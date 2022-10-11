Read full article on original website
my40.tv
'Doesn't seem like good development:' 120 townhome units greenlit in south Buncombe County
ARDEN, N.C. (WLOS) — A proposal involving the construction of 120 townhome units in southern Buncombe County has been given the green light, despite pushback from some neighbors. The Buncombe County Board of Adjustment approved an application for a Special Use Permit to establish a Planned Unit Development called...
WLOS.com
Kids get up close & personal with local refuge's wild animals during educational event
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Local wildlife took center stage at Rabbit Rabbit in downtown Asheville Saturday, Oct. 15. Appalachian Wildlife Refuge hosted a "Meet the Animals" event there. The organization's mission is provide injured and orphaned wild animals a place to go for care and treatment -- and give...
my40.tv
Construction of 120 town homes approved in south Buncombe County
ARDEN, N.C. (WLOS) — Construction of new town homes has been approved for the Avery's Creek area of South Buncombe County. The Board of Adjustment approved the 120-unit project at a meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 12. The homes will be located on property along Glenn Bridge Road.
WLOS.com
WNC reacts to Raleigh mass shooting as shock, other emotions reverberate through the state
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — On Friday, members of the Asheville community reacted to the shooting Thursday evening, Oct. 14 in Raleigh that killed 5 people and wounded two others when a 15-year-old opened fire on people in a neighborhood and nearby greenway. The mass shooting has shaken North Carolina's...
WLOS.com
Estate Wine Co., Village Hotel should not be included in tree lawsuit, Biltmore Co. says
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Biltmore Co. said the Estate Wine Co. and Village Hotel should be removed from a lawsuit over the death of a visitor last summer. In June, Casey Skudin was driving near the entrance of Biltmore Estate, with his wife and two children, when a tree fell and hit the New York firefighter's vehicle.
my40.tv
Nearby residents say history being torn down as demolition on Charlotte St. continues
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The demolition of several homes along Charlotte Street in Asheville has raised the concern of local residents. The homes, located in the 100 block, were all built in the early 20th century and represented the architecture of the period. In recent years, the homes had...
WLOS.com
Defunding police: Candidates for Asheville mayor discuss their visions for the department
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — For more than two years, calls to cut police budgets have been made across the country. The polarizing defund the police movement unfolded following the death of George Floyd in 2020, when then-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes, resulting in Floyd’s death.
WLOS.com
Flooding fix: $2.3 million grant to be used to raise height of Transylvania County road
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — Transylvania County leaders plan to use millions in grant money to address a frequently flooded road in the Little River community. “It will help us to raise an area that currently floods probably six, seven, eight times a year, depending on the weather,” Transylvania County Manager Jaime Laughter said.
WLOS.com
75th annual Craft Fair of the Southern Highlands going on now through Oct. 16
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The 75th annual Craft Fair of the Southern Highlands is going on now through Sunday, Oct. 16 at Harrah's Cherokee Center Asheville. Southern Highland Craft Guild members work in media that includes fibers, metal, wood and clay -- to create amazing works from quilts to jewelry.
WLOS.com
People hit the streets in fight against human trafficking during Walk for Freedom
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Saturday, Oct. 15 was a day of global awareness and local action in the fight against human trafficking. People hit the streets donning orange and black in hundreds of cities around the globe to bring attention to the issue, including right in Asheville. Participants walked...
my40.tv
First Code Purple of fall 2022 called for Oct. 17-19 as below freezing temps forecasted
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The first Code Purple of fall 2022 was announced Thursday, Oct. 13. Code Purple is an emergency services activation for homeless shelters and county paramedics when the outdoor temperature drops to around 32 degrees Fahrenheit or below -- or the equivalent with the wind-chill factor.
WLOS.com
Asheville City Schools uses active shooter drills to prepare staff for the worst
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville City Schools is holding active shooter trainings for teachers and staff at individual schools. The first training was held Friday at Hall Fletcher Elementary School. “They tailored the training they offer to other community partners to better suit the needs of a school, and...
WLOS.com
Pet Pals: Iris
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Meet Iris! She's a one-year-old house bunny up for adoption with Asheville Humane Society. Iris is a calm little sweetheart looking for her forever home. Adoption counselors at Asheville Humane had to put her on a weight loss program because she was once too large...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Highway 9: The battle for saving rural life
Somewhere in the throes of trying to stop the state from turning their pastoral section of N.C. Highway 9 into a transportation giant, a few Polk County citizens embraced the David vs. Goliath metaphor. Although most people focus on the underdog angle of that tale, the biblical story also signified...
WLOS.com
6 of state's 20 top wildlife crossing hotspots are in WNC, report shows
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Living in the mountains means sharing the land, but that can also lead to run-ins when animals dart into the road. A study from the Wildlands Network identified North Carolina’s top 20 priority sites for wildlife road crossings, and six of them are in the area.
WLOS.com
Softball for a cause: Cheer for WLOS, raise money to support domestic violence survivors
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Safelight -- the Henderson County nonprofit that provides support for survivors of interpersonal violence, sexual assault and child abuse -- answered more than 1,100 crisis calls in 2021. For more than 36 years, the agency served more than 37,000...
ashevillenc.gov
City of Asheville announces Ben Woody to serve as Assistant City Manager
Asheville City Manager, Debra Campbell, is pleased to announce that Ben Woody, who has served as the Interim Assistant City Manager since June, has accepted the position of Assistant City Manager. Ben will carry out administrative duties while also assisting the City Manager with the direction and coordination of activities...
WYFF4.com
Middle school student arrested after bringing gun to Asheville school, police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A student was arrested Friday afternoon after police said he had a gun at school. Aaron Sarver, with the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office, said officers confiscated the gun from a student at Clyde A. Erwin Middle School, at 20 Erwin Hills Road, in Asheville. Sarver said...
FOX Carolina
Middle schooler arrested after bringing gun to school in Buncombe Co.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said a student was taken into custody after they brought a gun to school. Deputies say the Erwin Middle School student is facing criminal charges at this time, and the gun was taken away without incident. The Sheriff’s...
WLOS.com
UNCA Chancellor Nancy Cable announces plans to step down, interim appointed
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — UNC Asheville announced some major changes will soon be taking place among its top leaders. Chancellor Nancy J. Cable announced on Oct. 12 she plans to step down from her role, effective Dec. 31, 2022 and will later become executive director of the William R. Kenan, Jr. Charitable Trust, based in Chapel Hill in January 2023.
