Philadelphia, PA

WTOP

Morant nets 31, leads Grizzlies to win in preseason finale

DETROIT (AP) — Ja Morant had 31 points and eight rebounds as the Memphis Grizzlies closed out their preseason with a 126-111 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Thursday night. Desmond Bane went 1 for 7 from 3-point range and finished with 16 points for Memphis. Brandon Clarke also...
WTOP

Charting LeBron: How James climbed the NBA points ladder

LeBron James’ total points and his season-ending rank on the NBA’s all-time scoring list after each of his first 19 NBA seasons:. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Basketball Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo begins treatment for brain tumor

Basketball Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo has started undergoing treatment for a brain tumor, the NBA announced Saturday. The league made the announcement on behalf of the 18-year NBA veteran center and his family, ESPN reported. Mutombo is being treated in Atlanta. In a statement, the NBA said that the...
WTOP

Rookies provide optimism amid another bad Texans season

HOUSTON (AP) — With just one win after five games, the Houston Texans appear destined for a third straight dismal season. There is, however, some good news about this year’s team that should give fans hope. Houston (1-3-1) has a great rookie class featuring several players who have already made an impact.
WTOP

Sports on TV for October 17-23

TBS — Divisional Series: TBD. USA — Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Brighton & Hove Albion. ESPN2 — Georgia St. at Appalachian St. COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S) GOLF — LPGA Tour: The BMW Ladies Championship, First Round, LPGA International Busan, Busan, South Korea. MLB BASEBALL. 8...
WTOP

NFL Inactive Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. WASHINGTON COMMANDERS AT CHICAGO BEARS — WASHINGTON: S Percy Butler, OT Samuel Cosmi, WR Jahan Dotson, QB Sam Howell, CB William Jackson, TE Logan Thomas, RB Jonathan Williams. CHICAGO: WR N’Keal Harry, CB Lamar Jackson, DE Kingsley Jonathan, TE Jake Tonges.
