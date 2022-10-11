ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pet Pals: Iris

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Meet Iris! She's a one-year-old house bunny up for adoption with Asheville Humane Society. Iris is a calm little sweetheart looking for her forever home. Adoption counselors at Asheville Humane had to put her on a weight loss program because she was once too large...
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Highway 9: The battle for saving rural life

Somewhere in the throes of trying to stop the state from turning their pastoral section of N.C. Highway 9 into a transportation giant, a few Polk County citizens embraced the David vs. Goliath metaphor. Although most people focus on the underdog angle of that tale, the biblical story also signified...
WLOS.com

6 of state's 20 top wildlife crossing hotspots are in WNC, report shows

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Living in the mountains means sharing the land, but that can also lead to run-ins when animals dart into the road. A study from the Wildlands Network identified North Carolina’s top 20 priority sites for wildlife road crossings, and six of them are in the area.
ashevillenc.gov

City of Asheville announces Ben Woody to serve as Assistant City Manager

Asheville City Manager, Debra Campbell, is pleased to announce that Ben Woody, who has served as the Interim Assistant City Manager since June, has accepted the position of Assistant City Manager. Ben will carry out administrative duties while also assisting the City Manager with the direction and coordination of activities...
WLOS.com

UNCA Chancellor Nancy Cable announces plans to step down, interim appointed

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — UNC Asheville announced some major changes will soon be taking place among its top leaders. Chancellor Nancy J. Cable announced on Oct. 12 she plans to step down from her role, effective Dec. 31, 2022 and will later become executive director of the William R. Kenan, Jr. Charitable Trust, based in Chapel Hill in January 2023.
