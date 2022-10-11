Marvel Studios is reportedly developing more “Special Presentations” like “Werewolf by Night” for Disney+ and Nova could be the star of one. Nova is the moniker used by several Marvel Comics superheroes working for Nova Corps, an organization prominently featured in the “Guardians of the Galaxy” films. The character was originally scheduled to appear in “Avengers: Infinity War,” but didn’t make it into the final product. But Kevin Feige teased that Nova could show up in another project.

