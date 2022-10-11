Read full article on original website
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Chicago's Top Doc Says Bivalent Boosters Are ‘More Important Than Ever'
As the cold weather picks up, and as influenza and respiratory viruses like RSV begin to crop up, Chicago's top doctor is stressing the importance of all eligible age groups getting the new bivalent COVID booster, which is now available for children as young as 5. Here's what you need...
Chicago's Top Doctor Expects Winter COVID Surge, But How Bad Will It Be?
Chicago's top doctor said she believes a COVID surge is on the horizon this winter, but will it be as bad as previous surges?. As variants begin to shift heading into cooler months, experts have cautioned that the potential for another omicron-like mutation could threaten another wave. "I haven't seen...
Chicago's top doctor troubled by lack of residents receiving latest COVID booster shot
Chicago’s Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said, while the COVID numbers are good right now, she’s concerned about the low number of people who have had the latest booster as well as the coming flu season.
Illinois reports 1,832 new COVID cases, 14 new deaths
Illinois reported 1,832 new COVID cases and 14 new deaths Friday.
After a $25 billion merger, what will happen to your local Jewel or Mariano's?
PARK RIDGE, Ill. (CBS) – The parent companies of Mariano's and Jewel are merging to the tune of about $25 billion.CBS 2's Lauren Victory dug into what this merger might mean for your weekly trip to the store. She traveled to a Kroger-owned Mariano's on Cumberland Avenue. Less than 10 minutes north, south and west of the store, are Jewel-Osco stores, which are owned by Albertsons.That degree of proximity raises questions about a possible monopoly.Another area where shoppers will find a Jewel and Mariano's located close together is in Naperville. They're on opposite sides of Naper Boulevard.If the current competitors...
Illinois reports 1,441 new COVID cases, 0 new deaths; Arwady concerned about slow booster uptake
Illinois reported 1,441 new COVID cases and 0 new deaths Tuesday.
Chicago's Top Doctor Says ‘All Signs Point to' Bad Flu Season Ahead. Here's What to Know
Chicago’s top doctor expressed worries about a rough flu season for the city, saying that “all signs are pointing” to dramatic increases in cases and hospitalizations related to the influenza virus. Dr. Allison Arwady, commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health, says that data from Australia...
Chicago sees increase in ‘check washing’ scams
David Maimon, associate professor of criminal justice and criminology at Georgia State University, joins Lisa Dent to explain what check washing scams are and what you can do to protect yourself from becoming a victim of fraud. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
Rev. Jackson’s 81st birthday celebration to draw key elected officials, TV celebrities, biblical scholars, and entertainers
The Rainbow PUSH and Citizenship Education Fund Entertainment Project is hosting Rev. Jesse L. Jackson’s 81st birthday celebration Friday, October 14th, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., at the Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church, 4543 S. Princeton Ave. Some of the confirmed guests include Gov. Pritzker, Mayor Lightfoot, Illinois Attorney General...
rogersedgereporter.com
Loyola Senior Praised For Getting Into Multiple Medical Schools
Getting into medical school is a big deal. However, getting into five medical schools is extraordinary. Raj Patel (21) is a Molecular Biology senior at Loyola University Chicago. His family immigrated from India in 1996, and shortly after started their own business in Schaumburg, IL. Life and school for Patel were not always easy, as he and his family faced many challenges on their road to success.
BBC
Reparations: The US town paying its black residents
Evanston, Illinois, is a quiet place in the middle of an unusual experiment. In this university town just north of Chicago, a sheen of affluence glints through the windows of solid brick buildings downtown, while rainbow flags and "Black Lives Matter" placards dot what seems like every other suburban lawn.
Lightfoot proposal may end natural gas hookups for new Chicago homes
CHICAGO - New home and businesses in Chicago may find it hard and nearly impossible to get natural gas hookups under a new proposal. Mayor Lori Lightfoot's climate-fighting plan includes more than two-dozen recommendations, including the end of fossil fuel hookups. This means new construction would be built without gas...
wgnradio.com
Wintrust Business Minute: Two major Chicago grocery chains could be merging
Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. Two of the major grocery store chains serving Chicago could be merging. Bloomberg reports Kroger is in talks about a merger with Albertsons and an agreement could be reached as soon as this week. Locally, that would mean Jewel and Mariano’s would be co-owned. There are no details available about the possible deal and any merger would face antitrust scrutiny. Kroger and Albertsons directly compete in much of the country.
RSV in babies, toddlers filling up pediatric hospital beds in Chicago unusually early, doctors warn
"We are very busy with RSV," said Dr. Laura Meltzer, a pediatric hospitalist at Rush University Medical Center. "It's an unusually early time in the season to see so many children sick."
Chicago Neighborhood Ranks on List of '51 Coolest Neighborhoods in the World'
If you're a Chicago resident, you might just be living in one of the coolest neighborhoods in the world. As part of their fifth annual index survey, Time Out Magazine canvassed 20,000 "city-dwellers" around the globe to find out what they each love (or hate) about their chosen city. And while the word "cool" is of course subjective, the list says, rankings were based on accessibility, culture and nightlife, and wide variety of affordable food and drink along with "lively street life and big community vibes."
Illinois quick hits: Venezuelan migrants bussed to Prospect Heights; indoor skydiving facility sued; Rivian recall followed by stock plunge
About 200 Venezuelan migrants bused to Illinois by the governor of Texas are now staying at a hotel in Prospect Heights. The acting mayor said he had a couple days' notice that the migrants were on the way. The children, around 60 of them, are now enrolled in schools and the mayor said he doesn't see this as a burden on city resources.
Chicago couples say South Loop wedding venues closed with little warning, no refunds given
Chicago brides and grooms say they're out thousands of dollars after their South Loop wedding venue closed with little warning.
theeastcountygazette.com
Residents of Cook County may Eligible for $500 Monthly Checks Under the Guaranteed Income Pilot Programme
Chicago reports Cook County residents may now apply for the new “Promise” guaranteed income trial programme. The county began accepting applications on Thursday. For the next two years, more than 3,000 Cook residents will receive $500 monthly cash handouts. One of the eligibility conditions for applicants is a...
Solving Chicago’s problem with rising mail theft
Mack Juilan, the president for the National Association of Letter Carriers Chicago, joins Lisa Dent to discuss the rise in armed robberies targeting postal workers, the ongoing thefts of mailbox master keys, and how they all have an impact on Chicagoans who rely on USPS services. Follow The Lisa Dent Show on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand […]
dallasexpress.com
Chicago Launches Country’s Largest Welfare Program
Chicago has launched the biggest welfare program in the nation, in a major departure from the work requirements for welfare qualification largely standard in the U.S. since the mid-1990’s bipartisan welfare reform effort. The Cook County Promise Guaranteed Income Pilot will send monthly payments of $500 to 3,250 to...
