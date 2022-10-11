FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets activated defensive end Vinny Curry from injured reserve Saturday after he sat out the first five games with a hamstring injury. The 34-year-old signed with the Jets in March 2021, and could finally make his debut with the team Sunday at Green Bay. Curry didn’t play last season after dealing with health issues.

