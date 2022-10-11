Read full article on original website
OKCPD: Man violently attacked in bar parking lot, most facial bones broken
Oklahoma City Police are currently investigating a case of aggravated assault after a man was viciously attacked in a bar parking lot early Sunday morning.
News On 6
Police Release Photos Of Suspects Wanted In Connection To Violent Beating Of Metro Man
The victim of a violent beating outside of a bar in northwest Oklahoma City is closer to justice. Oklahoma City police released a photo of three men at the Friends of Friends bar last weekend. Assault investigators need the public’s help identifying the men in the picture. They men are...
News On 6
At Least 1 Injured In NW OKC Shooting
At least one person was injured in a shooting Saturday afternoon in northwest Oklahoma City, according to authorities. The incident happened near Northwest 10th Street and North Gardner Avenue. Oklahoma City police said one victim was transported to the hospital in unknown condition. Police said they have no suspect information...
News On 6
Mother Of Spencer Woman Stabbed To Death Speaks Out
The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office releases the names of the people in a deadly stabbing on Thursday in Spencer. Deputies said 31-year-old Kayla Shanee McNeal stabbed her neighbor, Vanessa Wade, just before 4 p.m. Wade's mother said Wade's 12-year-old son watched his mom collapse, and the whole family will now...
Metro Father-Son Allegedly Involved In Hiding Evidence Connected To Plaza Inn Murder
Oklahoma City police uncovered a plot to hide evidence involved in the murder of 41-year-old Kentrell Kindred. The victim was found shot to death on Monday at the Plaza Inn motel in southeast Oklahoma City. New court documents revealed a father and son were the main suspects. A 19-year-old was...
Man allegedly randomly attacks person with window down stopped at red light in Southeast Oklahoma City
What appears to be a random, unprovoked knife attack in Southeast Oklahoma City has sent one man to the hospital.
KOCO
Court documents reveal suspect admits to killing her girlfriend at OKC apartment
OKLAHOMA CITY — A woman arrested in connection with a suspicious death at an Oklahoma City apartment admitted to police that she killed her girlfriend, according to court documents. Around 1:20 a.m. on Oct. 7, police responded to a report of a domestic-related shooting at an apartment complex near...
KOCO
Police searching for runaway 17-year-old OKC girl who's been missing for almost 2 months
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 17-year-old girl. Police said Madisyn Riffe has been missing from her southwest Oklahoma City home. Investigators do not believe foul play was involved, but police said they want to locate her and make sure she's OK.
KOCO
Police release name of suspect sought in connection with OKC motel homicide
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City Police Department officials released the name of a suspect sought in connection with a deadly shooting at a motel. Around 8:45 a.m. Monday, police responded to a report of shots being fired at the Plaza Inn near Southeast 29th Street and Interstate 35. Officers arrived and found a 41-year-old man shot to death.
The Village PD searching for man accused of road rage
The Village Police Department is looking for a man accused of road rage.
OCSO Identifies Suspect, Victim In Deadly Spencer Stabbing
The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspect and victim in connection to a deadly Spencer stabbing. Deputies responded to the scene just before 4 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of North Post Road and Northeast 32nd Street. Deputies said the victim, Vanessa Wade, 29, was transported to...
news9.com
At Least 1 Shot In NW OKC
At least one person was shot Friday afternoon in northwest Oklahoma City, according to authorities. Oklahoma City police said the incident happened near Northwest 34th Street and North MacArthur Boulevard. Police said the victim was shot in the chest, and the shooter fled the scene. The victim was transported to...
Police: Shooting near NW 10th Street
Police have responded to a shooting near Northwest 10th Street in Oklahoma City Saturday afternoon.
KOCO
Woman dies, suspect in custody after stabbing in Spencer
SPENCER, Okla. — A woman has died after being stabbed Thursday afternoon in Spencer. Around 3:45 p.m., Oklahoma County deputies responded to a report of a stabbing near Northeast 23rd Street and Post Road. They found a woman who had been stabbed and took her to a hospital, where...
KOCO
Person in custody after barricading themselves inside Cleveland County home
CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. — Law enforcement took a person into custody after they barricaded themselves inside a home in Cleveland County. The incident was first reported around 8 a.m. Friday at a home near Noble. The person was later taken into custody. Authorities did not say why the person...
One arrested, one wanted for murder at Oklahoma City motel
Officials say one person is in custody and another man is wanted for a murder at an Oklahoma City motel.
News On 6
OCPD Identifies Suspect In Deadly Plaza Inn Shooting; Accessory Suspect Arrested
Oklahoma City police have identified the alleged suspect in connection to a deadly shooting that happened Monday at the Plaza Inn. Police said they responded to a shots fired call near Southeast 29th Street and South Prospect Avenue. Officers located the victim, Kentrell Kindred, dead on a second-floor balcony, police...
KOCO
Train hits man's car after getting flat tire in Oklahoma City, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY — A train hit an empty car while a man was trying to change a flat tire Thursday morning in Oklahoma City, according to authorities. Police told KOCO 5 that a man was driving at a crossing on Southeast 27th Street near Shields Boulevard when a tire blew out.
OK AG investigating former metro pool construction owner for allegedly conning then-clients out of $1000s
A former metro pool construction owner is now being investigated after several then-clients came forward saying they lost tens of thousands of dollars to an unfinished pool project.
Father of four found dead at troubled Oklahoma City motel
For the third time this year, a homicide investigation is underway at the Plaza Inn.
