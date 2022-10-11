ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

News On 6

Several Counties Under Burn Ban Despite Scattered Showers

We're finally seeing some rain in Green Country, but several counties are still extending their burn bans. Tulsa County and Wagoner Country extended their burn bans for at least another week. On Tuesday, McIntosh County Commissioners extended the burn bat until Oct. 25. Creek County issued a burn ban at...
News On 6

Oklahoma Records First Flu Death Of 2022 Fall Season

Flu season has just gotten started, and the state has already reported its first flu-related death. While flu season the last couple of years has been relatively mild, health experts are keeping an eye on this year's season. Similar to COVID-19, the flu spreads from person to person through respiratory...
News On 6

Elephants In Oregon Zoo Enjoy Taste Of Fall Food

An elephant family in Oregon took part in the zoo's annual Squishing of the Squash. The tradition started in 1999 when an 828 pound, prize-winning pumpkin was dropped off for the elephants. This year's pumpkins ranged from 300 to 800 pounds and were enjoyed by all the elephants.
News On 6

Fair Weather Friday With Rain And Storms Coming This Weekend

Warm today with highs in the 80s and a gusty southwest wind, which means fire danger is high again today. It will be a beautiful Friday, with lows tonight in the 50s and 60s. Tomorrow will be warm to hot, with highs in the 80s and 90s, but with isolated storms possible in the afternoon.
