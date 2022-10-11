This incredible vintage luxury vehicle is unexpectedly fast. For decades there has been one company in the American automotive industry that combines performance and luxury perfectly while also wearing the GM name proudly on every badge. That brand was Buick, a name not widely talked about in the automotive community today despite its many successes in years past. You might know them by their string of extremely successful performance cars from the 1980s or perhaps you like some of the older models even more. Either way the point still stands, Buick is a brand defined best by it's incredible versatility on the American automotive market. Recently one car has been getting quite a lot of attention from fans of the brand that might not have even noticed how incredible it truly is before. This car is the Buick Wildcat.

CARS ・ 17 DAYS AGO