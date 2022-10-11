Mark Samuel Weis lived his fifty-eight years on earth with a full heart, a bright smile, and an unrelenting spirit. When he was a child he pursued his love of music, nature, service, and athletics. During his time at Manhattan High school he played Varsity Basketball, sang in the school choir (Chamber and Pops choir) and earned his way to becoming an Eagle Scout. During his time as a scout he was selected to participate in the Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico and Scout High-Adventure Camp in Canada, which are high honors in the Eagle Scout program. When he was just sixteen he went to live in Peru for a summer, where he became fluent in Spanish. After returning to the United States and graduating from Manhattan High School with honors he attended the University of Kansas, where he earned a double bachelors in Biology and English (again with honors) while making memories with his brothers in Kappa Sigma fraternity. He accomplished his lifelong dream of becoming a doctor, after attending medical school at Kansas as well, a double Jayhawk. During his life he used his creativity combined with his knowledge of medicine to undertake several entrepreneurship endeavors. In his later years he became an author, and accomplished the feat of having six different books published. But most importantly, he lived his life as a devout Christian, a true believer; one who would share his love and fear of God with anyone and everyone would listen. At just twenty-four years old he embarked on a Mission trip for Mercy Ships, where he helped treat and heal children with cleft palates in Jamaica; and witnessed to the people there in Christ name.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO