jcpost.com
Daniel (Dan) Lee Jones
On Tuesday, October 11th, Daniel (Dan) Lee Jones passed away in Abilene, Kansas. He was a beloved husband, father, grandpa, brother, uncle and friend. He was 73. Dan was born to Harry and Margaret Jones on October 24,1948 in Junction City, KS. He lived for many years in Enterprise until his family moved to Chapman when he was in middle school. His family were members of St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Chapman. In 1966, he graduated from Dickinson County Community High School. He attended Kansas State Technical Institute in Salina and received an associate degree in Airframe & Powerplant as well as Computer Science. He married Christine (Chris) Schlesener on July 29, 1974. Together, Dan and Chris moved to Bartlesville, Oklahoma and worked for Applied Automation which was later acquired by ABB. He worked as a computer systems analyst for 37 years until he retired in 2011. He was proud of the work he did and he valued the relationships and friendships he formed along the way. His main goal was to make everyone else's job easier.
Mark Samuel Weis, MD
Mark Samuel Weis lived his fifty-eight years on earth with a full heart, a bright smile, and an unrelenting spirit. When he was a child he pursued his love of music, nature, service, and athletics. During his time at Manhattan High school he played Varsity Basketball, sang in the school choir (Chamber and Pops choir) and earned his way to becoming an Eagle Scout. During his time as a scout he was selected to participate in the Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico and Scout High-Adventure Camp in Canada, which are high honors in the Eagle Scout program. When he was just sixteen he went to live in Peru for a summer, where he became fluent in Spanish. After returning to the United States and graduating from Manhattan High School with honors he attended the University of Kansas, where he earned a double bachelors in Biology and English (again with honors) while making memories with his brothers in Kappa Sigma fraternity. He accomplished his lifelong dream of becoming a doctor, after attending medical school at Kansas as well, a double Jayhawk. During his life he used his creativity combined with his knowledge of medicine to undertake several entrepreneurship endeavors. In his later years he became an author, and accomplished the feat of having six different books published. But most importantly, he lived his life as a devout Christian, a true believer; one who would share his love and fear of God with anyone and everyone would listen. At just twenty-four years old he embarked on a Mission trip for Mercy Ships, where he helped treat and heal children with cleft palates in Jamaica; and witnessed to the people there in Christ name.
Linda Diane Mays
Linda Diane Mays, age 72 of Green, was called to heaven on October 7, 2022. She was born on February 4, 1950 in Clay Center, the daughter of Orville and Lois Asp. On June 8, 1971, she married Roland Dean Mays at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Clay Center. To this union, two daughters were born, Jennifer Diane on April 11, 1972 and Katie Nicole on February 5, 1981.
Carolyn Sue “Nana” Knorr
Carolyn Sue “Nana” Knorr, age 72, passed away Sunday, October 9, 2022 at the Leonardville Nursing Home. She was born on February 3, 1950 in San Diego, California, the daughter of LaVonne Franklin and Mary Louise (Herrod) Bird. She was one of seven children. She is survived by...
