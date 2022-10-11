ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

CBS Chicago

After a $25 billion merger, what will happen to your local Jewel or Mariano's?

PARK RIDGE, Ill. (CBS) – The parent companies of Mariano's and Jewel are merging to the tune of about $25 billion.CBS 2's Lauren Victory dug into what this merger might mean for your weekly trip to the store. She traveled to a Kroger-owned Mariano's on Cumberland Avenue. Less than 10 minutes north, south and west of the store, are Jewel-Osco stores, which are owned by Albertsons.That degree of proximity raises questions about a possible monopoly.Another area where shoppers will find a Jewel and Mariano's located close together is in Naperville. They're on opposite sides of Naper Boulevard.If the current competitors...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

Chicago sees increase in ‘check washing’ scams

David Maimon, associate professor of criminal justice and criminology at Georgia State University, joins Lisa Dent to explain what check washing scams are and what you can do to protect yourself from becoming a victim of fraud. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

Rev. Jackson’s 81st birthday celebration to draw key elected officials, TV celebrities, biblical scholars, and entertainers

The Rainbow PUSH and Citizenship Education Fund Entertainment Project is hosting Rev. Jesse L. Jackson’s 81st birthday celebration Friday, October 14th, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., at the Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church, 4543 S. Princeton Ave. Some of the confirmed guests include Gov. Pritzker, Mayor Lightfoot, Illinois Attorney General...
CHICAGO, IL
rogersedgereporter.com

Loyola Senior Praised For Getting Into Multiple Medical Schools

Getting into medical school is a big deal. However, getting into five medical schools is extraordinary. Raj Patel (21) is a Molecular Biology senior at Loyola University Chicago. His family immigrated from India in 1996, and shortly after started their own business in Schaumburg, IL. Life and school for Patel were not always easy, as he and his family faced many challenges on their road to success.
CHICAGO, IL
BBC

Reparations: The US town paying its black residents

Evanston, Illinois, is a quiet place in the middle of an unusual experiment. In this university town just north of Chicago, a sheen of affluence glints through the windows of solid brick buildings downtown, while rainbow flags and "Black Lives Matter" placards dot what seems like every other suburban lawn.
EVANSTON, IL
wgnradio.com

Wintrust Business Minute: Two major Chicago grocery chains could be merging

Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. Two of the major grocery store chains serving Chicago could be merging. Bloomberg reports Kroger is in talks about a merger with Albertsons and an agreement could be reached as soon as this week. Locally, that would mean Jewel and Mariano’s would be co-owned. There are no details available about the possible deal and any merger would face antitrust scrutiny. Kroger and Albertsons directly compete in much of the country.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Chicago Neighborhood Ranks on List of '51 Coolest Neighborhoods in the World'

If you're a Chicago resident, you might just be living in one of the coolest neighborhoods in the world. As part of their fifth annual index survey, Time Out Magazine canvassed 20,000 "city-dwellers" around the globe to find out what they each love (or hate) about their chosen city. And while the word "cool" is of course subjective, the list says, rankings were based on accessibility, culture and nightlife, and wide variety of affordable food and drink along with "lively street life and big community vibes."
CHICAGO, IL
The Center Square

Illinois quick hits: Venezuelan migrants bussed to Prospect Heights; indoor skydiving facility sued; Rivian recall followed by stock plunge

About 200 Venezuelan migrants bused to Illinois by the governor of Texas are now staying at a hotel in Prospect Heights. The acting mayor said he had a couple days' notice that the migrants were on the way. The children, around 60 of them, are now enrolled in schools and the mayor said he doesn't see this as a burden on city resources.
PROSPECT HEIGHTS, IL
WGN Radio

Solving Chicago’s problem with rising mail theft

Mack Juilan, the president for the National Association of Letter Carriers Chicago, joins Lisa Dent to discuss the rise in armed robberies targeting postal workers, the ongoing thefts of mailbox master keys, and how they all have an impact on Chicagoans who rely on USPS services. Follow The Lisa Dent Show on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand […]
CHICAGO, IL
dallasexpress.com

Chicago Launches Country’s Largest Welfare Program

Chicago has launched the biggest welfare program in the nation, in a major departure from the work requirements for welfare qualification largely standard in the U.S. since the mid-1990’s bipartisan welfare reform effort. The Cook County Promise Guaranteed Income Pilot will send monthly payments of $500 to 3,250 to...
CHICAGO, IL

