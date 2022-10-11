ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

WAND TV

Fire department responds to multi-vehicle crash in Maroa

MAROA, Ill. (WAND) — The Maroa Fire Department was paged for a multi-vehicle wreck at Wood St. and Route 51 around 6:45 p.m., according to their Facebook page. Maroa City Hall alerted citizens via Facebook regarding the road closures and helicopter presence. Parts of Route 51 were temporarily closed.
MAROA, IL
WCIA

8 displaced by Springfield house fire

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Eight people, six of whom are children, were displaced on Tuesday by a house fire that broke out in Springfield. The fire happened at 1426 East Reservoir Street. Springfield Fire Chief Brandon Blough said firefighters arrived to find a wood frame house at that address on fire, with the fire concentrated […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WAND TV

Two people die in car crash near Chatham

CHATHAM, Ill. (WAND) - Two people died in a car crash Friday night on Illinois State Route 4, according to the Sangamon County Coroner. The accident involved two vehicles just south of Chatham. The two drivers died at the scene. One was a 17-year-old female from Virden. The other driver was a 31-year-old man from Beardstown.
CHATHAM, IL
WCIA

Decatur officers hurt in shooting released from hospital

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police Chief Shane Brandel announced on Thursday that the two officers who were hurt in a shooting on Wednesday have been released from the hospital. He added they are at home and beginning their recovery process. On behalf of the Decatur Police Department, Brandel thanked the community for the concern […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

State Police: Driver killed in Route 105 crash

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – The Illinois State Police confirmed that one driver died in a crash on U.S. Route 105 Thursday morning. The crash happened at 5:10 a.m. near Illini Road between Decatur and Cerro Gordo. State Police confirmed that the crash involved two vehicles and resulted in one person being killed. The highway was […]
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Regional water co-op up servicing 5 central Illinois towns

ILLINOIS, (WAND)- Five central Illinois towns have a new water supply after joining the United Regional Water Cooperative. Harristown, Illiopolis, Niantic, Mount Auburn and Latham partnered with EJ Water to build a state of the art water treatment plant, now online and serving customers. "It is softer than our water...
HARRISTOWN, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Cooking causes fire in Bloomington senior living, displaces 6

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Six people have been displaced after unattended cooking caused a fire in Washington Senior Apartments Tuesday afternoon, according to a press release sent Wednesday. The release states that Bloomington Fire Department responded to a fire alarm alert at 510 E. Washington Street just after 4:30...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

State Police: Crash closes Route 105

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – Illinois State Police report a crash has closed part of State Route 105 in Macon County on Thursday morning. The crash happened on Illinois Route 105 between Decatur and Cerro Gordo. Illinois Route 105 is also known as East Williams Street in Decatur. State Police report that the highway is closed […]
DECATUR, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Illinois woman dies following weekend house explosion

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman who was hurt in a Newman house explosion on Sunday has died. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said Shalonda Bailey, 51, passed away at Springfield Memorial Hospital at 8:11 p.m. on Monday. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday. Members of the Bailey family said she was airlifted to Springfield […]
NEWMAN, IL
wmay.com

Two Juveniles In Custody After Incident That Prompted Lanphier Lockdown

Two juveniles are in custody after an incident that led to an after-hours lockdown Tuesday at Lanphier High School. Springfield police say a fight broke out Tuesday afternoon after school at the McDonald’s at 9th and North Grand, with two juveniles beating up another juvenile, who sustained minor injuries. As police arrived, the two suspects took off on foot.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Amber Oberheim responds to Decatur shooting

TERRE HAUTE, IND. (WCIA) — It’s been a year and a half since Amber Oberheim heard similar news. Oberheim’s husband, Officer Chris Oberheim, was killed in the line of duty in Champaign last year. He began his career with the Decatur Police Department. Oberheim spent time in Terre Haute, Indiana for the National Law Enforcement […]
DECATUR, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Baby born in car off Veterans Parkway in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Chelsea and Seth Connor of Bartonville thought they had a few more days to welcome their fourth child, but baby Zane had other plans. Chelsea’s due date was Oct. 19, but she gave birth nine days early in their car. They pulled off to the side of the road at Veterans Parkway while on their way to the Birth Center of Bloomington-Normal.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WAND TV

New park honors artist with Decatur roots

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Preston Jackson is a Decatur-born artist known for his public art pieces around central Illinois. His sculpture "From The Cottonfield to The Battlefield" has been in the park since 2009. But now, the section of North Water Street from East North Street to East William Street is officially named Preston Jackson Park.
DECATUR, IL
thecentersquare.com

Illinois quick hits: Eight arrested for retail theft; bad ballots in Schuyler County; Fort Massac Encampment this weekend

Retail theft investigation nets eight arrests, recovers $7m. Eight people, including some from Illinois, have been arrested and charged with taking part in what prosecutors call a sophisticated criminal enterprise. Twelve search warrants were executed in Chicago, Oak Lawn, Cicero and Bolingbrook and over $7 million was recovered. Police said...
SCHUYLER COUNTY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Brown County Sheriff’s Department Blotter for Oct. 4-9, 2022

On 10/05/2022 at 6:47 AM Bradley D. Bowen of Quincy struck loose gravel on CR 325E. @ CH 6 causing him to leave the roadway and striking the North Side ditch. Bowen received citations for Improper Parking on a Roadway and Driving Too Fast for conditions. No injuries were reported and damage to the vehicle was over $1500. He was given a court date on 11/14/2022.
BROWN COUNTY, IL

