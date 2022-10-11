Read full article on original website
cowboystatedaily.com
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Saturday, October 15, 2022
Today's Wyoming sunrise was taken just east of Lusk, Wyoming by Chrisanna Lund. To submit yours, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version of your photo. The larger the file, the better. NOTE #2: Please include...
New Web Series Tribute To Wyoming Legend Chris LeDoux
There is no doubt that when you hear the last name LeDoux, you know the family we're talking about. Legendary rodeo champion and country music icon Chris LeDoux made his impact on the music world in the early 1970's and continues today. His son Ned, followed in his dad's footsteps...
4 Great Steakhouses in Wyoming
If you live in Wyoming and you also love eating steak, then you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Wyoming that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, on top of providing an amazing atmosphere that is suitable for both a casual meal, as well as for celebrating a special occasions.
cowboystatedaily.com
Dave Walsh: 40 Years In Wyoming For The ‘Voice Of The Cowboys’
It was truly one of the most important moments in my life, and it was a moment that would have an impact on not just my life, but the lives of those closest to me. This moment happened four decades ago...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming EV Road Trip Hell: Cheyenne to Casper In 15 Hours
Alan O'Hashi is experienced at driving his electric vehicle around Wyoming. A former resident of the Cowboy State, he now lives in Colorado, but has taken many return road trips in his Nissan Leaf. One thing he's learned is that...
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Sniffin: What’s Killing Our Wyoming Folks Over 100 Years Old?
The last four months appear to have been a terrible time for our folks over 100 years of age in Wyoming – we have at least ten who have died. The Cowboy State is the lowest populated state in the...
cowboystatedaily.com
After Thumb Nearly Gets Ripped-Off In Crossbow Mishap, Wyoming Hunter Back Out On The Hunt
Two years after watching his wife nearly lose half of her hand to a crossbow accident in the back country, David Mercado of Casper still gets emotional about it. "When you have somebody you love who has suffered a really bad...
cowboystatedaily.com
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Thursday, October 13, 2022
Today's Wyoming sunrise was taken at Vedauwoo by Ed Schreiner. To submit yours, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version of your photo. The larger the file, the better. NOTE #2: Please include where you are...
Got A Ghost? Call Wyoming’s Paranormal Investigators
Got a ghost in your Wyoming business or residence?. Sheridan Paranormal Research in Wyoming might just be able to help. S.P.R. is a team dedicated to seek out what goes bump in the night by scientific research, observation, and hard proof. We use various kinds of equipment and draw upon the vast knowledge of other paranormal groups.
Wyoming Football Fans Could Win a Freezer Full of Beef
Are you a Wyoming football fan? Do you want a chance to win a freezer full of beef?. Cook up some beef the next time you tailgate and post your photos with the hashtag #WYBeef. Wyoming football fans who post photos of beef tailgaiting are eligible to win a freezer...
cowboystatedaily.com
Poisonous Death Cap Mushrooms Already In Mountain West, Will Spread To Wyoming Soon
The effects of eating poisonous death cap mushrooms aren't something anybody would want to experience, says a University of Wyoming mushroom expert. "It's not a good way to leave this world," Steven Miller told Cowboy State Daily on Friday....
cowboystatedaily.com
Gubernatorial Debate: Candidate Would Prioritize Banning Ballot Drop Boxes
The three candidates running for Wyoming governor gave their perspectives on how they believe elections in the state should be altered moving forward during a Wyoming PBS debate Thursday night. Libertarian Jared Baldes said increasing voter confidence should be a priority...
cowboystatedaily.com
‘I Love Wyoming’: Teen With Untreatable Disease Drops Huge Red Desert Bull Elk
"Back here, we really don't have elk," Harris told Cowboy State Daily on Tuesday from his home in Roanoke, Virginai. "Ever since I was a little kid, I watched them on TV and I wanted to know more about them."
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Elections Committee Meeting Gets Heated; Citizens Call For Paper Ballots
Discussion about federally certifying Wyoming's election equipment Friday morning grew heated when addressing the security of the state's elections and voting machines. The Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions committee passed a draft bill Friday that codifies the secretary of...
cowboystatedaily.com
Legislators Want $70M Annual Boost For Wyoming Education
Lawmakers are requesting a $70 million annual increase to Wyoming's public school funding to adjust for inflation, after hearing that teachers may be harder to keep and attract to the state. The request, made Monday after a vote of the...
cowboystatedaily.com
Legislature Approves Draft Bill That Could Give Wind And Solar Companies A Break On Taxes
The Wyoming Legislature has approved legislation that could give wind and solar companies a break on their taxes, but not without debate from some who say green energy already isn't paying its way in the Cowboy State. "Wyoming's citizen taxpayers...
Wyoming Porch Light Colors Can Have Special Meaning
Driving around Wyoming at night, you'll notice there are different colored lights on houses all over the city. Not talking about lights you'd see at Halloween, Christmas, Valentines Day, Easter, Memorial Day or the 4th of July, talking about the porch light on houses. According to the Restore, Decor &...
cowboystatedaily.com
Make My Day: Hunting with .44 Magnum, Wyoming Man Scores One-Shot Kill Of Bull Elk
A Newcastle man who scored a clean, one-shot kill on a bull elk with his .44 Magnum revolver is generating buzz on Wyoming hunting social media sites. Chris Rhodes put down his hunting rifle and picked up a handgun about 20...
Wyoming High School Football Week 7 Scoreboard: Oct. 13-15, 2022
Here we are in Week 7 of the prep football season in Wyoming. There are games are on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. All but one team will be in action this week. A lot is on the line for playoff berths and playoff seeds. This is the Week 7 Scoreboard....
Miss The WY Gubernatorial Debate? So Did Everyone Else
There was a Wyoming governor debate Thursday night?. Actually, a lot of people did not know, and it did not get much press coverage. We can ask why but the reasons seem obvious. There are really only 3 candidates left in the race after the primary election was held. A...
