Duluth, MN

WDIO-TV

Weather Sketch: Henry

Each morning, Good Morning Northland likes to showcase the artistic talents of our young viewers, with the GMN Weather Sketch brought to you by Northern Foot & Ankle. Good Morning Northland would like you to send in your Weather Sketch. Draw a picture and send it to:. WDIO-TV WEATHER SKETCH.
DULUTH, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Duluth, MN
WDIO-TV

Cloquet celebrated 11th annual craft art and vendor fair

Cloquet hosted their 11th annual Craft Art and Vendor fair at Black Bear event center. People had a variety of arts, crafts, decoration and other work for sale. Many vendors were all over Minnesota, including some who traveled from Wisconsin, North Dakota and South Dakota. Kelly Zink, the Executive Director...
CLOQUET, MN
WDIO-TV

Picking a perfect Halloween costume

If you haven’t picked out your costumes out yet, Andrea Jang of Duluth Mom has three things to consider as you shop and plan. Tip No. 1: Be mindful of sustainability and your budget. You can do this by shopping second hand, exchanging costumes with friends, and making your own costume. If you buy something from a store consider buying PJs that double as a costume.
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Prep Sports Extra: October 14th

This Friday marked week seven of the prep football season in Minnesota, and week nine in Wisconsin. Duluth Denfeld broke a three year rivalry drought rallying to take down Duluth East at Ordean Stadium. Additionally Two Harbors and Hermantown earned home wins. Northwestern finished their regular season with a perfect 9-0 record, while Northwood/Solon Springs and Ashland won their regular season finales, and South Shore fell on the road.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Former Bagley Jewelers Building In Downtown Duluth Sold

DULUTH, Minn. — A large piece of vacant property in downtown Duluth has been purchased for redevelopment. That building is the former home of Bagley & Company Jewelers on the 300 block of West Superior Street. Downtown Duluth, formally known as the Greater Downtown Council, posted on social media...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Tattoo shop fire leaves an estimated $85,000 in damage

No one is hurt after a fire that broke out in the building occupied by Gitchee Gumee Tattoo. It happened overnight, early Friday morning. Duluth Fire Department responded to the structure fire at 33 W. Central Entrance around 2:33am. No one was inside the building at the time nor were...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Up North: Bridging the Gap Women’s 10-Mile

In recent years people have been putting an emphasis on local businesses. Over this past weekend, the Duluth Running Company hosted their second annual Bridging the Gap Women’s 10-Mile to help local female entrepreneurs. The main focus of the race was the celebration of women and to raise money...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Fire At Local Tattoo Shop, No Injuries Reported

DULUTH, Minn. — A local tattoo shop caught on fire in the early morning hours Friday. The Duluth Fire Department responded to a fire at Gitchee Gumee Tattoo, 33 West Central Entrance just around 2:30 a.m., after a person saw the fire and called 911. Firefighters started to put...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

No. 4 UMD kept silent in road opener at roaring No. 5 MSU-Mankato

Suffering an onslaught of scoring by No. 5 Minnesota State University-Mankato the No. 4 University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) men’s hockey team would drop their road opener Friday. The Bulldogs had trouble on special teams in the game, giving up four short-handed tallies. Zach Stejskal was pulled after allowing...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Rock Ridge girls tennis clinches first-ever 7AA championship berth

Thursday night Rock Ridge girls tennis served up history. Defeating Hibbing 5-2 the Wolverines, in their first year as a program, won their way into the Section 7AA championship match. A dominant number one singles and doubles performance clinched the semifinal win. The second seeded wolverines will battle Elk River...
DULUTH, MN
B105

New Sushi & Chinese Restaurant Opens In Duluth

A new business has opened up in Duluth, offering Chinese & Japanese cuisine. It's so new that when I stopped by today they told me it was their opening day!. The restaurant is called the Asian Kitchen. It's in the former location of Huey's Chopstix Inn which closed at the end of August this summer. They are at 505 East 4th Street in Duluth.
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Interview: Duluth Police Chief Mike Ceynowa (Part 2)

Duluth’s new police chief Mike Ceynowa came to the WDIO studio for a conversation about his life, the new position, and his passion for the Duluth area. Part 1 of this conversation can be found here. Duluth Duluth Police Department Mike Ceynowa. Around The Web. Ads by Revcontent. Wrap...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

DTA offering opportunity to test drive a bus

Every day, hundreds of people rely on Duluth Transit Authority buses to run errands or go to work and school. And the DTA needs drivers to take them there. This weekend, there is an opportunity for anyone with an interest in trying bus driving to get behind the wheel. The...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Early second half goal lifts CSS to one goal draw with UW-River Falls

On Wednesday the College of St. Scholastica (CSS) women’s soccer team played the University of Wisconsin-River Falls to a 1-1 draw in Duluth. The Falcons scored first late in the first half with a goal from Shelby Hewitt. Then right away in the second half Tenley Voth scored for the Saints tying it up at the 46th minute.
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

UMD volleyball wins 6th straight

The University of Minnesota Duluth volleyball team was on the road Friday taking on Mankato. Cianna Selbitschka led the team with a total of 19 kills. Kaylyn Madison followed suit with a 20 dig performance herself, as UMD won their sixth win game in a row 3-1. The Bulldogs are...
DULUTH, MN

