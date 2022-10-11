ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bicycles

E-bikes ‘unlikely to help people hit recommended exercise levels’

By Jane Kirby
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rv5pL_0iV4SkPn00

E-bikes are unlikely to help people hit recommended exercise levels – but they could encourage older, overweight or sicker riders to have a go, new research suggests.

Experts found that people riding motorised electric bikes tended to take fewer and less physically demanding trips than conventional cyclists.

However, they said the bikes could encourage people who might otherwise not bother to cycle to give them a try, reaping health benefits along the way.

Electric bikes are like regular bikes but have a motor that kicks in when people pedal.

This makes the bike easier to ride, meaning travelling up hills and completing long rides is easier.

World Health Organisation" data-source="">

People can generally set the level at which they want the bike to help them and can turn off the motorised function altogether.

Around 3.4 million e-bikes were sold in the European Union in 2019, compared with just 98,000 in 2006, according to the research.

That number is expected to increase to 62 million by 2030.

For the new study, published in the journal BMJ Open Sport & Exercise Medicine, experts from Hanover Medical School in Germany compared 629 conventional cyclists to 1,250 e-bike users.

Researchers looked at whether they hit the World Health Organisation (WHO) exercise target of 150 minutes per week of moderate to vigorous physical activity (MVPA).

Participants were equipped with activity trackers to assess time, distance and heart rate while cycling over four consecutive weeks.

Compared with conventional cyclists, the e-bike group tended to be older, weigh more and have more health issues.

The expected health effects might be higher for bicycle users, which is an important factor for policymakers in the discussion on subsidising e-bikes at the state level

Researchers

The results showed that the proportion of people reaching 150 minutes of MVPA per week was higher for conventional bike users than for e-bike users (35% versus 22%), with e-bikers around half as likely to hit exercise targets.

The time spent in periods of MVPA during cycling per week was lower for the e-bike group – typically by 70 minutes per week.

People on a conventional bike also tended to take more cycling trips -around six – than those using e-bikes – around four – the study found.

The overall time spent on a bike was also nearly 25 minutes longer, on average, among the conventional cyclists, although e-bikers took longer trips, clocking up an average of 6.5 extra minutes.

Conventional cyclists’ average heart rates were also higher, suggesting a greater level of exertion: 119 beats per minute vs 111 beats per minute among the e-bikers.

The study also found that e-bikers were 63% more likely to have a traffic accident than conventional cyclists.

The researchers concluded: “We observed that e-bike use is associated with a lower probability of reaching WHO targets for moderate-to-vigorous physical activity than bicycle use.

“Therefore, the expected health effects might be higher for bicycle users, which is an important factor for policymakers in the discussion on subsidising e-bikes at the state level.

“However, the increasing attractiveness and popularity of e-bikes might facilitate recreational cycling and active commuting, particularly for those who are limited by age or illness-associated constrictions and who otherwise would not opt to use a bicycle.”

Jenny Box, Cycling UK deputy director of behaviour change, said: “As this report shows, e-cycles’ great benefit is their appeal to those who might not normally consider cycling or exercise.

“Getting inactive people moving has huge physical health benefits but as other studies have shown also a profoundly positive effect on mental wellbeing.

“A recent #BikeIsBest report found 86% of respondents want to change their travel habits primarily due to the current cost-of-living crisis, with 50% seeing e-cycles as the natural alternative to their car for shorter journeys.

“For society to feel the huge benefits of e-bikes, it’s vital for policymakers to look at the whole picture: health, wellbeing, environmental and economic, and work to make them accessible for all.”

Comments / 1

Related
The US Sun

Mind-blowing exoskeleton for your legs lets you walk with superhuman speed – and ‘halves the energy you need to move’

AN EXOSKELETON project has demonstrated the ability to save the wearer considerable energy while walking with the robotic boots on. The goal is to serve people with mobility impairments with customized physical assistance powered by machine learning. The project is led by the Stanford Biomechatronics Laboratory, one of the premiere...
ENGINEERING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commuting#Bike#Behaviour Change#Health Benefits#The European Union#Hanover Medical School
EverydayHealth.com

Lifting Weights Linked With Living Longer

Can building our muscles help us live longer? According to new research, the answer is yes. Investigators found that regularly lifting weights was linked to a lower risk of death from any cause, with the exception of cancer. Their findings were published online on September 27 in the British Journal of Sports Medicine.
WORKOUTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bicycles
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Germany
The Independent

Member of public drags Just Stop Oil protester from road as group halt traffic in Shoreditch

A man dragged a Just Stop Oil protester off a road in Shoreditch, London, as the group halted traffic on their fifteenth day of action on Saturday, 15 October.“You all use fuel in some way or another. How do you think you got your iPhones?” the man says before dragging two of the group from the tarmac on Great Eastern Street.Activists staged the roadblock to demand the government “halts all new oil and gas licenses and consents” a day after group members threw soup onto Vincent Van Gogh’s Sunflowers painting.Sign up for our newsletters.
PROTESTS
disruptmagazine.com

28-Year-Old Jason Haugen is Disrupting the RV Industry

The RV market is evolving as the demand for comfortable travel and accommodation vehicles increases. This has helped transform the industry’s outlook, with new trends taking over. In the previous year, more people have been pursuing the line of RV to save money, while even more want to achieve a lifestyle with more freedom of mobility. Considering the new and improved designs from different companies, including the Haugen RV Group, it has become easier to attain this feat.
TRAVEL
technologynetworks.com

New Type of Pushup Fuels Metabolism for Hours, Even While Sitting

From the same mind whose research propelled the notion that “sitting too much is not the same as exercising too little,” comes a groundbreaking discovery set to turn a sedentary lifestyle on its ear: The soleus muscle in the calf, though only 1% of your body weight, can do big things to improve the metabolic health in the rest of your body if activated correctly.
WORKOUTS
MedicalXpress

Regularly exercising with weights linked to lower risk of death

Regularly exercising with weights is linked to a lower risk of death from any cause, with the exception of cancer, finds research carried out in older adults and published online in the British Journal of Sports Medicine. Ensuring that a weekly exercise routine includes both weights and aerobic activities seems...
WORKOUTS
TechCrunch

Dedrone’s counter-drone jammer uses science to stop drones in their tracks

Once the connection is severed, what happens next depends on the drone, and how it is programmed to behave after it loses contact with its pilot. Some will just set down wherever they are, others will try to navigate back to the take-off location. It is unclear what would happen if a drone operates autonomously with a programmed path, or potentially some sort of self-flying algorithm taking it toward its target.
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Voices: Just Stop Oil’s Van Gogh stunt shows that in activism, timing is everything

Yesterday’s Just Stop Oil protest at London’s National Gallery was another reminder that the good old “PR stunt” is alive and well.This latest protest pushed Just Stop Oil’s “civil disruption” tactic to a new extreme by smothering Van Gogh’s world-famous Sunflowers painting in tomato soup. While we await news of any possible damage (the painting is actually sealed behind glass), just by targeting a globally recognised painting, the activists have guaranteed its global newsworthiness.In recent weeks, the group have continued their pattern of shock and awe tactics, which have so far included gluing themselves to roads, motorways, bridges, buildings...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Asylum seekers ‘effectively detained’ at Home Office hotels with claims of ‘restricted’ movement

Asylum seekers as young as 16 years old claim they have been prevented from leaving their Home Office hotels for days in conditions an expert described as “effective detention”, an investigation has found.People who have crossed the Channel to seek refuge in the UK have been taken to “short-term stay hotels” for interviews and have said they were told they could not leave in a potential breach of the law.The Home Office said migrants stay at the hotels for 48 hours on average while completing screening when it hasn’t been possible to complete checks at holding facilities in Kent, and...
IMMIGRATION
Verywell Health

Running Is Good. But Research Says You Should Lift Weights Too

Weight lifting and aerobic activities like walking, running or cycling are key to longer and healthier lives. A new study suggested that combining strength training and aerobic activities, even in later life, could help with disease prevention and reduce the risk of early death. The study, published in the British...
WORKOUTS
The Independent

Study finds eating healthy and avoiding the news best protected people’s mental health during pandemic

Eating healthy and avoiding the news were the biggest preventers of anxiety and depression during the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a new study.The two lifestyle changes were more effective in stabilising mental health than interacting with friends, following a routine or pursuing hobbies.The study, carried out by researchers in Barcelona, observed 942 Spanish adults for one year.At regular two-week intervals, participants were asked to rate the frequency at which they used 10 different coping behaviours, and their levels of anxiety and depression.Following a balanced diet, not reading news about Covid-19 updates too often, physical exercise, staying outdoors and drinking...
FITNESS
MedicalXpress

Expert offers tips on how to keep joints healthy as you age

For joints to work well, they need cartilage, a slippery tissue that covers the ends of bones, acts like a shock absorber, and helps joints move smoothly. Joaquin Sanchez-Sotelo, M.D., Ph.D., a Mayo Clinic orthopedic surgeon, says many people lose cartilage as they age, but it does not mean that joint replacement is inevitable. Here are some tips for keeping joints healthy.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

'Front-loading' alcohol, an important focus for future research

Front-loading alcohol, or drinking faster at the outset of a drinking session, may be associated with harmful patterns which can lead to alcohol use disorders and should be studied, according to the authors of an analysis published in Alcoholism: Clinical & Experimental Research. The analysis suggests increasing evidence that front-loading drinking behavior is driven by reward effects more than by other factors, such as metabolic tolerance or negative reinforcement.
DRINKS
The Independent

The Independent

882K+
Followers
281K+
Post
425M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy