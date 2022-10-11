Read full article on original website
Weather Sketch: Henry
Each morning, Good Morning Northland likes to showcase the artistic talents of our young viewers, with the GMN Weather Sketch brought to you by Northern Foot & Ankle. Good Morning Northland would like you to send in your Weather Sketch. Draw a picture and send it to:. WDIO-TV WEATHER SKETCH.
Unsolved Lake Superior Mystery – Decade Old Plane Disappearance from Minnesota’s North Shore
A pilot and his two-engine plane went missing on June 8, 2012 north of Two Harbors, Minnesota. Michael Bratlie was flying his Piper plane from St. Paul, Minnesota to Minnesota's North Shore. Records show that the plane went off the radar just a few miles north of Two Harbors. Ten years later and there are still no clues as to what happened.
Watch Kayakers Paddle Through Insane Lake Superior Swells Near Duluth
I have to admit that this looks super fun and also a little crazy. A recent video was published on YouTube that features GoPro camera footage of kayakers recently on a trip from Stony Point to Canal Park. They are paddling way out in the open water of Lake Superior with rolling waves.
WDIO-TV
Cloquet celebrated 11th annual craft art and vendor fair
Cloquet hosted their 11th annual Craft Art and Vendor fair at Black Bear event center. People had a variety of arts, crafts, decoration and other work for sale. Many vendors were all over Minnesota, including some who traveled from Wisconsin, North Dakota and South Dakota. Kelly Zink, the Executive Director...
WDIO-TV
Picking a perfect Halloween costume
If you haven’t picked out your costumes out yet, Andrea Jang of Duluth Mom has three things to consider as you shop and plan. Tip No. 1: Be mindful of sustainability and your budget. You can do this by shopping second hand, exchanging costumes with friends, and making your own costume. If you buy something from a store consider buying PJs that double as a costume.
WDIO-TV
Prep Sports Extra: October 14th
This Friday marked week seven of the prep football season in Minnesota, and week nine in Wisconsin. Duluth Denfeld broke a three year rivalry drought rallying to take down Duluth East at Ordean Stadium. Additionally Two Harbors and Hermantown earned home wins. Northwestern finished their regular season with a perfect 9-0 record, while Northwood/Solon Springs and Ashland won their regular season finales, and South Shore fell on the road.
FOX 21 Online
Former Bagley Jewelers Building In Downtown Duluth Sold
DULUTH, Minn. — A large piece of vacant property in downtown Duluth has been purchased for redevelopment. That building is the former home of Bagley & Company Jewelers on the 300 block of West Superior Street. Downtown Duluth, formally known as the Greater Downtown Council, posted on social media...
WDIO-TV
Tattoo shop fire leaves an estimated $85,000 in damage
No one is hurt after a fire that broke out in the building occupied by Gitchee Gumee Tattoo. It happened overnight, early Friday morning. Duluth Fire Department responded to the structure fire at 33 W. Central Entrance around 2:33am. No one was inside the building at the time nor were...
WDIO-TV
Up North: Bridging the Gap Women’s 10-Mile
In recent years people have been putting an emphasis on local businesses. Over this past weekend, the Duluth Running Company hosted their second annual Bridging the Gap Women’s 10-Mile to help local female entrepreneurs. The main focus of the race was the celebration of women and to raise money...
FOX 21 Online
Fire At Local Tattoo Shop, No Injuries Reported
DULUTH, Minn. — A local tattoo shop caught on fire in the early morning hours Friday. The Duluth Fire Department responded to a fire at Gitchee Gumee Tattoo, 33 West Central Entrance just around 2:30 a.m., after a person saw the fire and called 911. Firefighters started to put...
WDIO-TV
No. 4 UMD kept silent in road opener at roaring No. 5 MSU-Mankato
Suffering an onslaught of scoring by No. 5 Minnesota State University-Mankato the No. 4 University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) men’s hockey team would drop their road opener Friday. The Bulldogs had trouble on special teams in the game, giving up four short-handed tallies. Zach Stejskal was pulled after allowing...
WDIO-TV
Rock Ridge girls tennis clinches first-ever 7AA championship berth
Thursday night Rock Ridge girls tennis served up history. Defeating Hibbing 5-2 the Wolverines, in their first year as a program, won their way into the Section 7AA championship match. A dominant number one singles and doubles performance clinched the semifinal win. The second seeded wolverines will battle Elk River...
New Sushi & Chinese Restaurant Opens In Duluth
A new business has opened up in Duluth, offering Chinese & Japanese cuisine. It's so new that when I stopped by today they told me it was their opening day!. The restaurant is called the Asian Kitchen. It's in the former location of Huey's Chopstix Inn which closed at the end of August this summer. They are at 505 East 4th Street in Duluth.
WDIO-TV
Touchstone Honoree: Duluth Art Institute helps inspire young people to take action through art
Jean Birkenstein lived a long, active life. She was an artistic activist in Chicago. And she now helps inspire the next generations of artists, through the BAM program at the Duluth Art Institute. Her son, Robin Washington, is the Board President at the DAI. “The word I use more than...
WDIO-TV
Interview: Duluth Police Chief Mike Ceynowa (Part 2)
Duluth’s new police chief Mike Ceynowa came to the WDIO studio for a conversation about his life, the new position, and his passion for the Duluth area. Part 1 of this conversation can be found here. Duluth Duluth Police Department Mike Ceynowa. Around The Web. Ads by Revcontent. Wrap...
WDIO-TV
DTA offering opportunity to test drive a bus
Every day, hundreds of people rely on Duluth Transit Authority buses to run errands or go to work and school. And the DTA needs drivers to take them there. This weekend, there is an opportunity for anyone with an interest in trying bus driving to get behind the wheel. The...
WDIO-TV
Early second half goal lifts CSS to one goal draw with UW-River Falls
On Wednesday the College of St. Scholastica (CSS) women’s soccer team played the University of Wisconsin-River Falls to a 1-1 draw in Duluth. The Falcons scored first late in the first half with a goal from Shelby Hewitt. Then right away in the second half Tenley Voth scored for the Saints tying it up at the 46th minute.
WDIO-TV
UMD volleyball wins 6th straight
The University of Minnesota Duluth volleyball team was on the road Friday taking on Mankato. Cianna Selbitschka led the team with a total of 19 kills. Kaylyn Madison followed suit with a 20 dig performance herself, as UMD won their sixth win game in a row 3-1. The Bulldogs are...
Bob Dylan Was Reportedly Pushed Out of His High School Reunion by Unwelcoming Classmates
Bob Dylan grew up in Minnesota. He went to his high school reunion, but rushed out after speaking with some classmates.
