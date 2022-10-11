Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
Capital One $190 Million Data Breach Settlement: Today Is the Last Day to Claim Money
Today is the final day that Capital One customers can claim part of a $190 million settlement stemming from a massive 2019 data breach that exposed more than 100 million people's personal information. Plaintiffs in a class-action lawsuit argued that hacker Paige Thompson wouldn't have been able to access Capital...
msn.com
Food Stamps: States Extending SNAP Emergency Allotment Money Through October 2022
U.S. households that qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits were given a financial boost during the COVID-19 pandemic in the form of an emergency allotment that provides $95 or more in additional funds each month. In most states, that allotment has already expired, but more than a dozen states have extended it through October 2022.
Phone Arena
Google might owe you part of a $100 million settlement fund related to Google Photos
Google has assembled a pot worth $100 million which is actually a fund that has to be shared among those eligible to be part of a settlement involving the Google Photos platform. Of course, not everyone is entitled to a share of this money. You must have been a resident of Illinois between May 1, 2015, and April 25, 2022, and appeared in a Google Photos image during that time range.
United States Post Office (USPS) Closing Locations and Suspending Services
In the midst of belt-tightening, the delivery service is promising to more effectively manage its business. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.com, GovExec.com, Facts.USPS.com, BestLifeOnline.com, and GovExec.com.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Child Tax Credit 2022 — $250 direct payments scheduled for thousands of families – see exact date cash will drop
THOUSANDS of residents across multiple states are receiving up to $750 in direct payments due to new programs starting. Eligible Connecticut residents can now claim a tax rebate of up to $250 per child for a maximum of three children, in a program that started rolling out in late August.
The Housing Market Is About to Be Hammered
The housing market has made a remarkable recovery from the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Prices have surged nationally year over year most months by 20%, according to the carefully followed S&P Case Shiller price index. The rise was fired by low interest rates and the mobility of Americans helped by the “work from home” economy. Those days may be over, as the housing market moves onto shaky ground.
Food Stamps: Do Unused SNAP Benefits Roll Over Each Month?
Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, or food stamps as they are more commonly known, are monthly cash benefits paid out to low-income individuals and families who meet certain income...
Los Angeles Woman Loses $18,500 to 'Bank of America' Scammer using Zelle 'Reverse Transaction' Scam
A Los Angeles small business owner receives a fraud text on her phone claiming to be from Bank of America, and the next thing she knows, she is sending thousands of dollars to a scammer with Zelle.
IN THIS ARTICLE
SNAP Benefits: How Long Do They Last?
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), formerly known as food stamps, is a federal program managed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food and Nutrition Service. SNAP is the...
Walmart Accepts EBT/SNAP Food Stamps as Payment — What Are the Restrictions?
Walmart accepts EBT card purchases at all locations that sell food and grocery items. Your EBT card can be used the same way you would use your debit card, and EBT cardholders in 48 states can also...
Check your Pandemic-EBT cards, you might have money waiting for you
(WBRE/WYOU) — The Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer program, also known as the P-EBT, was issued as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, but did you know 92% of states continued to send money to those cards?. The P-EBT was part of the U.S. government’s solution to help...
Yes, you can shop at Costco without a membership, but we crunched the numbers and think the $60 membership fee is the better deal
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. There are two ways to shop at Costco without a membership: Costco.com and Instacart. Both methods deliver your order to your home but come with additional fees and surcharges. With the added fees, you may find it's more...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
International Business Times
How to Block Robocalls and Spam Calls in Just a Few Taps
This article uses affiliate links, which means if you purchase products through these links, we may earn a commission. Click here to see our T&C. For licensing please click here. Receiving spam calls can be really annoying—in some cases, even dangerous. Once you answer a spam call, your phone number...
CNET
Stop Zelle Scams Before Thieves Get Anywhere Near Your Money
At last Thursday's Annual Oversight of the Nation's Largest Banks hearing, Zelle scams took center stage early as Senate Banking Committee Chairman Sherrod Brown accused the CEOs of the seven biggest US banks of not doing enough to protect customers against fraud. "All of your banks have promoted Zelle, the...
As Low as $99 One Way Between Hawaii and United States Mainland 2022 — Purchase Today Only
You can book fares between Hawaii and the United States mainland for as low as $99.00 each way for travel during various dates in January 2023, February 2023, and March 2023 between destinations with Hawaiian Airlines…. As Low as $99 One Way Between Hawaii and United States Mainland 2022 —...
New Ross Dress For Less Locations Opening Throughout the U.S.
Though the perennial company has seen some closures this year, Ross Dress For Less is in widespread expansion mode. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:RetailLeader.com, ScrapeHero.com, NonPareilOnline.com, EmporiaGazette.com, and RossStores.com.
Walmart Changes Price Policy Amid ‘Scamming’ Controversy
This article has been updated with new information since its initial 08/18/22 publish date. When you think of low prices and incredible deals, Walmart is likely one of the first stores that pops into your head. The corporation is well-known for their practically unbeatable price tags—but back in July, one TikTok user made claims that the store is actually overcharging customers, because those price tags might not keep their promises.
How a $28 check for a magazine subscription cost a woman $7,000
Dozens have fallen victim to ‘blue box’ thefts; checks taken out of USPS boxes right in front of post offices, altered, and cashed — draining bank accounts.
Amazon Prime Day sale could be used to ‘mislead’ shoppers into paying higher prices, study warns
Prime Day returned on Tuesday and will run until Wednesday, Oct. 12. Amazon’s Prime Day event is back—but as the company promises its subscribers huge savings, a new study is warning shoppers to be vigilant to avoid being duped into paying higher prices during the sale. The e-commerce...
Meta’s metaverse can’t keep users around: ‘An empty world is a sad world’
So far relatively few users are sticking around in Meta’s Horizon Worlds, much less building worlds as the company had hoped.
Comments / 2