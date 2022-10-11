Read full article on original website
Related
WDW News Today
Rubeus Hagrid Actor Robbie Coltrane Passes Away at 72 Years Old
Robbie Coltrane, known for playing Rubeus Hagrid in the “Harry Potter” films, has passed away at age 72. Coltrane also portrayed Hagrid for Universal theme park attractions, including Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure at Universal’s Islands of Adventure. Beyond Potter, he has appeared in several film and TV roles since the 1980s, including James Bond films “GoldenEye” and “The World Is Not Enough,” “Nuns on the Run,” “Ocean’s Twelve,” and “Mona Lisa.” He received three consecutive BAFTA best actor awards for his role as Dr. Edward “Fitz” Coltrane in the series “Cracker.”
WDW News Today
Fans Raise Wands at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter in Honor of Robbie Coltrane’s Passing
This evening, fans unofficially gathered in front of Hogwarts Castle in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter to honor the passing of Robbie Coltrane, who portrayed Hagrid in all eight “Harry Potter” films. Fans of the Harry Potter series raised their wands to the sky in front of...
WDW News Today
RUMOR: Marvel Developing Nova ‘Special Presentation’ Film for Disney+
Marvel Studios is reportedly developing more “Special Presentations” like “Werewolf by Night” for Disney+ and Nova could be the star of one. Nova is the moniker used by several Marvel Comics superheroes working for Nova Corps, an organization prominently featured in the “Guardians of the Galaxy” films. The character was originally scheduled to appear in “Avengers: Infinity War,” but didn’t make it into the final product. But Kevin Feige teased that Nova could show up in another project.
WDW News Today
Super Nintendo World Store Opens at Universal CityWalk Hollywood With New Merchandise
A Super Nintendo World store has opened in Universal CityWalk Hollywood, meaning guests no longer have to go into the park to find Universal-exclusive Nintendo merchandise. A Super Nintendo World marquee is at the store’s entrance. Inside are large blocks and a Mario flag. The entrance wall is patterned...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDW News Today
Updated Bulletin Board in Frontierland Packs Tons of Disney Film & Park References at Magic Kingdom
Lovers of Disney’s westerns will want to “giddyup” to Frontierland in the Magic Kingdom where a bulletin board has been erected! This has been around for a bit now, but we wanted to take a closer look at all the “Easter eggs.”. The board replaces a...
‘Harry Potter’ Stars: Where Are They Now?
All aboard the Hogwarts express! Over the course of 10 years, the stars of Harry Potter brought magic, mischief and more to millions of fans around the world. Based on the series of seven books by J.K. Rowling, stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint captured the hearts of viewers between 2001 and 2011. […]
WDW News Today
Work Begins on Super Nintendo World Entrance Path at Universal Studios Hollywood
Just a few weeks after the Super Nintendo World marquee was installed above the land’s entrance in Universal Studios Hollywood, work is underway on the entrance path. From above, we can see the entrance tunnel, which has yet to be painted so is just concrete grey for now. Protective...
WDW News Today
Hello Kitty Store at Universal Studios Florida Being Slowly Rethemed
The Hello Kitty theming of the Hello Kitty store at Universal Studios Florida is being dismantled, with plans to remove Hello Kitty from the location entirely. We noticed construction inside the store during our recent Halloween Horror Nights visit. Crew members were working quickly to knock out sections of the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDW News Today
New Passholder Entrance Signs Unveiled at Magic Kingdom
Earlier this week, we reported seeing mysterious signs appearing at the entrances of the Magic Kingdom and EPCOT. The signs, which were at eye level, featured iconography from the Walt Disney World Railroad Station and the EPCOT logo. Today, we saw the mystery sign at the Magic Kingdom was a...
WDW News Today
Universal Studios Japan Announces New Year’s Eve ‘NO LIMIT! Countdown 2023’ Party Including 26-Hour Operation, Special Entertainment, & More
For the first time since 2019-20, Universal Studios Japan has announced the return of the annual New Year’s Eve Countdown Party, which will take place from 7:00p.m. December 31, 2022 through 9:00p.m. January 1, 2023!. The event features a massive fireworks display to mark the end of the old...
WDW News Today
Black Spire Outpost Head Scarf Available at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disneyland
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. During our travels on Batuu, we discovered a new Black Spire Outpost Head Scarf at Black Spire Outfitters!. Black Spire Outpost Head Scarf – $24.99. This head scarf is similar to a buff, but not as...
WDW News Today
Figment Cuddleez Plush Debuts at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Dreams are where the imagination goes to play, so it’s only fitting that a Figment Cuddleez plush has flown into Walt Disney World!. Figment Cuddleez Plush – $39.99. The plush shows EPCOT’s beloved purple dragon...
WDW News Today
New Finding Nemo Beach Towel Available at Disney’s Art of Animation Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Relax at the beach or at Cozy Cone Pool with this new “Finding Nemo” beach towel from Ink & Paint Shop at Disney’s Art of Animation Resort. “Finding Nemo” Beach Towel – $29.99...
WDW News Today
Vans x Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Collection Drops at Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. After it came to Florida more than a month ago, the Vans x Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary collection has finally dropped at the Disneyland Resort! We found all of these at the Disney Dress Shop in the Downtown Disney District.
WDW News Today
Opening Timeline Announced, Jobs Posted for Toothsome Chocolate Emporium at Universal CityWalk Hollywood
The opening timeframe of Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen at Universal CityWalk Hollywood has been announced in a job posting for the restaurant. According to the job posting, available at nbcunicareers.com, Toothsome will open in early 2023. They are hiring for approximately 250 positions. Here’s how Universal describes...
WDW News Today
New Tie-Dye 50th Anniversary Spirit Jersey, Permits Filed for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, Fantasyland Brawl Family Upset at No Pressed Charges, & More: Daily Recap (10/14/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Friday, October 14, 2022.
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Disneyland Resort 10/9/22 (Night Photography, Villain Dance Party, A Peek at Oogie Boogie Bash Sets, and More)
Hey there, hi there, ho there! We headed down to the Disneyland Resort this evening to enjoy the full moon rising over the resort and see what else we could find. So join us for this most recent photo report from both parks. Disney California Adventure. Disney California Adventure closes...
WDW News Today
Magic Kingdom and EPCOT Hours Extended in October, November, and December 2022
Magic Kingdom and EPCOT hours have been extended for the last few days of October, throughout November, and in early December 2022. Magic Kingdom will now open at 8:00 a.m. instead of 9:00 a.m. on October 30 and 31. Early entry for hotel guests will then begin at 7:30 a.m. The park will be closing for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at 6:00 p.m. on both days.
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Magic Kingdom 10/13/22 (Minnie Ear Headband Price Increase, Construction Updates, & More)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Good morning from Magic Kingdom. Today we are planning on doing some shopping and looking for any construction updates we can find. We also plan on doing some resort hopping later today. Let’s get started!. In...
WDW News Today
Disney Vacation Club Holding ’Halloween Meet & Treat’ Event at Atlantic Dance Hall This Month
Atlantic Dance Hall at Disney’s BoardWalk will be hosting Disney Vacation Club Halloween Meet & Treat on several dates this month. Gather as a community inside the Atlantic Dance Hall on Disney’s BoardWalk to pose for festive photos with Halloween-costumed Disney Characters and enjoy a sweet treat during this complimentary Disney Vacation Club event, presented as part of Membership Magic.
Comments / 0