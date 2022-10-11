ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

Comments / 0

Related
wtva.com

Funeral set for Saturday for former New Hope football star

NEW HOPE, Miss. (WTVA) — Family and friends will come together in the gym at New Hope High School this weekend to remember a former football star killed last month in Columbus. Tae'Kion Reed, 24, of Columbus, died September 25 after being shot the night before at the Country...
COLUMBUS, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Starkville, MS
College Sports
Local
Mississippi Sports
Starkville, MS
Sports
State
Mississippi State
State
Kentucky State
Starkville, MS
Football
City
Lexington, MS
City
Starkville, MS
Local
Mississippi College Sports
Local
Mississippi Football
State
South Carolina State
wcbi.com

Former Columbus mayor, George Wade, has died

LOUISIANA (WCBI) – A former Columbus mayor has passed away. George Wade served as mayor of Columbus from 1997 until 2001. He was a businessman who owned and operated a feed and seed in the city. Wade was also a retired insurance and financial representative. Wade was 90 years...
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Four blocks of third street named for legendary boxer

“I saw some films of him,” said Oliver Miller, standing on the sidewalk in front of the Tennessee Williams Welcome Center on Wednesday afternoon. “He was on time. He knew how to fight.”. Miller, along with about 20 other onlookers, was on hand to watch the unveiling of...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Committee narrows search for next Columbus police chief

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – There is an update to a story we’ve been following in Columbus. The search for the next police chief is down to seven candidates. An out-of-state candidate dropped out of the running before a Tuesday interview. Several candidates were interviewed that same day. The...
COLUMBUS, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Williams
kicks96news.com

More DUI Arrests in Neshoba

KINNARD LEE KING, 30, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0. JAMES GARRETT MCKINNEY, 32, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $2,420. DANIEL MCMILLIAN, 28, of Philadelphia, Serving Sentence, NCSO. Bond $0. CYLAS C MINGO, 20, of Choctaw, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0. BYRON DURAN MORRIS, 36, of Philadelphia,...
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

18-wheeler catches fire on Highway 45 South in Lowndes County

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An 18-wheeler hauling scrap metal went up in flames this afternoon in Lowndes County. The fire happened on Highway 45 South, near Highway 182, at about noon. Lowndes County Fire Coordinator Neil Austin says the trailer on the big rig was saved. However, the...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Husband, adult son shot at home in Verona

VERONA, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Verona are trying to find the person wanted in connection with a Thursday afternoon shooting that wounded a man and his adult stepson. The shooting happened before 2 p.m. at Felicia Sims' home in the 5300 block of Raymond Avenue. Sims says her...
VERONA, MS
wtva.com

Driver killed in Lowndes County wreck to be identified

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A man was killed in a wreck Sunday morning in Lowndes County. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant said the wreck happened on Steens-Vernon Road. He said a pickup truck left the road in a curve, hit a mailbox and a road sign, then crashed into trees.
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#American Football#Bulldogs#Wildcats
wtva.com

West Point police department facing staffing issues

WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) -- The West Point Police Department is facing staffing issues like many job industries in America and they are looking to fill those openings fast, especially as the number of emergency calls continues to increase. Chief of Police Avery Cook says the department used to get...
WEST POINT, MS
wcbi.com

Tupelo man arrested for breaking into, vandalizing commercial building

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo man is accused of being inside a closed business and damaging the building. 27-year-old Zachary Ballard is charged with burglary of a commercial building. Officers got a report of someone inside Hometown Healthcare on South Gloster while the business was closed. The inside...
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Aberdeen mayor files charges against local officials

ABERDEEN, Miss (WCBI) -Drama continues to unfold at Aberdeen City Hall. The mayor has filed charges against one sitting alderman and one former alderman. This latest uproar surrounds a court ruling over the Ward one set. From the boardroom to the courtroom is where some of the Aberdeen Board of...
ABERDEEN, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
College Football
wtva.com

Jury finds man guilty in Chickasaw County killing

A jury in Chickasaw County Circuit Court found a man guilty Wednesday on four charges in connection with a 2020 homicide. A jury in Chickasaw County Circuit Court found a man guilty Wednesday on four charges in connection with a 2020 homicide.
CHICKASAW COUNTY, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Welty Gala featuring Henry Winkler is canceled

The 2022 Welty Gala has been canceled. In an email to those who contributed to the gala, MUW Communications Director of University Relations Tyler Wheat said the keynote speaker for the event, Henry Winkler, canceled due to an extension of his filming contract for the HBO show “Barry.”. The...
COLUMBUS, MS
breezynews.com

Crash in Ethel Sends 2 to the Hospital

6:51 a.m. – Attala Deputies, EMS, and Attala Fire Department were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash with injuries on Business 12 in Ethel. Two people were transported to the hospital, and both vehicles had to be towed from the scene.
ETHEL, MS
wcbi.com

How bond crimes are frustrating local law enforcement

Law enforcement officers are constantly dealing with a disturbing cycle. Suspects who have been arrested and released on bond returning to the streets to commit more crimes. That’s resulting in more arrests and more frustration for officers. Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins explains some problems his deputies feel. ”...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
FanSided

FanSided

291K+
Followers
551K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy