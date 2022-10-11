Read full article on original website
Jim Cramer says these 14 stocks are ‘about to pop’
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a list of stocks that he believes could bounce soon. "The S&P [500]'s down almost 25% for the year, and we've gone eleven months since the bear market began. The average bear market only lasts for about 13 months. So maybe we have an expiration date coming up and soon, some of these are going to pop," he said.
Cramer’s week ahead: Take any chance to sell stocks during a busy week of earnings
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday advised investors to take any chance to sell stocks next week as the busy earnings season continues. "The market's dominated by the tick, tick, tick of bonds, oil and the dollar. So, remember, if we have a big up day like yesterday, that is a chance to do some [selling] because there probably won't be any follow-through," he said.
Jim Cramer says to avoid stocks in the ‘house of pain’ Nasdaq 100 index
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday warned investors to avoid the stocks in the Nasdaq 100 and highlighted the worst performing stocks during the third quarter. "These seven biggest losers from the third quarter are simply representative of the House of Pain the index has become," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer...
Chile has outperformed other emerging markets and the S&P 500 this year. Here's how
Chilean stocks this year are leapfrogging those in other countries, including the U.S. The iShares MSCI Chile exchange-traded fund (ECH) is up more than 3% year to date, while the U.S. benchmark S&P 500 is down more than 20% — officially trading in a bear market. There are several...
Jim Cramer says 3 factors foreshadowed Thursday’s market comeback
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday said that there were three indicators during Thursday's trading session that suggested the initial market sell-off would fizzle out. Stocks made a stunning reversal on Thursday after the market fought off a hotter-than-expected consumer price index report to snap a six-day losing streak. The Dow...
China is no longer just any emerging market — it has become its own beast
The share of Chinese stocks in the benchmark MSCI emerging markets index fell from a peak of 43.2% in October 2020 to 32% in July 2022, Morgan Stanley analysts pointed out. WisdomTree last month became the latest firm to launch an emerging markets ex-China fund, following Goldman Sachs earlier in the year.
Economists think one key inflation measure is headed back to a 40-year high, much to the chagrin of the Fed
Economists expect core inflation — which removes food and energy costs — to rebound in September. The median forecast sees the one-year rate rising to 6.5%, matching the 40-year high seen in March. An increase would make it even harder for the Fed to fight inflation without pulling...
Series I bond interest expected to fall to roughly 6.48% in November. But that's still a 'really good rate,' experts say
Series I bonds, an inflation-protected and nearly risk-free investment, may reduce annual rates to roughly 6.48% in November, experts say. While it's down from the current 9.62% rate through Oct. 31, it's still higher than other savings options. Despite a hotter-than-expected inflation report on Thursday, the annual interest rate for...
Jim Cramer recaps 4 major banks' earnings reports
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday offered investors his thoughts on the major banks that reported earnings this week. "If the whole market hadn't already roared yesterday, I think we could've had a nice rally in response to these numbers," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday offered investors his thoughts...
Cramer's lightning round: You are fighting the Fed with Discover Financial
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market. Questions for Cramer?. Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC.
Bitcoin hovers at $19,000, and Tether makes big change to its stablecoin reserves: CNBC Crypto World
After noon EST, an AT&T spokesperson replied to Crypto World's request for comment on a story featured in today's show about the alleged hacking case writing in a statement that"fraudulent SIM swaps are a form of theft committed by sophisticated criminals." "We have security measures in place to help defeat...
Jamie Dimon says expect 'other surprises’ from choppy markets after U.K. pensions nearly imploded
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon says investors should expect more blowups after a crash in U.K. government bonds last month nearly caused the collapse of hundreds of that country's pension funds. "My experience in life has been when you have things like what we're going through today, there are going...
Where is Alpha Now?
In an era of major crosscurrents, investors want to know where the greatest investment opportunities are today. Three influential players will examine the key issues influencing the markets, and share their perspective on delivering alpha.
India's Wipro sees modest growth in current-quarter IT services revenue
BENGALURU, Oct 12 (Reuters) - India's Wipro Ltd (WIPR.NS) on Wednesday forecast smaller sequential revenue growth for the December quarter amid a challenging macro environment, but said its order pipeline looked robust with a few mega deals.
TripActions raises equity at $9.2 billion valuation, gets Coatue's structured financing
Oct 12 (Reuters) - U.S. corporate travel and expense company TripActions said it raised $304 million from investors in equity and debt-like structured financing on Wednesday, as the company gears up for expansion and a public listing.
The pound is surging against the dollar following reports about a potential U-turn by the UK government on parts of its mini-budget
The pound soared Thursday following reports the UK government is discussing a potential pullback from parts of its mini-budget. Britain's currency rose by nearly 2% and nearly recaptured the $1.13 handle against the dollar. Reports said the government may decide to allow the corporate tax rate to rise next year.
What Cramer is watching Thursday — hot inflation slams stocks, sends bond yields soaring
The Investing Club's October "Monthly Meeting" livestream for members is at noon ET. Find the link 15 minutes ahead of time at the top of the CNBC homepage. Too late to sell, or not? We'll explore that question and look ahead to the rest of the year. U.S. stock futures,...
October Monthly Meeting: Cramer shares portfolio moves for investors in this tough market
All the major averages posted big losses last month, and the outlook for stocks and economy remain bleak. Inflation remains a major headwind. So too are the uncertainty around Russia's invasion of Ukraine and China's path to reopening amid Covid-19. Where to turn from here? Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks share their plan for staying invested in this market.
Why the oil trade may have more juice despite a losing week
Even though WTI crude just saw its worst week in more than two months, the oil trade may have more juice left in the tank. Mirae Asset Securities' Chris Hempstead told CNBC's "ETF Edge" that he sees the Russia-Ukraine war fallout and OPEC+ oil cuts as key bullish catalysts for oil.
Delaying big purchases, reducing debt: 76% of adults are making lifestyle changes to prepare for a potential recession
Eighty-four percent of adults say they are concerned that a recession is on the horizon, a new survey shows. Additionally, 74% said their concerns about inflation have increased. If you are worrying about job loss during a recession, be sure to make arrangements to have sufficient emergency savings, experts say.
