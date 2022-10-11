Read full article on original website
Related
jcpost.com
Wilma Jean Anderson
Wilma Jean Anderson, age 93, of Manhattan, died October 9, 2022, at Stoneybrook Retirement Community. She was born July 2, 1929, in Cleburne, Kansas, the daughter of Chester Cordell and Theresa E. (Christopher) Wilkinson. On January 11, 1947, she was married to Kenneth W. Anderson. Kenneth preceded her in death...
jcpost.com
Linda Diane Mays
Linda Diane Mays, age 72 of Green, was called to heaven on October 7, 2022. She was born on February 4, 1950 in Clay Center, the daughter of Orville and Lois Asp. On June 8, 1971, she married Roland Dean Mays at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Clay Center. To this union, two daughters were born, Jennifer Diane on April 11, 1972 and Katie Nicole on February 5, 1981.
jcpost.com
Daniel (Dan) Lee Jones
On Tuesday, October 11th, Daniel (Dan) Lee Jones passed away in Abilene, Kansas. He was a beloved husband, father, grandpa, brother, uncle and friend. He was 73. Dan was born to Harry and Margaret Jones on October 24,1948 in Junction City, KS. He lived for many years in Enterprise until his family moved to Chapman when he was in middle school. His family were members of St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Chapman. In 1966, he graduated from Dickinson County Community High School. He attended Kansas State Technical Institute in Salina and received an associate degree in Airframe & Powerplant as well as Computer Science. He married Christine (Chris) Schlesener on July 29, 1974. Together, Dan and Chris moved to Bartlesville, Oklahoma and worked for Applied Automation which was later acquired by ABB. He worked as a computer systems analyst for 37 years until he retired in 2011. He was proud of the work he did and he valued the relationships and friendships he formed along the way. His main goal was to make everyone else's job easier.
jcpost.com
Carolyn Sue “Nana” Knorr
Carolyn Sue “Nana” Knorr, age 72, passed away Sunday, October 9, 2022 at the Leonardville Nursing Home. She was born on February 3, 1950 in San Diego, California, the daughter of LaVonne Franklin and Mary Louise (Herrod) Bird. She was one of seven children. She is survived by...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
jcpost.com
Sheriff: Kansas bank robbery suspect captured at motel
MORRIS COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities including the FBI conducted an intensive investigation Wednesday a man accused in the robbery at Bank of the Flint Hills, 101 E MacKenzie Street in White City, according to the Morris County Sheriff. Just after 10p.m. Wednesday, police captured 35-year-old Christopher J. Callaham of Junction...
Comments / 0