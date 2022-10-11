ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

News On 6

At Least 1 Injured In NW OKC Shooting

At least one person was injured in a shooting Saturday afternoon in northwest Oklahoma City, according to authorities. The incident happened near Northwest 10th Street and North Gardner Avenue. Oklahoma City police said one victim was transported to the hospital in unknown condition. Police said they have no suspect information...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Mother Of Spencer Woman Stabbed To Death Speaks Out

The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office releases the names of the people in a deadly stabbing on Thursday in Spencer. Deputies said 31-year-old Kayla Shanee McNeal stabbed her neighbor, Vanessa Wade, just before 4 p.m. Wade's mother said Wade's 12-year-old son watched his mom collapse, and the whole family will now...
SPENCER, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
KOCO

Police release name of suspect sought in connection with OKC motel homicide

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City Police Department officials released the name of a suspect sought in connection with a deadly shooting at a motel. Around 8:45 a.m. Monday, police responded to a report of shots being fired at the Plaza Inn near Southeast 29th Street and Interstate 35. Officers arrived and found a 41-year-old man shot to death.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

At Least 1 Shot In NW OKC

At least one person was shot Friday afternoon in northwest Oklahoma City, according to authorities. Oklahoma City police said the incident happened near Northwest 34th Street and North MacArthur Boulevard. Police said the victim was shot in the chest, and the shooter fled the scene. The victim was transported to...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Woman dies, suspect in custody after stabbing in Spencer

SPENCER, Okla. — A woman has died after being stabbed Thursday afternoon in Spencer. Around 3:45 p.m., Oklahoma County deputies responded to a report of a stabbing near Northeast 23rd Street and Post Road. They found a woman who had been stabbed and took her to a hospital, where...
SPENCER, OK
