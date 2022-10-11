ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

CNET

Who Gets Student Loan Debt Forgiveness Without Applying?

Millions of student loan borrowers anxiously await the White House's application for student loan debt forgiveness. The Department of Education previewed the form borrowers will use for debt cancellation on Oct. 11, but a lawsuit from six Republican-led states could put the brakes on it -- the federal government has already agreed to wait until Oct. 23 at the earliest to discharge any student debt under this new plan.
Kiplinger

Borrowers Over 50 With Student Loan Debt

Student loan debt is not just holding back young adults. It’s increasingly an issue for older people, sending many of them into default and threatening retirement plans for some. In fact, people aged 60 and older are the fastest growing age segment of the student loan market, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
CNET

How to Apply for Student Loan Forgiveness and When the Application Will Open

Student loan borrowers this month can expect the loan debt forgiveness application to open. Those who are eligible are encouraged to apply to get as much as $20,000 relieved from their student loan debt. The White House says the plan will help more than 40 million Americans and eliminate student loan debt for 20 million people.
CNET

Student Loan Forgiveness Gets a New Date: Today's Update and What to Know

The Department of Education is now looking at Oct. 23 as the soonest it can start canceling student loan debt. The possible new date appears in a court document for a lawsuit by six Republican-led states to stop the student loan relief program. The Education Department also offered a preview this week of the application form for students will use to file for debt relief.
CNET

Parents Need to Apply for Student Loan Forgiveness This Month, Too

President Joe Biden's Aug. 24 announcement of $10,000 to $20,000 in student loan debt cancellation was great news for many student borrowers, and it was also a happy event for many parents of college students. The currently proposed plan to forgive student loan debt for borrowers earning $125,000 a year...
Yahoo!

Student loan forgiveness application preview hits Twitter: What it looks like

Student loan borrowers got a glimpse of the debt forgiveness application via Twitter alerts from the White House. The application, which is expected to be released in October, is still not live at the U.S. Department of Education website. Borrowers, though, are getting more clues as to what they'll need to do once the application is out.
Fortune

If you paid off your federal student loans during the COVID-19 pandemic, you may still be eligible for Biden’s forgiveness. Here’s how

Borrowers who regret paying off their student loans during the COVID-19 pandemic may be able to get a refund and benefit from the one-time forgiveness. Borrowers who paid off the remaining balance of their federal student loans during the coronavirus pandemic may lament narrowly missing out on President Joe Biden’s recently-announced widespread forgiveness effort.
Fortune

Student loan borrowers who requested refunds after forgiveness announcement are still waiting

Borrowers who made voluntary payments on their student loans during the payment pause can request a refund. Many borrowers are still waiting to receive theirs. Some borrowers who requested refunds on the federal student loan payments made during the pandemic payment pause are finally seeing the balances hit their bank accounts. But weeks after their initial requests, many others are still waiting.
WTHR

Which student loan forgiveness program is right for me?

INDIANAPOLIS — Student loan forgiveness is getting a lot of attention. That's why it's important to understand the different programs available to federal borrowers like Tanya Merritt-Mulamba. She's spent her work-life in public service. "Most of my career has been focused on youth and families," Merritt-Mulamba said. The single...
Yahoo!

Student loan forgiveness: AOC offers tip for parent borrowers

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) this week took to Instagram Live and Twitter to explain how parent borrowers benefit from President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness. Not only are student loans parents took out for their own college eligible for forgiveness, she pointed out, but also ParentPlus loans they took...
