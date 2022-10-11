ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

Cape Fear Museum invites community to free Family Day

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Cape Fear Museum will hold their free Family Day event on Saturday, October 15 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with special crafts and activities, per a museum announcement. “Make s’mores, check out a firetruck up close, participate in outdoor challenges, try on fire...
YWCA to host ‘Week Without Violence’ event

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — YWCA of the Lower Cape Fear is hosting ‘Week Without Violence’ next week to raise awareness for survivors of domestic violence. The event is running from October 17th through October 22nd and will elevate survivor voices, allow the chance to talk with policymakers, and end gender-based violence.
Wilmington college students launch student-based rideshare service through Facebook

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Facebook community group run by local college students is promoting a student-based ride share service, called “Beepers at UNCW”. The “Beepers at UNCW” Facebook group was created in 2019 by UNCW student Averie Douglass, who wanted to help other students like herself to find a safe and affordable option to get around the city.
Junior League of Wilmington celebrates 70th anniversary

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — An organization in Wilmington focused on creating positive change in the lives of children and families in our community is celebrating a milestone this week. The Junior League of Wilmington was officially founded on September 30, 1952. It is part of the Association of Junior...
UNCW holds 4th annual cybersecurity conference

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – The UNCW Center for Cyber Defense Education hosted its fourth annual cybersecurity conference Thursday. The event featured speakers from the world of business, government, and academics who talked about various cybersecurity-related topics. The focus this year was in areas of Fintech, maritime, and server message...
Anonymous family gives $500,000 to New Hanover Regional Medical Center Foundation

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - An anonymous Wilmington family gifted $500,000 for patients at the Novant Health Zimmer Cancer Institute, per a Novant Health release. “This gift will fund program enhancements for hematology/oncology services, such as patient navigation and case management, to help directly support patients undergoing cancer treatment,” stated a Novant spokesperson in a release.
The Good News Oct. 15

As spooky season approaches, many churches, businesses, and organizations are holding harvest celebrations and trunk or treats. Be sure to send your Halloween events to Columbus County News for publication. There is no charge for this service, and the news can be read daily for absolutely free at www.columbuscountynews.com. The...
Two local nonprofits receive $42,800 COVID-relief grants

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The NC Community Foundation announced grants for two local nonprofits from the NC Healing Communities Fund. The Columbus County Partnership for Children and Roots of Recovery in Pender County were both awarded $42,800 grants, per the NC Community Foundation. Statewide, $1.25 million was distributed among 33 grants.
Beloved Teacher, Ms. Sonya Graham Gillespie, Remembered and Honored

Before the Bladen County Board of Education meeting started, Bladen County Schools officials held a moment of silent prayer in memory of Ms. Sonya Graham Gillespie, a fourth-grade teacher at Elizabethtown Primary School, who recently passed away. They said, “Our hearts are with her family, especially her children, during this incredibly difficult time.”
The 5th Quarter October 14, 2022

LELAND, N.C. (WWAY) – With all local teams in action tonight, there were some great county rivalries and homecoming games on the gridiron.
As developers move in, Columbus County debates preservation and progress

Jessica Inman McPherson watched as construction crews cleared a 44-acre tract of land that has served families like hers for generations. McPherson, 34, grew up in the Antioch Church Road community in Columbus County. Now she and her husband are raising a family of their own in the area, where they tend to cows and goats at their farm.
