun arrests have been made this week, with one yielding the seizure of a ghost gun. On Tuesday, Oct. 11, officers performed a vehicle search during a traffic stop of a juvenile male. During the stop, a pistol with no serial number–a ghost gun–was located.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
25newsnow.com

Bloomington man arrested in connection with July stabbing in Normal

NORMAL (25 News Now) - A 24-year-old Bloomington man is in the McLean County jail on attempted murder charges in connection with a stabbing that took place in Normal in late July. Normal Police say Zhane McGill was arrested after a lengthy investigation by its Patrol and Investigative Division, along...
NORMAL, IL
1470 WMBD

Arson appears to be the cause of a fire overnight in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. — A Peoria home went up in flames just after 1 a.m. Saturday in the area of N. Bestor Street and W. Armstrong Avenue. Peoria Fire Battalion Chief Jeff Hascall said flames could be seen coming from the first and second floors of the home upon arrival.
PEORIA, IL
FOX 2

Illinois woman arrested in connection with human remains found

MAQUON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Maquon woman has been arrested for concealment of death after human remains were discovered in a storage unit over the weekend. Marcy L. Oglesby, 50, was arrested Tuesday by detectives from the Knox County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant for concealment of death, which is a class 4 felony. The […]
MAQUON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria Fire investigating vehicle arson

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Fire Department is investigating a vehicle arson that occurred at approximately 5:27 p.m. Thursday. According to a Peoria fire press release, when fire crews arrived on the scene at 2301 W. Garden St. they located a vehicle on fire, with the fire extending to a building it was parked next to.
PEORIA, IL

