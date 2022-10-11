ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chugwater, WY

cowboystatedaily.com

Your Wyoming Sunrise: Saturday, October 15, 2022

Today's Wyoming sunrise was taken just east of Lusk, Wyoming by Chrisanna Lund.
WYOMING STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Wyoming

If you live in Wyoming and you also love eating steak, then you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Wyoming that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, on top of providing an amazing atmosphere that is suitable for both a casual meal, as well as for celebrating a special occasions.
cowboystatedaily.com

Dave Walsh: 40 Years In Wyoming For The ‘Voice Of The Cowboys’

It was truly one of the most important moments in my life, and it was a moment that would have an impact on not just my life, but the lives of those closest to me. This moment happened four decades ago...
CASPER, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming EV Road Trip Hell: Cheyenne to Casper In 15 Hours

Alan O'Hashi is experienced at driving his electric vehicle around Wyoming. A former resident of the Cowboy State, he now lives in Colorado, but has taken many return road trips in his Nissan Leaf. One thing he's learned is that...
CASPER, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Your Wyoming Sunrise: Thursday, October 13, 2022

Today's Wyoming sunrise was taken at Vedauwoo by Ed Schreiner.
WYOMING STATE
Wake Up Wyoming

Got A Ghost? Call Wyoming’s Paranormal Investigators

Got a ghost in your Wyoming business or residence?. Sheridan Paranormal Research in Wyoming might just be able to help. S.P.R. is a team dedicated to seek out what goes bump in the night by scientific research, observation, and hard proof. We use various kinds of equipment and draw upon the vast knowledge of other paranormal groups.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Gubernatorial Debate: Candidate Would Prioritize Banning Ballot Drop Boxes

The three candidates running for Wyoming governor gave their perspectives on how they believe elections in the state should be altered moving forward during a Wyoming PBS debate Thursday night. Libertarian Jared Baldes said increasing voter confidence should be a priority...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

‘I Love Wyoming’: Teen With Untreatable Disease Drops Huge Red Desert Bull Elk

Sawyer Harris has been fascinated with elk since he was a small child. "Back here, we really don't have elk," Harris told Cowboy State Daily on Tuesday from his home in Roanoke, Virginai. "Ever since I was a little kid, I watched them on TV and I wanted to know more about them."
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Elections Committee Meeting Gets Heated; Citizens Call For Paper Ballots

Discussion about federally certifying Wyoming's election equipment Friday morning grew heated when addressing the security of the state's elections and voting machines. The Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions committee passed a draft bill Friday that codifies the secretary of...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Legislators Want $70M Annual Boost For Wyoming Education

Lawmakers are requesting a $70 million annual increase to Wyoming's public school funding to adjust for inflation, after hearing that teachers may be harder to keep and attract to the state. The request, made Monday after a vote of the...
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

Wyoming Porch Light Colors Can Have Special Meaning

Driving around Wyoming at night, you'll notice there are different colored lights on houses all over the city. Not talking about lights you'd see at Halloween, Christmas, Valentines Day, Easter, Memorial Day or the 4th of July, talking about the porch light on houses. According to the Restore, Decor &...
WYOMING STATE

