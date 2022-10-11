Read full article on original website
2023 Nissan Ariya First Drive Review: An impressive overture
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Let’s say you write a screenplay and get an agent, manager or producer to read it. If they like your script, the first question they’ll ask you is, “What else do you have?” Movie execs prefer to invest in someone they know has more than one good idea.
2023 BMW M2 revealed, BMW i4 and Mercedes-AMG SL 63 driven | Autoblog Podcast #751
In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Road Test Editor Zac Palmer. In this week's news, we discuss the Jaguar F-Type commemorative 75 model, the reveal of the 2023 BMW M2, as well as the Rivian recall and its repercussions. We talk about the cars we've been driving, including the Ford Mustang Ice White Edition, BMW i4, Mercedes-AMG SL 63 and Lexus RX 500h F-Sport.
Junkyard Gem: 1986 Ford Taurus GL Sedan
In 1985, Ford's midsize sedan offering was the angular, rear-wheel-drive LTD, a car that looked and drove like the 1970s design it was (do not confuse the Fox-platform LTD with the unrelated and much bigger Panther-platform LTD Crown Victoria of this era). Though Ford did have modern, efficient small cars to sell Americans that year the Tempo and the Escort — the lack of a strong competitor in the all-important battle with cars such as the Chevrolet Celebrity (and its many A-Body siblings), Plymouth Reliant (and its many K-Car siblings), plus such increasingly threatening imports as the Toyota Camry and Honda Accord had become a real problem in Dearborn. The 1986 model year would change all that, however, because that's when the brand-new Taurus hit the scene and became an instant sales hit. Here's one of those first-year Tauruses, now leaving the road after 36 years of service.
Renault's 'Alpenglow' is powered by hydrogen — and looks out of this world
In German, Alpenglow translates to Alpenglühen, which translates to an optical illusion that’s defined by a rosy, reddish light that appears around the mountains on the horizon during sunrise or sunset. An Alpine vision, certainly. It’s also the name of a conceptual sports car from Renault’s Alpine division that makes the Batmobile look like a Chevy Nova.
Mazda debuts new mild-hybrid I6 expected for U.S.
Mazda is taking a different approach to electrification than much of the industry. Rather than go full steam ahead with new EV models, the brand released one “light” EV in the MX-30 and is working on plug-in hybrid and hybrid powertrains while developing three new EVs by 2025. Mazda Australia just debuted a new vehicle that previews the powertrains we’ll get here in the States.
Lamborghini Huracán STO Road Test: If death metal was a car
MALIBU, Calif. — If heavy death metal music were a car, it would be the Lamborghini Huracán STO. This is not your run-of-the-mill Lamborghini. It doesn’t have all-wheel drive. The floor and doors are essentially bare carbon. It has a complex clamshell front end/hood you manually open with a plastic prong — under it, there’s barely room for a racing helmet. There are only three drive modes, a pittance for a modern supercar. A super-low, zero-forgiveness full carbon fiber front bumper/splitter is fitted that will torment your mind on every grade change. Its dry weight (the only one Lamborghini quotes) is only 2,942 pounds.
Junkyard Gem: 1989 Saab 900 Turbo Convertible
I live in Colorado, where Saabs were loved deeply by residents going way back to the 96 (and I'm sure a few 92s were sold here in the 1950s, though I haven't found any in local car graveyards … yet). By far the easiest pre-GM Trollhättanites to find in Centennial State wrecking yards these days are the 1978-1993 900s, and I walk by a half-dozen for each one that I document as a Junkyard Gem. We admired a gloriously brown 900 Turbo two-door a few months back, but today's 900 Turbo is an extremely rare cabriolet version, the first I've found in a boneyard in at least 15 years.
Tag Heuer reveals two limited-edition Mario Kart watches
Tag Heuer is back with two more Nintendo-themed watches, this time based on its automatic Formula 1 model. The Formula 1 X Mario Kart Chronograph and Chronograph Tourbillon are packed with details that should please anybody who appreciates mechanical timepieces, Mario Kart, or (ideally) both. Both watches feature several highly...
Junkyard Gem: 1986 Lincoln Town Car
Ford's Lincoln Division applied the Town Car name (originally the Anglicized name for a coupé de ville horse-drawn carriage) to new cars beginning with the 1959 Continental, but it wasn't until the 1981 model year that the Town Car became a Lincoln model in its own right (earlier Town Cars were Continentals). Those boxy, sharp-edged Town Cars were built throughout the remainder of the 1980s and sold well, but they're almost extinct today. Here's one of those cars, found in a Denver-area self-service yard recently.
Freddie Mercury's silver Rolls-Royce auction will benefit Ukrainian war victims
Freddie Mercury, Queen’s exuberant front man, had a penchant for very expensive, very lux cars; a Lincoln, a Daimler, and his favorite, a 1974 Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow. The limousine, which chauffeured Mercury until his death in 1991 (he had no driver’s license), is now on its way to a higher calling: It’s to be sold off next month at RM Sotheby's London auction, with proceeds going to the Superhumans Center, a charity supported by Richard Branson and others to provide aid for war victims in Ukraine and to fund construction of a hospital in Lviv.
Mercedes recalls 2020-2022 GLS to fix potential rear seat collapse
Mercedes-Benz is recalling just shy of 60,000 GLS-Class SUVs to address a potential failure of the third-row seatback locking mechanisms in the event of a crash. Units built with improperly assembled components may not properly restrain passengers in the event of a collision, increasing the risk of injuries. "The springs...
VW investing $2.3 billion in Chinese autonomous driving venture
Volkswagen will invest €2.4 billion euros ($2.3 billion) to set up an autonomous driving joint venture with China’s Horizon Robotics Inc. to strengthen the automaker’s tech presence in its biggest market. Most Read from Bloomberg. The new unit will develop automated and assisted driving systems for China,...
Best car batteries of 2022
Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Buying new car batteries is about as exciting as watching paint dry, but choosing the right (or wrong) product can significantly affect how your car starts and drives. It’s essential to buy a battery designed for your climate, type of vehicle, and power accessories to make sure you can start your car whenever needed.
GMC Hummer EV's taillights cost thousands to replace
The GMC Hummer EV pickup hasn’t stopped raising eyebrows since GM pulled back the curtain on the behemoth in Spring 2021. It’s huge, not all that efficient, and unbelievably expensive, but now we’re learning how much replacement parts cost for the new EV. The Drive dug up...
Keanu Reeves' Arch Motorcycles launches sportier 1s
California-based Arch Motorcycles, founded by Keanu Reeves and Gard Hollinger, has launched its second model, the 1s. The hand-built bikes are tailored to the preferences of each rider and have been likened by Jay Leno to a Pagani in two-wheeled form. Arch describes the 1s as a performance cruiser, but...
