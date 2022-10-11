Read full article on original website
Related
WAND TV
Fire department responds to multi-vehicle crash in Maroa
MAROA, Ill. (WAND) — The Maroa Fire Department was paged for a multi-vehicle wreck at Wood St. and Route 51 around 6:45 p.m., according to their Facebook page. Maroa City Hall alerted citizens via Facebook regarding the road closures and helicopter presence. Parts of Route 51 were temporarily closed.
Demolition at old Pillsbury Mills site moves forward after environmental testing
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Deconstruction of an old factory in Springfield is continuing after a test found only small amounts of toxic materials. A recent environmental test conducted by Fehr Graham at the old Pillsbury Mills site found very negligible amounts of asbestos in the buildings and no industrial contaminants in the soil, but low […]
8 displaced by Springfield house fire
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Eight people, six of whom are children, were displaced on Tuesday by a house fire that broke out in Springfield. The fire happened at 1426 East Reservoir Street. Springfield Fire Chief Brandon Blough said firefighters arrived to find a wood frame house at that address on fire, with the fire concentrated […]
WAND TV
Two people die in car crash near Chatham
CHATHAM, Ill. (WAND) - Two people died in a car crash Friday night on Illinois State Route 4, according to the Sangamon County Coroner. The accident involved two vehicles just south of Chatham. The two drivers died at the scene. One was a 17-year-old female from Virden. The other driver was a 31-year-old man from Beardstown.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Decatur officers hurt in shooting released from hospital
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police Chief Shane Brandel announced on Thursday that the two officers who were hurt in a shooting on Wednesday have been released from the hospital. He added they are at home and beginning their recovery process. On behalf of the Decatur Police Department, Brandel thanked the community for the concern […]
State Police: Driver killed in Route 105 crash
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – The Illinois State Police confirmed that one driver died in a crash on U.S. Route 105 Thursday morning. The crash happened at 5:10 a.m. near Illini Road between Decatur and Cerro Gordo. State Police confirmed that the crash involved two vehicles and resulted in one person being killed. The highway was […]
WAND TV
Regional water co-op up servicing 5 central Illinois towns
ILLINOIS, (WAND)- Five central Illinois towns have a new water supply after joining the United Regional Water Cooperative. Harristown, Illiopolis, Niantic, Mount Auburn and Latham partnered with EJ Water to build a state of the art water treatment plant, now online and serving customers. "It is softer than our water...
Central Illinois Proud
Cooking causes fire in Bloomington senior living, displaces 6
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Six people have been displaced after unattended cooking caused a fire in Washington Senior Apartments Tuesday afternoon, according to a press release sent Wednesday. The release states that Bloomington Fire Department responded to a fire alarm alert at 510 E. Washington Street just after 4:30...
IN THIS ARTICLE
State Police: Crash closes Route 105
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – Illinois State Police report a crash has closed part of State Route 105 in Macon County on Thursday morning. The crash happened on Illinois Route 105 between Decatur and Cerro Gordo. Illinois Route 105 is also known as East Williams Street in Decatur. State Police report that the highway is closed […]
WAND TV
South Wheatland couple hopes to overturn prohibition to open winery
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- The Butler family is hoping to open a winery in Macon County. They plan to make and serve wine that is fermented from honey, which is grown by bees on their farm. The problem is, the Butlers live in South Wheatland, which is a dry township....
Illinois woman dies following weekend house explosion
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman who was hurt in a Newman house explosion on Sunday has died. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said Shalonda Bailey, 51, passed away at Springfield Memorial Hospital at 8:11 p.m. on Monday. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday. Members of the Bailey family said she was airlifted to Springfield […]
wmay.com
Two Juveniles In Custody After Incident That Prompted Lanphier Lockdown
Two juveniles are in custody after an incident that led to an after-hours lockdown Tuesday at Lanphier High School. Springfield police say a fight broke out Tuesday afternoon after school at the McDonald’s at 9th and North Grand, with two juveniles beating up another juvenile, who sustained minor injuries. As police arrived, the two suspects took off on foot.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Amber Oberheim responds to Decatur shooting
TERRE HAUTE, IND. (WCIA) — It’s been a year and a half since Amber Oberheim heard similar news. Oberheim’s husband, Officer Chris Oberheim, was killed in the line of duty in Champaign last year. He began his career with the Decatur Police Department. Oberheim spent time in Terre Haute, Indiana for the National Law Enforcement […]
Central Illinois Proud
Baby born in car off Veterans Parkway in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Chelsea and Seth Connor of Bartonville thought they had a few more days to welcome their fourth child, but baby Zane had other plans. Chelsea’s due date was Oct. 19, but she gave birth nine days early in their car. They pulled off to the side of the road at Veterans Parkway while on their way to the Birth Center of Bloomington-Normal.
WAND TV
New park honors artist with Decatur roots
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Preston Jackson is a Decatur-born artist known for his public art pieces around central Illinois. His sculpture "From The Cottonfield to The Battlefield" has been in the park since 2009. But now, the section of North Water Street from East North Street to East William Street is officially named Preston Jackson Park.
‘We must stand together’: dozens hold vigil at Decatur Police Department
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – “That’s the only thing that’s going to draw us closer is love,” Shemuel Sanders said. Love is what brought this group together outside the Decatur Police Department Wednesday evening. “Us joining here together tonight is just one way of showing police officers who put their lives on the line every day […]
thecentersquare.com
Illinois quick hits: Eight arrested for retail theft; bad ballots in Schuyler County; Fort Massac Encampment this weekend
Retail theft investigation nets eight arrests, recovers $7m. Eight people, including some from Illinois, have been arrested and charged with taking part in what prosecutors call a sophisticated criminal enterprise. Twelve search warrants were executed in Chicago, Oak Lawn, Cicero and Bolingbrook and over $7 million was recovered. Police said...
Herald & Review
Conn: 'He's always been there.' Decatur church elder, childcare worker fighting kidney disease
Talk to Tim Shelley and you’ll hear about church, family, friends, work, food, music — just to name a few things. But you won’t hear much about diabetes, and even less about kidney failure. Shelley, 34, has been the Minister of Music at Love Fellowship Church for...
muddyrivernews.com
Brown County Sheriff’s Department Blotter for Oct. 4-9, 2022
On 10/05/2022 at 6:47 AM Bradley D. Bowen of Quincy struck loose gravel on CR 325E. @ CH 6 causing him to leave the roadway and striking the North Side ditch. Bowen received citations for Improper Parking on a Roadway and Driving Too Fast for conditions. No injuries were reported and damage to the vehicle was over $1500. He was given a court date on 11/14/2022.
thecentersquare.com
Illinois quick hits: Decatur police officers, suspect shot; man sentenced for stealing grant funds; Joliet Amazon workers walk out
Two police officers and a suspect were shot early Wednesday during a traffic stop in Decatur. Decatur Police Chief Shane Brandel said shots were fired after the officers made the stop just after midnight. The suspect and the two officers were taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries.
Comments / 0