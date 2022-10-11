Southlake Police arrest daycare worker for indecency with child

A 34-year-old teacher at a Southlake preschool has been arrested and charged with two counts of indecency with a child.

Thaddaeus Davidson, of Irving, was an employee at Carpe Diem Preschool in Southlake.

The school said in a statement that Davidson is no longer employed there.

"We were saddened to learn of the alleged incident involving one of our former teachers. The safety and wellbeing of the children in our care will always be our highest priority."

Southlake police are asking any parents who may have left their children in Davidson's care, who suspect abuse, to call authorities.

