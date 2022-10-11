ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Chelsea and England await news on Reece James injury

By Nick Purewal
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07LB0w_0iV4SlIW00

Chelsea and England face a nervous 48-hour wait to find out whether Reece James has avoided a serious knee injury.

The in-form right-back cut a disconsolate figure when trudging off the San Siro turf midway through Chelsea’s 2-0 Champions League win over 10-man AC Milan .

Blues boss Graham Potter hopes the 22-year-old has escaped without a major problem, and England manager Gareth Southgate will be a nervous spectator too.

James will face scans to assess the damage to his knee, but Potter remained upbeat when quizzed after the Blues’ impressive San Siro win.

“We’re hoping Reece will be okay. It will be 24, 48 hours to find out, so it’s too early to give you anything more than that,” said Potter.

England’s right-back strength ranks among the greatest in global football, and yet boss Southgate will be starting to sweat on his options for the Qatar World Cup now.

The tournament starts on November 20 and James’ injury issue adds to concerns over both Kyle Walker and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Walker is rated as 50-50 to recover in time for Qatar, while Alexander-Arnold has an ankle injury.

Chelsea cruised to the win in Milan to move top of Group E though, with Jorginho on target from the penalty spot and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang claiming his third goal in as many games.

Boss Potter oversaw his fourth win in a row with the Blues, who saw their night eased by ex-Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori’s red card.

Potter remained neutral in his view of Tomori’s dismissal while Milan boss Stefano Pioli hit out at the decision, pulling no punches.

“The red card and penalty, from where I am I can’t really see too much,” said Potter.

“If he’s brought him down he’s brought him down. I haven’t seen it back, but clearly that’s a big moment for us.

“Everybody would agree it changes the game in terms of what Milan want to do. But we still have to make that count.

“(It’s) not straightforward playing against 10 men, especially here. Any action could lead to a goal, the crowd are so into the game again.

“It was a big moment, we felt we could do enough with 11 v 11 but the referee’s made a decision and we have to get on with it.”

Rossoneri manager Pioli criticised referee Daniel Siebert’s overall performance as well as revealing his surprise at Tomori’s red card.

“I asked the referee whether VAR was working properly,” said Pioli.

“It’s difficult to quantify the referee’s attitude in this game, with seven other yellow cards as well as the red card.

“Is it a case now of making our voices heard a little bit more?

“I don’t believe it was the referee’s best evening tonight, that’s without a doubt.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Harry Kane penalty helps Tottenham keep up pressure at top with win over Everton

Second-half goals by Harry Kane and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg fired Tottenham to a 10th consecutive home win with a 2-0 victory over Everton.The result helped Spurs keep pace with Arsenal and Manchester City at the top of the Premier League but only occurred after the Toffees had made life tough for the hosts in the first half.It was an error from Jordan Pickford which helped Tottenham break the deadlock when he fouled Kane, who made no mistake from the penalty spot to grab his 258th club goal on his 400th appearance for his boyhood side.Hojbjerg wrapped up the points with a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood charged with attempted rape

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood has been charged with attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault.The 21-year-old is due to appear in court on Monday facing three counts relating to the same woman.The player was first held in January over allegations relating to a young woman after images and videos were posted online.He had been on bail since then, but was arrested in the Trafford area on Saturday for an alleged breach of conditions.Shortly after 4pm on Saturday, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said it had authorised Greater Manchester Police to charge Greenwood.Janet Potter, deputy chief crown prosecutor for...
FIFA
The Independent

Steve Davis lauds injured keeper Jose Sa after penalty save in win for Wolves

Caretaker boss Steve Davis saluted Jose Sa after the goalkeeper saved a penalty with a broken wrist to boost Wolves’ survival hopes and pile more misery on Nottingham Forest.The 29-year-old – who has been playing with the injury since August – stopped Brennan Johnson’s spot kick with 11 minutes left as Wolves climbed out of the relegation zone with a 1-0 win.Ruben Neves netted the winner from the spot for the managerless hosts after Harry Toffolo was ruled to have handled Adama Traore’s shot.Sa fractured his right wrist in Wolves’ second game of the season against Fulham but helped the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ruben Neves and Jose Sa earn struggling Wolves vital win over Nottingham Forest

Those in the Sir Jack Hayward Stand summed up quite how unusual it was. “We’ve scored a goal,” chorused the Wolves fans and, for the first time in 371 minutes of football and more than six weeks, they had. On a day that was supposed to be Julen Lopetegui’s introduction to life at Molineux, they had something else to celebrate. They scored.Not in open play, admittedly, and only because of a handball that went undetected before a penalty was awarded and the returning Ruben Neves struck. It was only against the bottom side, and Nottingham Forest ought to have equalised...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stefano Pioli
Person
Gareth Southgate
Person
Pierre Emerick Aubameyang
Person
Graham Potter
Person
Kyle Walker
The Independent

Aleksandar Mitrovic nets second-half equaliser as Fulham earn Bournemouth draw

Aleksandar Mitrovic scored a second-half equaliser as Fulham twice came from behind to secure a point in a 2-2 Premier League draw against Bournemouth.The 28-year-old scored from the penalty spot – his first goal for Marco Silva’s side since 3 September – to take his tally for the season to seven and earn his side a deserved point.Bournemouth had taken the lead through Dominic Solanke with the first attack of the match, before Fulham levelled matters through summer signing Issa Diop.The Cherries then retook the lead in the first half through Jefferson Lerma as the hosts struggled to contain caretaker...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Shaun Wane promises more to come from England after opening rout of Samoa

England coach Shaun Wane watched his side thrash a dangerous Samoa 60-6 in their opening World Cup match in Newcastle and warned there is more to come.Wane’s men made a nonsense of the underdogs tag as they ran in 10 tries to one at St James’ Park to claim a victory that potentially enables them to avoid Tonga in the quarter-finals.“We won’t get carried way, it’s not the English way,” Wane said. “We have to get better and we will.🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Marker set.England get their RLWC2021 campaign off to the best possible start with a comprehensive win over Samoa.#RLWC2021 | @England_RL...
RUGBY
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton has ‘stopped’ talking to Martin Brundle during F1 grid walks

Martin Brundle has opened up on his relationship with Formula 1 drivers and his interactions with them during his pre-race grid walks.Brundle, 63, raced for McLaren and Williams among other teams between 1984 and 1996, and the Briton now works for the broadcaster Sky Sports.A pre-race ritual of sorts sees Brundle navigating the grid and speaking to as many drivers and celebrities as possible, something he discussed in an interview with GQ this week.“They know you’ve been there, you’ve done it, you’ve seen it, you’ve crashed the car, and you’re going to ask something relevant or personal,” Brundle said....
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Fulham vs AFC Bournemouth LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction

Follow live coverage as Fulham face Bournemouth in the Premier League today.Aleksandar Mitrovic returned to the Fulham line-up for the visit of Bournemouth in the Premier League. The Serbia striker has been recovering from an injury sustained during the recent international break and missed his side’s 3-1 defeat at West Ham, but has been included in the starting XI.Bournemouth caretaker manager Gary O’Neil made no changes to his Cherries starting line-up from their 2-1 win against Leicester.Fulham: Leno, Reid, Diop, Ream, Antonee Robinson, Reed, Joao Palhinha, James, Andreas Pereira, Kebano, MitrovicBournemouth: Neto, Fredericks, Mepham, Senesi, Smith, Christie, Cook, Lerma, Tavernier, Billing, SolankeWe will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Ac Milan#Uk
The Independent

Brendan Rodgers stands by his record as pressure grows at Leicester

Under-fire Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers says he is not expecting the sack despite fans calling for his head after the 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace.The Foxes remain in the bottom three after 10 games following Saturday’s lunchtime stalemate with Palace, where midfielder James Maddison missed his final chance to impress on-looking England boss Gareth Southgate ahead of next week’s World Cup squad announcement.Fans booed and called for Rodgers to be sacked, holding up a sign in the stand that said it was “time for action”, but the Northern Irishman is not expecting to go anywhere.He revealed he met with owner...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Nottingham Forest LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction

Follow live coverage as Wolves face Nottingham Forest in the Premier League today.Caretaker Wolves boss Steve Davis recalled Ruben Neves to face Nottingham Forest. The skipper was back from suspension while Rayan Ait Nouri also returned for the hosts.Neco Williams was recalled in Forest’s only change with Serge Aurier dropping out.Wolves: Jose Sa, Jonny, Kilman, Gomes, Ait Nouri, Joao Moutinho, Neves, Adama Traore, Matheus Luiz,Daniel Podence, CostaNottingham Forest: Henderson, Williams, Cook, McKenna, Toffolo, Yates, Freuler, Kouyate, Johnson, Dennis, Gibbs-WhiteWe will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow live coverage as Tottenham Hotspur face Everton in the Premier League today.Tottenham are currently third in the league table following a 1-0 win over Brighton last weekend. Harry Kane is on fine form, scoring eight goals in nine league games with only Erling Haaland bagging more in that time. Antonio Conte’s side also beat Eintracht Frankfurt 3-2 in the Champions League during the week.After slow start to the season, Frank Lampard’s Everton are now 12th place in the Premier League standings. Despite losing to Manchester United in their last fixture, the Toffees are playing well with Alex Iwobi as one of their standout players. The Nigerian International has already equaled his direct goal contributions in the league from last season, in 19 fewer games.Tottenham: Lloris (c); Romero, Dier, Davies; Doherty, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Perisic; Richarlison, Son; Kane. Everton: Pickford; Coleman (c), Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Iwobi, Gueye, Onana; McNeil, Maupay, Gray.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

England have got ‘mojo back’ ahead of T20 World Cup, says Matthew Mott

Matthew Mott feels England rediscovering their “mojo” is more important ahead of the T20 World Cup than how they will line-up as he hinted at a horses for courses approach.While Mott started life as England white-ball head coach with a 3-0 ODI series win in the Netherlands, there was turbulence as the summer progressed as captain Eoin Morgan retired from international duty.Jos Buttler stepped into the breach but results and performances against India and South Africa in T20 and ODI series were patchy, albeit in a claustrophobic 25-day window in July that contained 12 matches.A recent T20 trip to Pakistan...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Champions League
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
A.C. Milan
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The Independent

Labour preparing to boycott Qatar World Cup

Labour has signalled that it will be boycotting the World Cup in Qatar, citing the treatment of construction workers and the criminalisation of same-sex relationships.Away from the football pitch, the build-up to the international tournament has seen human rights groups scrutinising Qatar’s treatment of local workers, while concerns have also been expressed about the welcome LGBT fans will receive while over there for the competition.Qatar World Cup organisers have stressed all supporters will be welcome in the country, but public displays of affection even between heterosexual couples are not part of the local culture.England and Wales have both qualified for...
WORLD
The Independent

England storm to win over fancied Samoa in Rugby League World Cup opener

England made a nonsense of the underdogs tag as they brushed off the challenge of star-studded Samoa to make a winning start to their World Cup campaign.Former Huddersfield winger Dom Young justified his selection ahead of England’s all-time record try-scorer Ryan Hall by scoring twice in the first half as Shaun Wane’s men romped to a 60-6 victory in front of a 43,119 crowd at St James’ Park.A technical fault which forced the Kaiser Chiefs to cut short the pre-match entertainment was quickly forgotten as England made a fast start, racing into an 18-0 lead inside half an hour from...
RUGBY
The Independent

Oh my god, I can’t believe it – Kaiser Chiefs’ set cut short at World Cup opener

Rugby League World Cup bosses apologised after a technical failure forced Kaiser Chiefs frontman Ricky Wilson to keep the St James’ Park crowd entertained at the tournament’s opening ceremony.Expecting to be singing his band’s hits, Wilson took to sprinting up and down the touchline to raise spirits as the pre-tournament show was brought to an abrupt end when the public address system went down, just minutes before the curtain-raiser between England and Samoa.The hugely-anticipated opener ended up kicking off over 10 minutes late as a result and former England international Jon Wilkin said on the BBC: “I wonder, at the...
WORLD
The Independent

Brentford respond after Ivan Toney subject to ‘disgusting’ racist abuse on Instagram

Brentford have urged authorities to take the strongest possible action after striker Ivan Toney was sent racist abuse on social media following his two goals in the club’s 2-0 win over Brighton on Friday night.Toney revealed that he had been sent a racist message on Instagram and the Premier League side released a statement which read: “Last night, Ivan Toney was subjected to disgusting, racist abuse.“We condemn this discriminatory behaviour in the strongest possible terms. An attack on one of our players is an attack on all of us. Ivan will receive the full backing from the club and from...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

882K+
Followers
281K+
Post
425M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy