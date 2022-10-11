ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 2

Related
msn.com

Food Stamps: States Extending SNAP Emergency Allotment Money Through October 2022

U.S. households that qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits were given a financial boost during the COVID-19 pandemic in the form of an emergency allotment that provides $95 or more in additional funds each month. In most states, that allotment has already expired, but more than a dozen states have extended it through October 2022.
AGRICULTURE
Phone Arena

Google might owe you part of a $100 million settlement fund related to Google Photos

Google has assembled a pot worth $100 million which is actually a fund that has to be shared among those eligible to be part of a settlement involving the Google Photos platform. Of course, not everyone is entitled to a share of this money. You must have been a resident of Illinois between May 1, 2015, and April 25, 2022, and appeared in a Google Photos image during that time range.
INTERNET
Joel Eisenberg

United States Post Office (USPS) Closing Locations and Suspending Services

In the midst of belt-tightening, the delivery service is promising to more effectively manage its business. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.com, GovExec.com, Facts.USPS.com, BestLifeOnline.com, and GovExec.com.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Government
State
Washington State
24/7 Wall St.

The Housing Market Is About to Be Hammered

The housing market has made a remarkable recovery from the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Prices have surged nationally year over year most months by 20%, according to the carefully followed S&P Case Shiller price index. The rise was fired by low interest rates and the mobility of Americans helped by the “work from home” economy. Those days may be over, as the housing market moves onto shaky ground.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Subscription Service#Linus Business#Ag#Washingtonians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Amazon
International Business Times

How to Block Robocalls and Spam Calls in Just a Few Taps

This article uses affiliate links, which means if you purchase products through these links, we may earn a commission. Click here to see our T&C. For licensing please click here. Receiving spam calls can be really annoying—in some cases, even dangerous. Once you answer a spam call, your phone number...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CNET

Stop Zelle Scams Before Thieves Get Anywhere Near Your Money

At last Thursday's Annual Oversight of the Nation's Largest Banks hearing, Zelle scams took center stage early as Senate Banking Committee Chairman Sherrod Brown accused the CEOs of the seven biggest US banks of not doing enough to protect customers against fraud. "All of your banks have promoted Zelle, the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Joel Eisenberg

New Ross Dress For Less Locations Opening Throughout the U.S.

Though the perennial company has seen some closures this year, Ross Dress For Less is in widespread expansion mode. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:RetailLeader.com, ScrapeHero.com, NonPareilOnline.com, EmporiaGazette.com, and RossStores.com.
shefinds

Walmart Changes Price Policy Amid ‘Scamming’ Controversy

This article has been updated with new information since its initial 08/18/22 publish date. When you think of low prices and incredible deals, Walmart is likely one of the first stores that pops into your head. The corporation is well-known for their practically unbeatable price tags—but back in July, one TikTok user made claims that the store is actually overcharging customers, because those price tags might not keep their promises.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET

Comments / 0

Community Policy