Dear Editor: Letter to Madison plan commissioners:. Isn’t it your responsibility to be an independent group who makes important far-reaching decisions about the direction the city will take in approving development? You are not an arm of the city planning staff. Since you are independent, your job is to make decisions based on a balance of what the city says are its goals and to listen to concerns of community members, especially when a proposed development has had many issues. It's your duty to actually physically come to these sites without city staff and to meet with the alder of that community and community members to see the site and understand the concerns the community is voicing.

MADISON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO