Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in South Carolina this monthKristen WaltersSummerville, SC
DDSN Announces October Commission Meeting and Listening SessionPJ@SCDDSNSummerville, SC
Popular discount supermarket chain set to open another new location in South Carolina this monthKristen WaltersNorth Charleston, SC
Hurricane Ian Heading To Carolinas!Tyler Mc.Charleston, SC
3 Great Taco Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasCharleston, SC
citadel.edu
My Ring Story: “Getting this ring means I have changed for the better”
Jeremy Anyim is a cadet-athlete who is majoring in Finance. He was born in Jamaica and moved around the U.S. from New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and lastly South Carolina. He is involved in many clubs on campus like the Philanthropic Council, Gospel Choir, Cadet Activities Council and the African American Society. Anyim serves as 1st Battalion’s Activities Officer.
citadel.edu
Class rings, cadet promotions and more from Parents’ Weekend 2022
Parents’ Weekend is, each year, one of the college’s major events. Held annually in October, Parents’ Weekend offers a chance for friends and family to visit campus and experience two of the main milestones in a cadet’s career. The first is the Ring Presentation to the...
citadel.edu
The Citadel is the newest KEEN Partner Campus, bringing new entrepreneurial engineering opportunities
The Citadel is officially a KEEN Partner Campus, making it the first senior military college or academy to be given that distinction. Along with more than 50 other schools – like Georgia Institute of Technology, The Ohio State University, Duke University and Rose Hulman Institute of Technology – this program will bring new collaboration, faculty development, and funding opportunities for The Citadel’s faculty, cadets and students.
live5news.com
Dwindling attendance leads to proposal for change for Charleston high school
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A new proposal to restore Burke High School to its former glory would see it turned into a magnet school. The Charleston County School District 20 Constituent Board floated the idea at the district’s consolidated board meeting on Monday saying the school is unable to provide the same opportunities other high school students have because of dwindling attendance.
abcnews4.com
West Ashley High School announces death of Athletic Director
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — West Ashley High School announced Monday evening that athletic director Jeff Fipps died earlier in the day after a battle with cancer. It is with heavy heart that we inform the Wildcat Community that our close friend, colleague, and Athletic Director, Jeff Fipps, passed away after a long battle with cancer," the school posted on Facebook. "Coach Fipps was a beloved member of our faculty, a strong advocate for our student-athletes, and a close friend to many. His presence will be sorely missed.
live5news.com
West Ashley High athletic director loses cancer fight, school confirms
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - West Ashley High School is mourning its athletic director, whom school leaders called a special member of its Wildcat family. In a post on Twitter, the school announced Athletic Director Jeff Fipps died after a courageous battle with cancer. “Coach Fipps was a beloved member of...
Where are the Charlotte region’s top-rated high schools
CHARLOTTE — Marvin Ridge High School in Waxhaw was ranked by Niche.com as the top public high school in the Charlotte area for another year. That Union County school was one of seven public high schools here to land a spot in the national ranking. In this roundup, CBJ...
cn2.com
Hometown Vet Providing Care to All Animals In The Tri-County
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A new doctor is in town. It’s the Top Gun Veterinarian Service and they’re here in Rock Hill. They help don’t just help your cats and dogs, but animals of all shapes and sizes. The vet has been operating out of a truck since 2019, bringing care to where ever it’s needed.
The Post and Courier
New North Charleston restaurant on way; owner of once-burned building wants rooftop bar
A restaurant and bar that pays homage to the year North Charleston was founded and the Lowcountry's aviation industry plans to open soon near Tanger Outlets. Jason and Teresa Harter of Ohio plan to launch Hangar 72 Sports Tavern at 4951 Centre Pointe Drive tentatively in November, according to Emily Benedict of the commercial real estate firm We Sell Restaurants.
Lake Wylie thrift shop offers gently-used goods with a good cause
LAKE WYLIE, S.C. — The small town of Lake Wylie, South Carolina is well-known for its spectacular location right on the lake, with all of the amenities of lake living: boating, fishing, swimming, water-skiing, and more. Lake Wylie is also the location of a very special non-profit, Sweet Repeat...
counton2.com
USS Clamagore to be towed from Patriots Point Friday
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Ex-USS Clamagore submarine will be towed from Patriots Point Friday for the final phase of its recycling project. The World War II submarine was commissioned in 1945 as a Balao-class submarine before being converted into a Guppy II then III configuration. After being decommissioned in 1975, it opened as a museum at Patriots Point in 1981.
How long until we change the clocks in Charlotte?
As we work our way through October, you may be wondering when we "fall back" and get that extra hour of sleep.
live5news.com
State officials announce I-26 widening in Berkeley and Dorchester Counties
RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Construction on Interstate 26, widening it to three lanes each way in parts of Berkeley and Dorchester Counties will begin soon. State officials gathered Tuesday to announce the official start of construction on seven miles between Jedburg Road and SC-27. SCDOT says the stretch initially was set to cost $218 million. But thanks to the legislature approving $320 million in June, the project is being moved up an estimated six years.
abcnews4.com
Turf war between Charleston, North Charleston continues over property in West Ashley
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCIV) — Today marks a new chapter in the turf war between two cities, as the City of Charleston and the City of North Charleston will go to court to over a plot of land in West Ashley, which could shake up the landscape of the town.
From old to new, Charlotte car restorer chosen for national TV appearance
Street Scenes Automotive in west Charlotte has roots tracing back to 2004.
nationalblackguide.com
Black Chef Makes History, Triples Orders of Soul Food Seasoning Mix, From 3,000 to 10,000 Bottles
Palmetto Blend is a premium seasoning mix that combines the perfect measurements of seven all Natural spices that bring out the flavor in everything you cook. Darren grew up eating in his grandmother's kitchen. He recalls on Fridays when his grandma would cook fish and red rice dinners to raise money for the church. People would be lined up to get some of that home-cooked flavor.
power98fm.com
2 South Carolina Restaurants Make List for Best Chicken Sandwich in the World
Are you a fan of a chicken sandwich? For the longest, I never understand the hype over a chicken sandwich honestly. Then I had a really good one and now I completely understand. I actually started learning different chicken sandwich recipes and cooking them at home for myself and when I have people over. From grilled chicken to fried chicken and more, the chicken sandwich is a go-to.
cn2.com
CN2 Today – Inside Rock Hill Coffee Roaster’s New Location!
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – Rock Hill Coffee Roasters now has its own brick & mortar, located in White Street Station & Pallet Place. Stop by for one of their fall blends, Happy Camper or Bon Fire. There are also sweet treats!. Learn more about the shop and...
York County district seeks to tax new homeowners for new schools, upgrades
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A York County school district seeing tremendous growth wants to pass on the cost of building new schools to new homeowners. Channel 9′s Tina Terry learned leaders at York School District 1 want to charge an “impact fee” on new homes in the area.
wccbcharlotte.com
Wrongly Fired Wendy’s Worker Turns Down Offer To Return To Job
STANLEY, N.C. – An update on the local Wendy’s worker with Down Syndrome who was abruptly fired from his job. Wendy’s called the firing “an unfortunate mistake” and offered Dennis Peek his job back. But his family has decided he won’t return to the restaurant in Stanley. Instead, his family will throw him a retirement party, to celebrate his more than 20 years of work at the fast food chain. His sister tells WCCB the party will be at Harper Park in Stanley on Saturday, November 5th, and it is open to the public. The party is from 2P-4P. Dennis Peek Retirement Party.
