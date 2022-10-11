ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rubeus Hagrid Actor Robbie Coltrane Passes Away at 72 Years Old

Robbie Coltrane, known for playing Rubeus Hagrid in the “Harry Potter” films, has passed away at age 72. Coltrane also portrayed Hagrid for Universal theme park attractions, including Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure at Universal’s Islands of Adventure. Beyond Potter, he has appeared in several film and TV roles since the 1980s, including James Bond films “GoldenEye” and “The World Is Not Enough,” “Nuns on the Run,” “Ocean’s Twelve,” and “Mona Lisa.” He received three consecutive BAFTA best actor awards for his role as Dr. Edward “Fitz” Coltrane in the series “Cracker.”
RUMOR: Marvel Developing Nova ‘Special Presentation’ Film for Disney+

Marvel Studios is reportedly developing more “Special Presentations” like “Werewolf by Night” for Disney+ and Nova could be the star of one. Nova is the moniker used by several Marvel Comics superheroes working for Nova Corps, an organization prominently featured in the “Guardians of the Galaxy” films. The character was originally scheduled to appear in “Avengers: Infinity War,” but didn’t make it into the final product. But Kevin Feige teased that Nova could show up in another project.
‘Harry Potter’ Stars: Where Are They Now?

All aboard the Hogwarts express! Over the course of 10 years, the stars of Harry Potter brought magic, mischief and more to millions of fans around the world. Based on the series of seven books by J.K. Rowling, stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint captured the hearts of viewers between 2001 and 2011. […]
Hello Kitty Store at Universal Studios Florida Being Slowly Rethemed

The Hello Kitty theming of the Hello Kitty store at Universal Studios Florida is being dismantled, with plans to remove Hello Kitty from the location entirely. We noticed construction inside the store during our recent Halloween Horror Nights visit. Crew members were working quickly to knock out sections of the...
New Passholder Entrance Signs Unveiled at Magic Kingdom

Earlier this week, we reported seeing mysterious signs appearing at the entrances of the Magic Kingdom and EPCOT. The signs, which were at eye level, featured iconography from the Walt Disney World Railroad Station and the EPCOT logo. Today, we saw the mystery sign at the Magic Kingdom was a...
Figment Cuddleez Plush Debuts at Walt Disney World

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Dreams are where the imagination goes to play, so it’s only fitting that a Figment Cuddleez plush has flown into Walt Disney World!. Figment Cuddleez Plush – $39.99. The plush shows EPCOT’s beloved purple dragon...
Vans x Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Collection Drops at Disneyland Resort

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. After it came to Florida more than a month ago, the Vans x Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary collection has finally dropped at the Disneyland Resort! We found all of these at the Disney Dress Shop in the Downtown Disney District.
Opening Timeline Announced, Jobs Posted for Toothsome Chocolate Emporium at Universal CityWalk Hollywood

The opening timeframe of Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen at Universal CityWalk Hollywood has been announced in a job posting for the restaurant. According to the job posting, available at nbcunicareers.com, Toothsome will open in early 2023. They are hiring for approximately 250 positions. Here’s how Universal describes...
New Tie-Dye 50th Anniversary Spirit Jersey, Permits Filed for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, Fantasyland Brawl Family Upset at No Pressed Charges, & More: Daily Recap (10/14/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Friday, October 14, 2022.
Magic Kingdom and EPCOT Hours Extended in October, November, and December 2022

Magic Kingdom and EPCOT hours have been extended for the last few days of October, throughout November, and in early December 2022. Magic Kingdom will now open at 8:00 a.m. instead of 9:00 a.m. on October 30 and 31. Early entry for hotel guests will then begin at 7:30 a.m. The park will be closing for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at 6:00 p.m. on both days.
Disney Vacation Club Holding ’Halloween Meet & Treat’ Event at Atlantic Dance Hall This Month

Atlantic Dance Hall at Disney’s BoardWalk will be hosting Disney Vacation Club Halloween Meet & Treat on several dates this month. Gather as a community inside the Atlantic Dance Hall on Disney’s BoardWalk to pose for festive photos with Halloween-costumed Disney Characters and enjoy a sweet treat during this complimentary Disney Vacation Club event, presented as part of Membership Magic.
