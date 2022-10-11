Read full article on original website
Related
Myles Garrett surpasses Clay Matthews Jr. to become Browns all-time sack leader
The Cleveland Browns have a new all-time sack leader as defensive end Myles Garrett surpassed Browns legend Clay Matthews Jr. against the New England Patriots Sunday.
Browns G Wyatt Teller questionable to return to Patriots game with calf injury
Cleveland Browns right guard Wyatt Teller was sidelined from Sunday's game against the New England Patriots with injury.
WTOP
Ron Rivera refutes report he didn’t want Carson Wentz, storms out of press conference
A fiery Ron Rivera refutes report he didn’t want Carson Wentz originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The Washington Commanders won on Thursday night in Chicago, but head coach Ron Rivera was arguably more animated than he’s ever been during his tenure in D.C. following the game. After...
WTOP
DC Sports Huddle: Commanders win amid tumultuous day — here’s what it means for Washington
The Washington Commanders outlasted the Bears in Chicago to cap a long day in which owner Dan Snyder was again a controversial topic. What does the drama in the owner’s suite mean for the franchise’s future? Does Ron Rivera’s profanity-laced postgame outburst signal a problem on the field?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTOP
Jets activate DE Curry from IR ahead of game vs Packers
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets activated defensive end Vinny Curry from injured reserve Saturday after he sat out the first five games with a hamstring injury. The 34-year-old signed with the Jets in March 2021, and could finally make his debut with the team Sunday at Green Bay. Curry didn’t play last season after dealing with health issues.
NFL・
Comments / 0