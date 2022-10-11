Read full article on original website
1965 Buick Wildcat Earned Its Vivacious Name With A 425 Engine
This incredible vintage luxury vehicle is unexpectedly fast. For decades there has been one company in the American automotive industry that combines performance and luxury perfectly while also wearing the GM name proudly on every badge. That brand was Buick, a name not widely talked about in the automotive community today despite its many successes in years past. You might know them by their string of extremely successful performance cars from the 1980s or perhaps you like some of the older models even more. Either way the point still stands, Buick is a brand defined best by it's incredible versatility on the American automotive market. Recently one car has been getting quite a lot of attention from fans of the brand that might not have even noticed how incredible it truly is before. This car is the Buick Wildcat.
Autoblog
Nissan to offer super-low-mileage lease options for select models
Since the pandemic led to a massive lockdown and shifted millions to remote work, many have greatly cut the number of miles they drive. The reduction in miles means that people may steer clear of traditional automotive financial products like leases since they’re not getting anywhere near their money’s worth out of the car. Nissan has a solution to this problem with a new “SignatureFLEX” mileage-based lease program that allows customers to change their annual mileage allowance over time.
Autoblog
GMC Hummer EV's taillights cost thousands to replace
The GMC Hummer EV pickup hasn’t stopped raising eyebrows since GM pulled back the curtain on the behemoth in Spring 2021. It’s huge, not all that efficient, and unbelievably expensive, but now we’re learning how much replacement parts cost for the new EV. The Drive dug up...
Why Ford Used The Same Engine For Over 30 Years
One automotive pillar isn't a car itself, but an engine: the Ford 300 cubic-inch inline six-cylinder. The model is well-regarded and for good reasons.
protocol.com
The U.S. cripples China’s chips
Good morning! The U.S. is changing tactics when it comes to blocking China’s chip production, and this is just the beginning. The Biden administration is taking a much more adversarial approach to warding off China’s access to advanced chips. The U.S. introduced sweeping new restrictions on chip exports...
Autoblog
Electric vehicles will be power plants on wheels, providing backup power for homes and the grid
In the not too distant future, many electric vehicles could be mini power plants on wheels. General Motors this week announced it's heading in that direction. A new business unit, GM Energy, has a line of electric-vehicle chargers that can also feed power back to homes and the electric grid. The pros refer to it as bidirectional charging.
hbsdealer.com
Generac brings hydrogen power to the home
Energy technology firm Generac and EODev, a French manufacturer of zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell power generators, announced a distribution agreement: Generac will offer EODev’s GEH2 – a large-scale, zero- emissions hydrogen fuel cell power generator – to the North American market. “Harnessing the power of hydrogen allows...
The Rarest Production Mustang Ever Made
There is some mystery behind the only 1967 Shelby Mustang GT500 ever built, but we have both the before and after of this rare car's journey. The post The Rarest Production Mustang Ever Made appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Autoblog
EPA fines Missouri dealership for emissions cheat devices
A car and truck dealership in Missouri has been fined by the Environmental Protection Agency for installing "defeat devices." These aftermarket parts bypass factory emissions controls in the name of added performance, but end up emitting more pollution that is legally allowed. Midwest Motors of Eureka, Mo., will be fined...
What’s Under The Hood Of This 1967 Chevrolet Camaro P-Code SS/RS?
This special muscle car has a lot of people scratching their heads. The numbers can become tricky sometimes when you’re talking about classic cars, especially because most vintage automobiles don’t sport the original hardware. Understanding what the vin code means could be the difference between finding an everyday grocery getting vintage and an ultra valuable limited edition model. In this particular case, it was extra important to identify exactly what kind of performance this vehicle had using its identification number. So this leaves the question up in the air, what exactly is under the hood?
Ferraris And More Trashed By Hurricane Ian
We can’t imagine how it would feel to own these rides…. As people are going back to communities hid hardest by Hurricane Ian, photos of the damage are starting to pour in. That means we’re seeing all the collectible cars which were trashed by the storm, like a couple of Ferraris and some other rides in Naples, Florida. The photos, which were shared with Naples Daily News by a resident, show that a residential garage is hardly ample protection against a Cat 4 hurricane.
Consumer Reports.org
Do New Cars Still Require a Break-In Period?
It used to be that a new car required a detailed break-in period to protect the engine and extend its longevity. But has modern technology made cars more robust and break-in periods obsolete?. “I reached out to a manufacturer, in this case, Volvo, and they said there is no prescribed...
VW ID Buzz’s First Vanlife-Ready Camping Rig Is Here
The Ququq Bus Box 4 is fit for the ID Buzz, even if it's not fit for the U.S.
Ford Mustang Boss 302: As Fast as a 2022 Mustang GT?
The Ford Mustang Boss 302 is a benchmark in modern Mustang performance. The Boss Mustang was quick enough to run with a new Mustang GT. The post Ford Mustang Boss 302: As Fast as a 2022 Mustang GT? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Mopar Mania Heads To Cord And Kruse Auction
Cord & Kruse has an auction docket that's really impressive to us at Motorious. It's very well aligned with what kind of news and features we cover - heavy on American engineering, while highlighting collectible works of art made over seas. Whenever they have an auction, it's hard to look away, so we wanted to share our picks of Mopar to watch in the upcoming Cord & Kruse Auction, taking place October 17th-26th.
globalspec.com
Electrofit introduces its first electric crate motor
The first electric crate motor, the 100 kW CM100KW1, developed by U.K.-based Electrofit is a permanent synchronous magnet motor with a built-in inverter that significantly reduces cost and complexity of integration. The motor can be used to drive an existing gearbox directly or has the option of being connected to...
makeuseof.com
Do Electric Cars Need Different Tires Compared to a Regular Car?
One problem that many first-time EV owners run into is maintenance. While EVs are very similar to traditional vehicles, they also have significant differences, and one example of this is the type of tires they require. So do electric vehicles require special tires, and if so, how are they different?
disruptmagazine.com
28-Year-Old Jason Haugen is Disrupting the RV Industry
The RV market is evolving as the demand for comfortable travel and accommodation vehicles increases. This has helped transform the industry’s outlook, with new trends taking over. In the previous year, more people have been pursuing the line of RV to save money, while even more want to achieve a lifestyle with more freedom of mobility. Considering the new and improved designs from different companies, including the Haugen RV Group, it has become easier to attain this feat.
Autoblog
J.D. Power: How rental car companies rank in customer satisfaction
The pandemic tore into car rental companies like a hungry seven-year-old into a bowl of mac and cheese. At first, constrained vehicle supply meant no cars were available, but that problem has largely passed. However, according to J.D. Power’s 2022 North America Rental Car Satisfaction Study, the industry faces other customer satisfaction woes. The study includes responses from 8,445 business and leisure travelers who rented a car at an airport location between August 2021 and August 2022.
Cruising World
Diesel Engine Oil Change and Oil Filters Paramount to the Life of the Engine
Special delivery: Sign up for the free Cruising World email newsletter. Subscribe to Cruising World magazine for $29 for 1 year and receive 3 bonus digital issues. Diesel engines, because they generate a considerable amount of soot, are hard on oil. If you aren’t accustomed to seeing how quickly oil turns black after being changed, you might be surprised by it.
