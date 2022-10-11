ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
WAAY-TV

Strong cold front arrives Friday; cooler for the weekend

We have enjoyed our last above-average day in North Alabama. It will remain mostly clear overnight as temperatures fall into the lower 50s. A strong cold front arrives Friday afternoon and evening, bringing an abrupt temperature drop. While no rain is expected with the front, it may become chilly toward the end of some Friday night football games.
ALABAMA STATE
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Red Alert for heavy rain Thursday afternoon

Alert: Red Alert for late this afternoon into tonight for heavy rain that could lead to localized flooding/flash flooding.Forecast: Showers ease their way in through the day with pockets of heavy rain developing late this afternoon into tonight; localized flooding is possible. Rainfall amounts will range from .5-2.0"+ with the greatest rainfall amounts N&W and/or east. In addition to this, an isolated severe t'storm will be possible with locally damaging winds being the main threat. As for tomorrow, after some early showers east, expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the 60s.Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the 60s. As for Sunday, expect partly sunny skies and a stray shower. Highs will be in the 60s again. 
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Meteorologist
The Independent

Heavy rain and strong winds forecast for Friday with severe gales of up to 55mph

The UK is set to experience some of the “heaviest rain and strongest winds” it has seen so far this autumn on Friday – when “severe gales” of up to 55mph could hit north-western Scotland and Northern Ireland.The Met Office said the wet and windy weather blowing in on Friday will have started on the other side of the Atlantic, but, contrary to some reports, it does not expect these conditions to be the remnants of Hurricane Fiona, which unleashed devastation in Canada after it came ashore as a post-tropical cyclone on Saturday.The national weather service has warned “heavier rain...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
natureworldnews.com

Severe Thunderstorms Could Unleash in Midwest

Forecasts said rainfalls with severe thunderstorms could emerge this week in the Midwest and the Northcentral U.S. Residents in the said cities should watch out for potential thunderstorms. Previous reports showed the rollercoaster temperatures in the Midwest and Northeast, from summer-like to winter-like weather. Areas in the North. In the...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Severe Storms to Hit the Northeast US Ahead of Approaching Cold Front

Severe storms have been forecasted to strike the Northeast United States ahead of a looming cold front by the end of the week, according to US meteorologists. The adverse weather will hit some of the major metropolitan areas across the East Coast, including those from Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, and to New York City, where urban flash flooding could occur.
WASHINGTON, DC
natureworldnews.com

Forecasts Warn Rain and Severe Thunderstorms to Threaten Midwest, East Coast

Forecasts announced that parts of the Midwest and East Coast would expect severe thunderstorms. According to AccuWeather's recent weather update on October 11, forecasters revealed that rain and thunderstorms could unleash in portions of the north-central United States and the Atlantic coast this week due to the approaching storm system.
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Tropical Storm Orlene to Bring Heavy Rains and Gusty Winds to Mexico

Forecasts revealed that Tropical Storm Orlene is expected to pound Mexico with heavy rains and gusty winds, causing small to massive flooding. Residents are advised to keep updated with the weather update. Tropical Storm Orlene is the 16th storm of the East Pacific Hurricane Season and is said to approach...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Tropical Depression to Come Within a Few Days in Gulf of Mexico

The National Hurricane Center just reported a possible tropical depression in the next two days or so as strengthening system has been identified and a tropical storm has managed to gain some strength on Wednesday. According to Naples Daily News, chances of tropical development increased to 60 percent over the...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Meteorologists Monitor Tropical Storm Karl in the Gulf of Mexico

A recent weather update showed that meteorologists have been monitoring the development of a tropical storm in the Gulf of Mexico. Residents and communities near the Gulf of Mexico should be alert to the potential impacts of the tropical storm. Based on the latest from the National Hurricane Center, the...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Weather Systems to Cause Renewed Flash Flooding in Texas and New Mexico

Heavy rain and flooding are threatening south-central United States once again, according to US meteorologists. This comes amid drought conditions in the region for over a month. Evidence shows that the joining of forces of these weather systems may cause the renewed weather hazards in the region. Local authorities advise the public remain vigilant.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy