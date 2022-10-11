ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan City, LA

LFGC District 3 meeting is Oct. 18

Members of the Morgan City and Patterson garden clubs met recently to make final arrangements for the Louisiana Federation of Garden Clubs District 3 meeting Oct. 18 at NicoBella Event Center in Morgan City. The clubs are co-sponsoring the event. “Atchafalaya National Heritage, our Gateway to Conservation” will be the program by John Flores, photographer and author. From left are Gerri Bourgeois, Donna Bucci, Linda Thomas, Jo Ann Blanchard, Iris Roy and Judith Manfre. Also attending was Evelyn Estay.
MORGAN CITY, LA
APSO Arrest Report for the Week of October 6-13

Below is Ascension Sheriff’s arrest report for the week of October 6-13: Willie Delmore, 62, 39085 Cornerview Rd, Gonzales was arrested pursuant to 2 bench warrants;. Michael Watson, 38, 40119 Ronda Ave, Prairieville was charged w/ Possession of Alprazolam, and Manufacture/Distribution/PWITD Schedule I-CDS;. Dana Joseph, 39, 2044 Fisk Ct,...
GONZALES, LA
Serving the public since 1872

The Morgan City Fire Department celebrated its 150th anniversary Saturday with a fire prevention open house and celebration at the station on Victor II Boulevard. About 60 children turned out for the open house. Later, members of the Fire Department posed on the Enola E., the truck that the department acquired in 1922 and has recently been restored.
National Night Out in Bayou Vista

Lt. Eddie Gay of the St. Mary Sheriff's Office Dive team tells Bennett Comeaux, 4, about his diving equipment at Wednesday's National Night Out event at the Bayou Vista Recreation Center. The Sheriff's Office, police from Morgan City and Berwick, state police, the Bayou Vista Volunteer Fire Department and the Morgan City High fishing team were among the groups that helped bring the community into positive interaction with law enforcement.
BAYOU VISTA, LA
Ochsner St. Mary Women's Expo

On Tuesday, Ochsner St. Mary hosted a Women’s Expo at the Hampton Inn & Suites in Morgan City. Members of the community were treated to lunch, health screenings and guest speakers including Dr. Julie Price, OB/GYN, Matt Reynolds, OB/GYN, Alexandra Hudson, Women’s Services manager, and Melanie Williams, mammography tech. Other staff members participating were Community Outreach Coordinator Dwan Naverre, Brittany Bellard, Chelsea Grogan, Allison DeLaRosa and Laurie Barbera.
MORGAN CITY, LA
Wheel House for Oct. 14: Barbecue

Men of New Zorah Baptist Church annual Barbecue Fundraiser is 11 a.m. until on Saturday, Nov. 5, on the church grounds, 604 Julia St. (corner of Federal Avenue), Morgan City. Menu: barbecued chicken, baked beans, potato salad, cheese spaghetti and drink. Cost: $12. For info or tickets: Tim Matthews Sr., 985-519-1007 or Barry Walker, 985-222-9328.
MORGAN CITY, LA
The 10 Rules for Living in New Iberia

New Iberia is known for the Sugarcane Festival, Tabasco on Avery Island, and, of course, the "New Iberia Haircut." But did you know that there were rules to living in the seat of Iberia Parish?. If not—don't worry; they were literally just created today by a New Iberia resident by...
NEW IBERIA, LA
‘Katt Williams: 2023 And Me’ Tour Comes To Louisiana

You will get two opportunities to catch the comedy legend Katt Williams live in Louisiana. The iconic comedian/ Emmy Award-Winning actor has taken his new 17-city tour "Katt Williams: 2023 and Me" on the road! The best part? He is making two stops in the Bayou State! Fresh off the success of his "World War III" Tour( available on Netflix), the hilarious entertainer is back with an all-new show! Warning - video features explicit language.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

