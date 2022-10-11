Read full article on original website
News On 6
Police Release Photos Of Suspects Wanted In Connection To Violent Beating Of Metro Man
The victim of a violent beating outside of a bar in northwest Oklahoma City is closer to justice. Oklahoma City police released a photo of three men at the Friends of Friends bar last weekend. Assault investigators need the public’s help identifying the men in the picture. They men are...
News On 6
At Least 1 Injured In NW OKC Shooting
At least one person was injured in a shooting Saturday afternoon in northwest Oklahoma City, according to authorities. The incident happened near Northwest 10th Street and North Gardner Avenue. Oklahoma City police said one victim was transported to the hospital in unknown condition. Police said they have no suspect information...
OKCPD: Man violently attacked in bar parking lot, most facial bones broken
Oklahoma City Police are currently investigating a case of aggravated assault after a man was viciously attacked in a bar parking lot early Sunday morning.
Police: Shooting near NW 10th Street
Police have responded to a shooting near Northwest 10th Street in Oklahoma City Saturday afternoon.
Woman arrested after deadly stabbing in Spencer
A fight between neighbors in Spencer led to the death of one woman on Thursday afternoon.
KOCO
Police release name of suspect sought in connection with OKC motel homicide
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City Police Department officials released the name of a suspect sought in connection with a deadly shooting at a motel. Around 8:45 a.m. Monday, police responded to a report of shots being fired at the Plaza Inn near Southeast 29th Street and Interstate 35. Officers arrived and found a 41-year-old man shot to death.
News On 6
Metro Father-Son Allegedly Involved In Hiding Evidence Connected To Plaza Inn Murder
Oklahoma City police uncovered a plot to hide evidence involved in the murder of 41-year-old Kentrell Kindred. The victim was found shot to death on Monday at the Plaza Inn motel in southeast Oklahoma City. New court documents revealed a father and son were the main suspects. A 19-year-old was...
News On 6
OCSO Identifies Suspect, Victim In Deadly Spencer Stabbing
The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspect and victim in connection to a deadly Spencer stabbing. Deputies responded to the scene just before 4 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of North Post Road and Northeast 32nd Street. Deputies said the victim, Vanessa Wade, 29, was transported to...
News On 6
OCPD Identifies Suspect In Deadly Plaza Inn Shooting; Accessory Suspect Arrested
Oklahoma City police have identified the alleged suspect in connection to a deadly shooting that happened Monday at the Plaza Inn. Police said they responded to a shots fired call near Southeast 29th Street and South Prospect Avenue. Officers located the victim, Kentrell Kindred, dead on a second-floor balcony, police...
Man allegedly randomly attacks person with window down stopped at red light in Southeast Oklahoma City
What appears to be a random, unprovoked knife attack in Southeast Oklahoma City has sent one man to the hospital.
News On 6
At Least 1 Shot In NW OKC
At least one person was shot Friday afternoon in northwest Oklahoma City, according to authorities. Oklahoma City police said the incident happened near Northwest 34th Street and North MacArthur Boulevard. Police said the victim was shot in the chest, and the shooter fled the scene. The victim was transported to...
One arrested, one wanted for murder at Oklahoma City motel
Officials say one person is in custody and another man is wanted for a murder at an Oklahoma City motel.
Former Oklahoma County deputy arrested after allegedly assaulting pregnant woman
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Authorities arrested a now-former Oklahoma County deputy after he allegedly assaulted a pregnant woman. The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office said Anthony Jackson was arrested on multiple complaints, including assault and battery on a pregnant woman and kidnapping. The woman also filed a protective order against him.
KOCO
Court documents reveal suspect admits to killing her girlfriend at OKC apartment
OKLAHOMA CITY — A woman arrested in connection with a suspicious death at an Oklahoma City apartment admitted to police that she killed her girlfriend, according to court documents. Around 1:20 a.m. on Oct. 7, police responded to a report of a domestic-related shooting at an apartment complex near...
Police respond to shooting at NW OKC apartments
Police have responded to a shooting at a Northwest Oklahoma City apartment complex.
News On 6
OCPD Release Shooting Bodycam Footage
Oklahoma City Police released body cam footage from a shooting earlier this month. Officers said Ralph Tuggle was armed with a gun on a porch near Northwest 18th Street and North Tulsa Avenue. Officials also said he refused commands to drop the gun, after which officers shot him. Tuggle is...
Police: Spencer stabbing victim dies
Police have confirmed a stabbing in Spencer Thursday afternoon.
News On 6
Oklahoma City Police Department Enacts City Ordinance To Address Street Racing
Street racers beware, there is a new ordinance going into effect that could cost you if you’re caught blocking off streets. Last month News 9 spoke to several concerned residents about the uptick in street racing. The Oklahoma City Police Department is addressing the issue with a new city ordinance.
News On 6
‘I’m Extremely Let Down’: Oklahoma County Sheriff Speaks Out On Former Deputy Accused Of Abuse
A suspended Oklahoma County deputy was terminated Wednesday following domestic abuse allegations. Recent court documents show that Anthony Jackson allegedly beat his pregnant girlfriend, spat in her face, elbowed her stomach and said he hoped their unborn baby would die. Jackson used his badge as a fear tactic, allegedly telling...
News On 6
Multiple Agencies Contain Large Logan County Grass Fire
A large grass fire caused the response of multiple fire departments around the Oklahoma City metro. The fire was reported Friday afternoon on Hiwassee Road, approximately one mile north of Northeast 234th Street. Authorities said the Edmond Police Department has joined in the effort of extinguishing the fire alongside the...
