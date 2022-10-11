Read full article on original website
Madison Forward Fund provides direct assistance to low-income families
A new initiative is providing money directly to Madisonians to support basic needs, part of an experimental, yearlong guaranteed income program. The Madison Forward Fund was founded on the premise that families deserve a basic level of income to pay for primary needs, and that those experiencing financial scarcity are best equipped to decide where their money should be spent.
Solar farm panel installation begins
Dane County is one step closer to being Wisconsin’s first county government to achieve 100% renewable electricity status. On Oct. 11, Dane County Executive Joe Parisi joined Alliant Energy and SunVest Solar executives to celebrate the installation of the first solar panels on a new 90-acre solar farm site on county-owned land in the Town of Cottage Grove. Construction of the Yahara Solar Project is scheduled to be completed later this year, resulting in the county reaching its goal of using 100% renewable electricity at its facilities, according to a county news release.
Letter | Plan commissioners are supposed to be independent
Dear Editor: Letter to Madison plan commissioners:. Isn’t it your responsibility to be an independent group who makes important far-reaching decisions about the direction the city will take in approving development? You are not an arm of the city planning staff. Since you are independent, your job is to make decisions based on a balance of what the city says are its goals and to listen to concerns of community members, especially when a proposed development has had many issues. It's your duty to actually physically come to these sites without city staff and to meet with the alder of that community and community members to see the site and understand the concerns the community is voicing.
Madison’s guaranteed income program begins cash assistance for low income families
The Madison Forward fund distributed the first of 12 direct payments to qualifying families in Madison on Wednesday. This guaranteed-income program is slated to give 155 Madison-area families direct payments of $500 per month for 12 months with no strings attached, according to a press release from the City of Madison. Over the course of the year, $930,000, which was funded through private donations, will be distributed.
Madison sends first $500 guaranteed income payments
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More than 150 low-income households across Madison have been sent their $500 guaranteed income payments that they can spend however they think is best. Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway’s office announced Wednesday the first round of monthly distributions from the Madison Forward Fund have gone out. The nearly million-dollar pilot program will offer monthly payments to the households for the next year. Rhodes-Conway expects the funds “will open up so many doors for people who are facing turbulent times.”
MMSD enrollment drops by 231 students
The Madison Metropolitan School District dropped another 231 students in enrollment from last year, according to state Department of Public Instruction data. It continued the ongoing drop since the onset of the pandemic, which has seen the district go from 26,977 students in fall 2019 to 25,244 in this year’s “third Friday count,” which is completed on the third Friday each September. This year’s drop, however, was smaller than the past two years, which saw drops of 1,032 and 470 students.
124 teacher vacancies remain in MMSD
The Madison Metropolitan School District still has about 124 teaching vacancies more than a month into the school year. And officials are not finding enough substitutes to cover the openings when other open positions like special education assistants are factored in. Interim chief of human resources Tracey Caradine told the School Board Monday night that the fill rate for subs is just below 50%, including with central office staff members filling in at buildings two days a week.
Evers’ ousted parole chief hired at Madison’s new independent police monitor
(The Center Square) – The man who was pushed out as Wisconsin’s parole chief for pardoning hardened criminals has a new job keeping an eye on police officers in Madison. Madison’s Police Civilian Oversight Board on Monday selected John Tate II to be the city’s first ever independent police monitor.
Generac plans for climate change to transform the generator business
When Generac Power Systems began making backup power generators in Waukesha in 1959, it wasn’t clear how many homeowners might want this new, emergency-ready product. Six decades later, the company has a global reach, with around 10,000 employees and $5 billion in annual sales, said CEO Aaron Jagdfeld at the Cap Times Executive Breakfast on Wednesday. Moderated by Mark Richardson, founder of Madison career coaching and hiring consulting company Unfinished Business, it was the first installment of the ticketed event series designed for current and aspiring business leaders.
New homeless shelter opens on Madison’s east side
MADISON, Wis. — The new temporary shelter for men experiencing homelessness opened its doors Thursday evening on Madison’s east side. Moving crews on Thursday delivered and set up furniture ahead of the facility’s opening. The shelter, located inside a former retail building at 2002 Zeier Road near East Towne Mall, officially opened at 5 p.m., replacing the Porchlight-run shelter at...
Tool of the Week: Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway
MADISON — If there’s one thing the liberals of Madison won’t tolerate, it’s the law — particularly if that law doesn’t fit with the constraints of their radical belief system. Like children, they don’t like to be told they’re wrong. They absolutely hate it...
High demand for new temporary men’s shelter set to open on Madison’s East Side
A new temporary homeless shelter will open its doors Thursday for as many as 200 men in the Madison area experiencing homelessness.
Madison’s co-op living: from Fellowship Farm to the future
“The first word I learned to spell was co-op. C-O-dash-O-P.”. Charlie Uphoff, my grandfather, lives on a small farm in Fitchburg. Born in 1944, he grew up there with his parents — and the pacifists, summer campers and people displaced by World War II who temporarily found a home at Fellowship Farm.
Community Survey on Monona’s San Damiano Property Closes Saturday
The land formerly known as the San Damiano Friary has a storied history. It was an encampment site for the Ho-Chunk nation, then was used by the Norbertine Catholic religious order of seminarians. Last summer, the city of Monona purchased the sprawling property – including leisurely lakefront access – for more than $8 million, with some help from the county and state. Now, a steering committee wants your input on how to best use the space, in order to influence a master plan for the future of the former San Damiano property.
A landlord-shaming project in Madison goes national
The Slumlords website offers renters some leverage in a rigged legal landscape. It only took a few months after its April 2022 launch for Madison Slumlords, an online rogues’ gallery of the worst Madison landlords, to start gaining national attention. “People on Twitter were like, ‘Wow, we could really...
Vehicle reported stolen in Madison found at Windsor hotel
WINDSOR, Wis. — A vehicle reported stolen from a south Madison hotel Thursday morning was later found at the same hotel in Windsor where a deputy from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office fatally shot a person Thursday night, but officials have not confirmed whether the two are connected. The Madison Police Department said officers got a call about a stolen...
City of Sun Prairie hosting ‘Prescription Drug Take-Back Day’
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Sun Prairie will participate in a National Prescription Drug Take Back Day later in Oct, Sun Prairie police announced Thursday. The event will be held Oct. 29 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 300 E. Main St in the City of Sun Prairie, according to organizers. Those with unused or unwanted pills will be able to drop them off at one of the drug disposal sites, including the one in Sun Prairie.
Wis. DOJ: One dead after officer-involved shooting
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating after an officer involved shooting in Windsor, Wisconsin DOJ said. Officials said a deputy made contact with a vehicle just after 6 p.m. at the Super 8 hotel on Lake Circle in the...
Wisconsin tornado warnings: Latest information, live blog
Southeast Wisconsin is bracing for severe weather after the National Weather Service issued Tornado Warnings for several counties.
