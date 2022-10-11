Read full article on original website
Related
Sioux City Journal
Fighting food poisoning: Big US poultry changes proposed
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Friday proposed sweeping changes in the way chicken and turkey meat is processed. The changes are intended to reduce illnesses from food contamination but could require meat companies to make extensive changes to their operations. Despite decades of...
Native American boarding school victims to speak of abuse
Native American victims of abuse at government-backed boarding schools are expected to testify Saturday as U.S Interior Secretary Deb Haaland continues her yearlong tour aimed at airing the troubled history of the institutions that were forced upon tribes.
Sioux City Journal
Biden designates his first new national monument
President Joe Biden designated the first national monument of his administration at Camp Hale, a World War II-era training site in this state, as he called for protecting "treasured lands" that tell the story of America. The announcement at Camp Hale is a boost to the state's senior Democratic senator, Michael Bennet, who has for years advocated for the designation and is in a competitive re-election bid this November. The location is an alpine training site where U.S. soldiers prepared for battles in the Italian Alps during World War II. Many troops who trained at Camp Hale returned to Colorado after the war and helped create the state's lucrative ski industry.While most national monuments protect extraordinary natural landscapes, there are at least 12 other military sites designated as national monuments by other presidents. "When you think of the natural beauty of Colorado and the history of our nation, you'll find it here," Biden said. The Biden administration also announced Wednesday it is pausing new mining and oil and gas drilling on 225,000 acres of public land in the Thompson Divide, a natural gas-rich area not far from Camp Hale. The move is separate from the monument designation. Citing a need to protect wildlife, the Interior Department said it is initiating a review of a proposed 20-year withdrawal of the area from new leasing. Preexisting natural gas leases that account for less than 1% of active federal leases in Colorado won't be affected.
Sioux City Journal
AP News Summary at 10:52 a.m. EDT
Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump, shows startling new video. WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee has subpoenaed Donald Trump for his testimony about the 2021 Capitol attack. The panel voted unanimously Thursday to compel the former president to appear. Republican Rep. Liz Cheney, the panel's vice-chair, says, “We must seek the testimony under oath of January 6th’s central player ... the man who set this all in motion." Earlier in Thursday’s hearing, the last before next month’s congressional elections, the panel presented vivid new video of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other congressional leaders pleading for help. And it outlined Trump's multi-part plan to overturn his 2020 election loss.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sioux City Journal
McConnell urges Ricketts to seek appointment to Senate
With Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell making a strong pitch for Gov. Pete Ricketts to be appointed to the Senate seat that would be vacated by the anticipated resignation of Sen. Ben Sasse, attention began to focus Wednesday on the political road ahead in Nebraska. Not only in coming months,...
Comments / 0