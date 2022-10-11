Read full article on original website
1470 WMBD
Man wanted for Warehouse District shooting arrested
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police say they’ve arrested the man they believe is responsible for a shooting incident earlier this month. Police say three days after he was taken to a hospital for a medical evaluation, Billy Delasso, 31, was arrested Friday on charges of Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, Aggravated Assault, Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon, and Child Endangerment.
1470 WMBD
Overnight crash in Peoria County leaves one dead
PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. — Illinois State Police is investigating a fatal crash early Saturday morning in Peoria County. It happened just after 2 a.m. on westbound Highway 24 at Strube Road. ISP says for unknown reasons the driver of a black Ford Edge crossed into the eastbound lanes, into...
1470 WMBD
Peoria Sheriff: Suspect swerves at deputy to avoid traffic stop
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria County Sheriff’s authorities are identifying a man wanted in connection with an incident where he allegedly swerved his vehicle at a deputy trying to evade a traffic stop. According to preliminary details from Sheriff Chris Watkins, it all started early Thursday on North Western...
1470 WMBD
Arson appears to be the cause of a fire overnight in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. — A Peoria home went up in flames just after 1 a.m. Saturday in the area of N. Bestor Street and W. Armstrong Avenue. Peoria Fire Battalion Chief Jeff Hascall said flames could be seen coming from the first and second floors of the home upon arrival.
1470 WMBD
One injured in Creve Coeur crash
CREVE COEUR, Ill. – At least one person is injured following a crash Friday afternoon in Creve Coeur. The crash happened around 3:00 p.m. on Main Street in Creve Coeur, involving a vehicle and a motorcycle. 25 News reports one driver was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
1470 WMBD
Peoria car fire caused by arson
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria firefighters were called to the area of W. Garden Street and S. Westmoreland Avenue on reports of a car on fire early Thursday evening. Assistant Fire Battalion Chief Ryan Calhoun said crews arrived just before 5:30 p.m., finding a vehicle in flames, with the fire extending to outside a structure nearby.
1470 WMBD
UPDATED: Woman with four kids in the car shot in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. –Peoria Police say a woman was shot inside a vehicle with four children sitting nearby this (Thursday) afternoon in what initially appears to be a collateral damage incident. It’s unclear if the victim was actually targeted in this shooting. PPD says officers were called to an...
1470 WMBD
Reditus Labs CEO Rossi jailed in Knox County
GALESBURG, Ill. — The CEO of Pekin’s Reditus Labs was jailed Friday night in Galesburg accused of violating conditions of his bond while he awaits trial on charges of federal tax and mail fraud. The Knox County Jail confirmed Aaron Rossi, 39, was in custody on a “temporary...
1470 WMBD
Peoria City Council gets update on SAFE-T Act
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria isn’t really giving an opinion just yet on all the controversy and confusion surrounding the cashless bail and pre-trial release provisions of the state’s “SAFE-T Act” — passed in 2021 but parts of which don’t take effect until January.
1470 WMBD
Pekin City Council approves video gaming fee change
PEKIN, Ill. – The City of Pekin will once again start to collect its share of video gaming revenue, after months of holding off as they determined what to do about it. The Pekin City Council this week voted in favor of changing the video gaming fee structure so that instead of a thousand dollars per quarter per terminal, either the business or the terminal operator would pay two and a half percent of a terminal’s earnings per quarter.
1470 WMBD
Opposition in Peoria City Council on any recreational marijuana expansion
PEORIA, Ill. – Not everyone on the Peoria city Council wants to see the number of marijuana dispensaries expand, even as there are at least several pending applications for such facilities. District 2 Council Member Chuck Grayeb — who suggested state cannabis revenue should help fund mental health and...
1470 WMBD
Discount retailer chooses Illinois for distribution center
PRINCETON, Ill. – Illinois Governor JB Pritzker can take credit for a firm looking to base some options in Illinois, at a time when other companies claim to be leaving the state. Pritzker’s office says Ollie’s Discount Warehouse — which just opened up a a store in Peoria —...
1470 WMBD
No tax rate hike, but expect higher property tax bills in Peoria County
PEORIA, Ill. — Local residents and businesses in Peoria County will face higher property tax bills, but not because local tax rates are going up, rather because the county will be spending significantly more money. It’s one take away as the Peoria County Board approves its budget for the...
1470 WMBD
More cuts at Journal Star parent company
PEORIA, Ill. – Staff and printed editions of the Peoria Journal Star have been cut significantly over the years — now, the cuts may get worse. According to a company e-mail obtained by the Poynter Institute, parent company Gannett announced this week more cuts, on top of four hundred layoffs and four hundred open position cuts made months ago.
