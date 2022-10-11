PEKIN, Ill. – The City of Pekin will once again start to collect its share of video gaming revenue, after months of holding off as they determined what to do about it. The Pekin City Council this week voted in favor of changing the video gaming fee structure so that instead of a thousand dollars per quarter per terminal, either the business or the terminal operator would pay two and a half percent of a terminal’s earnings per quarter.

PEKIN, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO