Central Illinois Proud
Aaron Rossi booked in Knox County Jail pending Monday federal court appearance
KNOX COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Reditus CEO Aaron Rossi is currently being held in the Knox County Jail. Knox County Jail lists Rossi as being booked into the jail shortly after 6 p.m. Friday. According to court documents, He will be in federal court Monday for charges that he...
25newsnow.com
16-year-old charged as an adult in Peoria homicide investigation
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A 16-year-old will be tried as an adult in connection with a September shooting that left one man dead in Peoria. Court records show LaMarion Wright is charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. 46-year-old...
wjbc.com
Bloomington teenager and man face separate gun charges in McLean County
BLOOMINGTON – A teenager and a Bloomington man face separate gun charges in McLean county. On Tuesday, Bloomington Police stopped a 15-year-old boy for a traffic stop. During the stop, police searched the vehicle and allegedly found a pistol with no serial number, also called a ghost gun. According...
25newsnow.com
Attempt murder charge filed for July stabbing in Normal
MCLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - McLean County prosecutors on Thursday charged a Bloomington man with attempted murder for a stabbing that happened at an apartment in Normal in late July. The victim suffered a collapsed lung in the stabbing July 29 in the 1000 block of Charlotte Drive in...
1470 WMBD
Man wanted for Warehouse District shooting arrested
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police say they’ve arrested the man they believe is responsible for a shooting incident earlier this month. Police say three days after he was taken to a hospital for a medical evaluation, Billy Delasso, 31, was arrested Friday on charges of Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, Aggravated Assault, Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon, and Child Endangerment.
aledotimesrecord.com
Felony charges, pleas and sentences in Knox County court Oct. 5-12
Jason C. Schafer, 37, Galesburg, was charged with class 4 felony domestic battery. John E. Utsinger, 44, Galesburg, was charged with class 3 felony meth possession under 5 grams and misdemeanor charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a revoked driver’s license. Gary A. Zimmer, 53, Galesburg,...
Central Illinois Proud
Police arrest man for Peoria shooting incident
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man was arrested for a shooting incident that occurred in Peoria near Warner Lane and Saint Martin Drive on Oct. 3. According to a Peoria police press release, 31-year-old Billy Delasso was arrested for aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, and endangering the life or health of a child.
25newsnow.com
DOJ: Normal woman among those charged with illegally purchasing firearm used to kill Champaign Police officer
URBANA (25 News Now) - Two women - one from Normal and the other from Indianapolis - were charged October 4 with conspiracy to illegally purchase and transfer a firearm and conspiracy to engage in misleading conduct. The indictment and related complaint unsealed Friday alleges that Regina Lewis, 27, of...
Central Illinois Proud
Man indicted for West Peoria double homicide
WEST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man was indicted for the murder of his wife and stepson Tuesday. According to Peoria County court documents, 34-year-old Rickey J. Payne was indicted for six counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of 32-year-old Quadreka S. Payne and 8-year-old Cael Thornton. Prosecutors...
Central Illinois Proud
1 person shot, MacArthur closed after 20 rounds fired
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A person has been shot outside of the Tri-County Urban League, Peoria Police confirmed Thursday evening. Police responded to a 20-round shot spotter near Smith St. North MacArthur Highway shortly after 5 p.m. When they arrived, they found a woman with apparent gunshot wounds inside the car she was driving.
1470 WMBD
Peoria Sheriff: Suspect swerves at deputy to avoid traffic stop
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria County Sheriff’s authorities are identifying a man wanted in connection with an incident where he allegedly swerved his vehicle at a deputy trying to evade a traffic stop. According to preliminary details from Sheriff Chris Watkins, it all started early Thursday on North Western...
Central Illinois Proud
BPD announces 2 gun arrests, 1 ghost gun found
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington Police announced Friday that two gun arrests have been made this week, with one yielding the seizure of a ghost gun. On Tuesday, Oct. 11, officers performed a vehicle search during a traffic stop of a juvenile male. During the stop, a pistol with no serial number–a ghost gun–was located.
25newsnow.com
Bloomington man arrested in connection with July stabbing in Normal
NORMAL (25 News Now) - A 24-year-old Bloomington man is in the McLean County jail on attempted murder charges in connection with a stabbing that took place in Normal in late July. Normal Police say Zhane McGill was arrested after a lengthy investigation by its Patrol and Investigative Division, along...
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: Peoria Police Chief ‘tired’ and ‘upset’ after shots fired into car with woman and four children inside
UPDATE (7:30 p.m.) Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria offered a dramatic plea for the public’s help to solve a shooting that happened about 5 p.m. Thursday on MacArthur Highway in south Peoria. The chief said the female driver was seriously wounded. A child was injured, perhaps from flying glass,...
1470 WMBD
Arson appears to be the cause of a fire overnight in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. — A Peoria home went up in flames just after 1 a.m. Saturday in the area of N. Bestor Street and W. Armstrong Avenue. Peoria Fire Battalion Chief Jeff Hascall said flames could be seen coming from the first and second floors of the home upon arrival.
aledotimesrecord.com
Cause of death undetermined of body found in storage unit ; Oglesby still in custody
GALESBURG — The woman charged with concealing the death of a man found in a storage container in Maquon on Friday remains in custody as of Thursday. She's scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 31. Mary Oglesby, 50, who lives across the street from the storage unit where...
25newsnow.com
Birthday marks Peoria man’s death after officer-involved shooting
PEORIA (25 News Now) - It’s been one week since a Peoria man was shot and killed by Peoria Police. The police chief said the man was armed with a gun at the time. His friends and family cried and shared stories as they remembered his life. Samuel Vincent...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Fire investigating vehicle arson
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Fire Department is investigating a vehicle arson that occurred at approximately 5:27 p.m. Thursday. According to a Peoria fire press release, when fire crews arrived on the scene at 2301 W. Garden St. they located a vehicle on fire, with the fire extending to a building it was parked next to.
