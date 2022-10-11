Read full article on original website
Mississippi State Bulldogs vs. Kentucky Wildcats: Start time, live stream, TV info and more
The Mississippi State Bulldogs take on the Kentucky Wildcats tonight at 6:30 p.m. CT/7:30 p.m. ET. The Mississippi State football team is back on the road headed to Lexington, Kentucky. The matchup between the Bulldogs and the Wildcats will be played at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. Here are some...
Commercial Dispatch
Now at EMCC, former Mississippi State linebacker Rodney Groce Jr. reflects on costly penalty
SCOOBA — Less than five months ago, Rodney Groce Jr. could wake up and watch the sun rising over the desert. Now, his view is much different. “You can’t look out and see Tempe, Arizona, and the beautiful city no more,” Groce said. “It’s trees and woods.”
Commercial Dispatch
Three takeaways from Mississippi State women’s basketball media availability
Basketball is nearly back. The 2022-23 season is less than a month away, and the Mississippi State women’s team is back in the swing of things, preparing for its first season under new head coach Sam Purcell. Here are three takeaways from the Bulldogs’ preseason preparation after speaking with...
wtva.com
Funeral set for Saturday for former New Hope football star
NEW HOPE, Miss. (WTVA) — Family and friends will come together in the gym at New Hope High School this weekend to remember a former football star killed last month in Columbus. Tae'Kion Reed, 24, of Columbus, died September 25 after being shot the night before at the Country...
wcbi.com
Former Columbus mayor, George Wade, has died
LOUISIANA (WCBI) – A former Columbus mayor has passed away. George Wade served as mayor of Columbus from 1997 until 2001. He was a businessman who owned and operated a feed and seed in the city. Wade was also a retired insurance and financial representative. Wade was 90 years...
Commercial Dispatch
Four blocks of third street named for legendary boxer
“I saw some films of him,” said Oliver Miller, standing on the sidewalk in front of the Tennessee Williams Welcome Center on Wednesday afternoon. “He was on time. He knew how to fight.”. Miller, along with about 20 other onlookers, was on hand to watch the unveiling of...
Retired Mississippi school teacher arrested for embezzlement
A retired Mississippi school teacher has been arrested for embezzlement. Nancy Butler, of Bogue Chitto, was arrested Friday, Oct. 7, by Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies and charged with felony embezzlement. Butler, 51, is accused of taking money from a school-related activity fund, according to Chief Deputy Johnny Hall. She...
wcbi.com
Committee narrows search for next Columbus police chief
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – There is an update to a story we’ve been following in Columbus. The search for the next police chief is down to seven candidates. An out-of-state candidate dropped out of the running before a Tuesday interview. Several candidates were interviewed that same day. The...
kicks96news.com
More DUI Arrests in Neshoba
KINNARD LEE KING, 30, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0. JAMES GARRETT MCKINNEY, 32, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $2,420. DANIEL MCMILLIAN, 28, of Philadelphia, Serving Sentence, NCSO. Bond $0. CYLAS C MINGO, 20, of Choctaw, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0. BYRON DURAN MORRIS, 36, of Philadelphia,...
wcbi.com
18-wheeler catches fire on Highway 45 South in Lowndes County
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An 18-wheeler hauling scrap metal went up in flames this afternoon in Lowndes County. The fire happened on Highway 45 South, near Highway 182, at about noon. Lowndes County Fire Coordinator Neil Austin says the trailer on the big rig was saved. However, the...
wtva.com
Husband, adult son shot at home in Verona
VERONA, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Verona are trying to find the person wanted in connection with a Thursday afternoon shooting that wounded a man and his adult stepson. The shooting happened before 2 p.m. at Felicia Sims' home in the 5300 block of Raymond Avenue. Sims says her...
wtva.com
Driver killed in Lowndes County wreck to be identified
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A man was killed in a wreck Sunday morning in Lowndes County. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant said the wreck happened on Steens-Vernon Road. He said a pickup truck left the road in a curve, hit a mailbox and a road sign, then crashed into trees.
wtva.com
West Point police department facing staffing issues
WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) -- The West Point Police Department is facing staffing issues like many job industries in America and they are looking to fill those openings fast, especially as the number of emergency calls continues to increase. Chief of Police Avery Cook says the department used to get...
Mississippi man sentenced in 2018 murder of victim found dead in field. It wasn’t first time bodies were found near his property.
A Mississippi man was found guilty and sentenced for the 2018 murder of a victim found dead in a field. Bogue Chitto resident Troy Galarza, 54, has been sentenced to life plus 10 years for first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon, enhanced as habitual. Galarza was...
wcbi.com
Tupelo man arrested for breaking into, vandalizing commercial building
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo man is accused of being inside a closed business and damaging the building. 27-year-old Zachary Ballard is charged with burglary of a commercial building. Officers got a report of someone inside Hometown Healthcare on South Gloster while the business was closed. The inside...
wcbi.com
Aberdeen mayor files charges against local officials
ABERDEEN, Miss (WCBI) -Drama continues to unfold at Aberdeen City Hall. The mayor has filed charges against one sitting alderman and one former alderman. This latest uproar surrounds a court ruling over the Ward one set. From the boardroom to the courtroom is where some of the Aberdeen Board of...
wtva.com
Jury finds man guilty in Chickasaw County killing
A jury in Chickasaw County Circuit Court found a man guilty Wednesday on four charges in connection with a 2020 homicide. A jury in Chickasaw County Circuit Court found a man guilty Wednesday on four charges in connection with a 2020 homicide.
Commercial Dispatch
Welty Gala featuring Henry Winkler is canceled
The 2022 Welty Gala has been canceled. In an email to those who contributed to the gala, MUW Communications Director of University Relations Tyler Wheat said the keynote speaker for the event, Henry Winkler, canceled due to an extension of his filming contract for the HBO show “Barry.”. The...
breezynews.com
Crash in Ethel Sends 2 to the Hospital
6:51 a.m. – Attala Deputies, EMS, and Attala Fire Department were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash with injuries on Business 12 in Ethel. Two people were transported to the hospital, and both vehicles had to be towed from the scene.
wcbi.com
How bond crimes are frustrating local law enforcement
Law enforcement officers are constantly dealing with a disturbing cycle. Suspects who have been arrested and released on bond returning to the streets to commit more crimes. That’s resulting in more arrests and more frustration for officers. Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins explains some problems his deputies feel. ”...
