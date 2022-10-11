ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNBC

Jim Cramer says these 14 stocks are ‘about to pop’

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a list of stocks that he believes could bounce soon. "The S&P [500]'s down almost 25% for the year, and we've gone eleven months since the bear market began. The average bear market only lasts for about 13 months. So maybe we have an expiration date coming up and soon, some of these are going to pop," he said.
CNBC

Cramer’s week ahead: Take any chance to sell stocks during a busy week of earnings

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday advised investors to take any chance to sell stocks next week as the busy earnings season continues. "The market's dominated by the tick, tick, tick of bonds, oil and the dollar. So, remember, if we have a big up day like yesterday, that is a chance to do some [selling] because there probably won't be any follow-through," he said.
CNBC

Jim Cramer says to avoid stocks in the ‘house of pain’ Nasdaq 100 index

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday warned investors to avoid the stocks in the Nasdaq 100 and highlighted the worst performing stocks during the third quarter. "These seven biggest losers from the third quarter are simply representative of the House of Pain the index has become," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer...
CNBC

Jim Cramer says 3 factors foreshadowed Thursday’s market comeback

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday said that there were three indicators during Thursday's trading session that suggested the initial market sell-off would fizzle out. Stocks made a stunning reversal on Thursday after the market fought off a hotter-than-expected consumer price index report to snap a six-day losing streak. The Dow...
CNBC

China is no longer just any emerging market — it has become its own beast

The share of Chinese stocks in the benchmark MSCI emerging markets index fell from a peak of 43.2% in October 2020 to 32% in July 2022, Morgan Stanley analysts pointed out. WisdomTree last month became the latest firm to launch an emerging markets ex-China fund, following Goldman Sachs earlier in the year.
CNBC

Jim Cramer recaps 4 major banks' earnings reports

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday offered investors his thoughts on the major banks that reported earnings this week. "If the whole market hadn't already roared yesterday, I think we could've had a nice rally in response to these numbers," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday offered investors his thoughts...
CNBC

Cramer's lightning round: You are fighting the Fed with Discover Financial

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market. Questions for Cramer?. Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC.
CNBC

Where is Alpha Now?

In an era of major crosscurrents, investors want to know where the greatest investment opportunities are today. Three influential players will examine the key issues influencing the markets, and share their perspective on delivering alpha.
CNBC

October Monthly Meeting: Cramer shares portfolio moves for investors in this tough market

All the major averages posted big losses last month, and the outlook for stocks and economy remain bleak. Inflation remains a major headwind. So too are the uncertainty around Russia's invasion of Ukraine and China's path to reopening amid Covid-19. Where to turn from here? Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks share their plan for staying invested in this market.
CNBC

Why the oil trade may have more juice despite a losing week

Even though WTI crude just saw its worst week in more than two months, the oil trade may have more juice left in the tank. Mirae Asset Securities' Chris Hempstead told CNBC's "ETF Edge" that he sees the Russia-Ukraine war fallout and OPEC+ oil cuts as key bullish catalysts for oil.
