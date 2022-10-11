PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police say they’ve arrested the man they believe is responsible for a shooting incident earlier this month. Police say three days after he was taken to a hospital for a medical evaluation, Billy Delasso, 31, was arrested Friday on charges of Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, Aggravated Assault, Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon, and Child Endangerment.

PEORIA, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO