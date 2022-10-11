Read full article on original website
News On 6
Gov. Stitt, Tribes Respond To Tax Commission's Order On Tribal Exemptions
The state of Oklahoma said between August 2020 and September of this year, more than 9,000 taxpayers claimed they were exempt from state taxes because of tribal income exclusion. More than 600 of those people took their argument a step further, and filed what's called a "protest." The Oklahoma Tax...
News On 6
Tens Of Thousands Of Plants Seized, 20 Arrests Made In Latest Marijuana Raid In Oklahoma
The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics said its investigation into illegal marijuana operations is continuing to make strides across the state. Investigators found thousands of black-market plants over the past few weeks. Spokesperson Mark Woodward said this is just the tip of the iceberg in illegal grow busts. The seeds for...
News On 6
Several Counties Under Burn Ban Despite Scattered Showers
We're finally seeing some rain in Green Country, but several counties are still extending their burn bans. Tulsa County and Wagoner Country extended their burn bans for at least another week. On Tuesday, McIntosh County Commissioners extended the burn bat until Oct. 25. Creek County issued a burn ban at...
News On 6
Oklahoma Records First Flu Death Of 2022 Fall Season
Flu season has just gotten started, and the state has already reported its first flu-related death. While flu season the last couple of years has been relatively mild, health experts are keeping an eye on this year's season. Similar to COVID-19, the flu spreads from person to person through respiratory...
News On 6
Elephants In Oregon Zoo Enjoy Taste Of Fall Food
An elephant family in Oregon took part in the zoo's annual Squishing of the Squash. The tradition started in 1999 when an 828 pound, prize-winning pumpkin was dropped off for the elephants. This year's pumpkins ranged from 300 to 800 pounds and were enjoyed by all the elephants.
News On 6
Fair Weather Friday With Rain And Storms Coming This Weekend
Warm today with highs in the 80s and a gusty southwest wind, which means fire danger is high again today. It will be a beautiful Friday, with lows tonight in the 50s and 60s. Tomorrow will be warm to hot, with highs in the 80s and 90s, but with isolated storms possible in the afternoon.
