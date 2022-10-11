Read full article on original website
Philly Fraud Alert: Health Insurance Scam on GoogleTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
Hotel West & Main in Conshohocken Hosts Grand OpeningMarilyn JohnsonConshohocken, PA
Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles PreviewLaw Nation SportsPhiladelphia, PA
Braves-Phillies Series Has Hallmarks of 1993 Postseason MatchupIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
Plan Details Open Space ProjectsGregory VellnerNewtown, PA
WTOP
Morant nets 31, leads Grizzlies to win in preseason finale
DETROIT (AP) — Ja Morant had 31 points and eight rebounds as the Memphis Grizzlies closed out their preseason with a 126-111 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Thursday night. Desmond Bane went 1 for 7 from 3-point range and finished with 16 points for Memphis. Brandon Clarke also...
WTOP
Charting LeBron: How James climbed the NBA points ladder
LeBron James’ total points and his season-ending rank on the NBA’s all-time scoring list after each of his first 19 NBA seasons:. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
NBA・
Los Angeles Lakers Could Land DeMar DeRozan And Alex Caruso For Russell Westbrook And Two First-Round Picks
This trade would send DeMar DeRozan to the Lakers and Russell Westbrook to the Bulls.
WTOP
Wizards to debut 25th anniversary throwback jerseys at home opener vs. Bulls
Wizards to debut throwback jerseys at home opener vs. Bulls originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Wizards fans won’t have to wait very long to see the team sporting its new throwback jerseys for the franchise’s 25th anniversary. The Wizards announced they’ll wear the blue and bronze throwback...
Boston 25 News WFXT
Basketball Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo begins treatment for brain tumor
Basketball Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo has started undergoing treatment for a brain tumor, the NBA announced Saturday. The league made the announcement on behalf of the 18-year NBA veteran center and his family, ESPN reported. Mutombo is being treated in Atlanta. In a statement, the NBA said that the...
NBA・
WTOP
Rookies provide optimism amid another bad Texans season
HOUSTON (AP) — With just one win after five games, the Houston Texans appear destined for a third straight dismal season. There is, however, some good news about this year’s team that should give fans hope. Houston (1-3-1) has a great rookie class featuring several players who have already made an impact.
Follow along for The News Tribune live updates from Mariners vs. Astros in Game 3 of ALDS
Follow along for live updates from T-Mobile Park.
WTOP
Sports on TV for October 17-23
TBS — Divisional Series: TBD. USA — Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Brighton & Hove Albion. ESPN2 — Georgia St. at Appalachian St. COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S) GOLF — LPGA Tour: The BMW Ladies Championship, First Round, LPGA International Busan, Busan, South Korea. MLB BASEBALL. 8...
NFL・
WTOP
NFL Inactive Report
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. WASHINGTON COMMANDERS AT CHICAGO BEARS — WASHINGTON: S Percy Butler, OT Samuel Cosmi, WR Jahan Dotson, QB Sam Howell, CB William Jackson, TE Logan Thomas, RB Jonathan Williams. CHICAGO: WR N’Keal Harry, CB Lamar Jackson, DE Kingsley Jonathan, TE Jake Tonges.
NFL・
