Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
foxwilmington.com
Cape Fear Museum invites community to free Family Day
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Cape Fear Museum will hold their free Family Day event on Saturday, October 15 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with special crafts and activities, per a museum announcement. “Make s’mores, check out a firetruck up close, participate in outdoor challenges, try on fire...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
YWCA to host ‘Week Without Violence’ event
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — YWCA of the Lower Cape Fear is hosting ‘Week Without Violence’ next week to raise awareness for survivors of domestic violence. The event is running from October 17th through October 22nd and will elevate survivor voices, allow the chance to talk with policymakers, and end gender-based violence.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
First ‘Special Me’ event happening Sunday for families, children with special needs
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — There is a family friendly event happening this weekend for families with children with special needs. Holly Westcott with Alabaster Case Management is organizing the first ever Special Me event on Sunday at Olsen Park. “We are really hoping to have just a...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington college students launch student-based rideshare service through Facebook
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Facebook community group run by local college students is promoting a student-based ride share service, called “Beepers at UNCW”. The “Beepers at UNCW” Facebook group was created in 2019 by UNCW student Averie Douglass, who wanted to help other students like herself to find a safe and affordable option to get around the city.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Junior League of Wilmington celebrates 70th anniversary
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — An organization in Wilmington focused on creating positive change in the lives of children and families in our community is celebrating a milestone this week. The Junior League of Wilmington was officially founded on September 30, 1952. It is part of the Association of Junior...
WECT
Art-Oberfest Art Crawl to feature over 40 artists and vendors in historic Wilmington neighborhood
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The fourth annual Art-Oberfest Art Crawl will have over 40 artists and vendors on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 12 to 4 p.m. The event is situated in the historic Carolina Place/Ardmore neighborhood and gives vendors 100% of sales, according to one of the organizers. “This year’s...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
UNCW holds 4th annual cybersecurity conference
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – The UNCW Center for Cyber Defense Education hosted its fourth annual cybersecurity conference Thursday. The event featured speakers from the world of business, government, and academics who talked about various cybersecurity-related topics. The focus this year was in areas of Fintech, maritime, and server message...
WECT
Dozens march in ‘Take Back the Night’ rally in downtown Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Last year, over 75 thousand men and women in North Carolina sought help because of a violent relationship. Four out of every five of those victims were women. In an effort to shine a light on domestic violence and support those victims and survivors, advocates marched...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WECT
Anonymous family gives $500,000 to New Hanover Regional Medical Center Foundation
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - An anonymous Wilmington family gifted $500,000 for patients at the Novant Health Zimmer Cancer Institute, per a Novant Health release. “This gift will fund program enhancements for hematology/oncology services, such as patient navigation and case management, to help directly support patients undergoing cancer treatment,” stated a Novant spokesperson in a release.
columbuscountynews.com
The Good News Oct. 15
As spooky season approaches, many churches, businesses, and organizations are holding harvest celebrations and trunk or treats. Be sure to send your Halloween events to Columbus County News for publication. There is no charge for this service, and the news can be read daily for absolutely free at www.columbuscountynews.com. The...
Parker celebrates 101 years of life
At 101 years old, Joe A. Parker Jr. is still a farmer at heart, waking up in the wee hours of the morning to start each day. And at this point
foxwilmington.com
Navassa manufacturer finds success in new facility but falls short of job creation deadline
NAVASSA, N.C. (WECT) – Three years ago, Brunswick County entered into an agreement to grant Pacon Manufacturing $700,000 for the company to bring 238 jobs to the region. Now, the county has applied for a second extension after Pacon fell 19 jobs short of the agreement’s requirements. But...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
click orlando
News 6 producer Brooke Savage shares how her grandfather served the Hispanic community
WILMINGTON, N.C. – Hispanic Heritage Month is a time to celebrate the contributions and influence of Hispanic Americans to U.S. History. When it comes to accomplishments like that, I think of my grandfather, Agustín “Gus” Lara, or Papa, as we called him. He never really talked...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Local emergency management and psychologist speak comment after mass killing in Raleigh
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County Emergency Management details how the county prepares for similar incidents to the mass killing in Raleigh, and a psychologist talks about the connection between mental processes and mass killings, or acts of gun violence. A 15-Year-old boy fatally shot five...
WECT
Two local nonprofits receive $42,800 COVID-relief grants
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The NC Community Foundation announced grants for two local nonprofits from the NC Healing Communities Fund. The Columbus County Partnership for Children and Roots of Recovery in Pender County were both awarded $42,800 grants, per the NC Community Foundation. Statewide, $1.25 million was distributed among 33 grants.
bladenonline.com
Beloved Teacher, Ms. Sonya Graham Gillespie, Remembered and Honored
Before the Bladen County Board of Education meeting started, Bladen County Schools officials held a moment of silent prayer in memory of Ms. Sonya Graham Gillespie, a fourth-grade teacher at Elizabethtown Primary School, who recently passed away. They said, “Our hearts are with her family, especially her children, during this incredibly difficult time.”
New hydroponic growing system will help local Salvation Army feed more people
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – One Salvation Army in Eastern North Carolina has a brand-new way to feed even more families ahead of the holidays. With the simple snip of a ribbon during a special ceremony on Friday, people in the Onslow County area will now have better access to healthy food going forward. 9OYS […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
The 5th Quarter October 14, 2022
LELAND, N.C. (WWAY) – With all local teams in action tonight, there were some great county rivalries and homecoming games on the gridiron.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County HHS offers tips on safe sleeping habits for babies
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) —It’s National Safe Sleep Awareness Month, and New Hanover County Health and Human Services is offering tips on how to practice safe sleeping habits with babies. Because infants don’t totally control their body’s movement, they should always sleep or nap alone, and be...
borderbelt.org
As developers move in, Columbus County debates preservation and progress
Jessica Inman McPherson watched as construction crews cleared a 44-acre tract of land that has served families like hers for generations. McPherson, 34, grew up in the Antioch Church Road community in Columbus County. Now she and her husband are raising a family of their own in the area, where they tend to cows and goats at their farm.
Comments / 0