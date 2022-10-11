Read full article on original website
Yakima Officers Stopping Lots of Drivers During Emphasis Patrols
Yakima Police continue emphasis patrols around the city to slow drivers and prevent serious crashes by drivers running red lights. The patrols are a direct result of a rash of serious and fatal crashes reported in the city over the last 6 to 8 months. "The culture of anything goes on Yakima streets must change." The words from Yakima Police Chief Matthew Murray in a recent letter to the community talking about challenges facing the city and the police department when it comes to Yakima traffic.
Yakima leaders face difficulty enforcing policies surrounding homelessness
YAKIMA -- Earlier this week, county commissioners sat down for hours having critical conversation about homelessness and how they can enforce policies to remove dangerous encampments from our rivers. Despite massive efforts to clean out tons of trash, human waste and drug paraphernalia in homeless encampments along the greenway trail,...
Yakima Police to Recommend Charge After Hospital Staff, Officer Exposed to Hazardous Substance
Yakima police will recommend charges against a man who allegedly exposed Yakima Valley Memorial staff and a police officer to a hazardous substance on Monday morning at the hospital. Yakima Police spokeswoman Yvette Inzuza said police will recommend a reckless endangerment charge after a patient smoked a hazardous substance in...
$4,000 worth of equipment stolen from farm in rural Yakima County
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — Thousands of dollars worth of farming equipment was stolen from a rural stretch of Yakima County near Outlook by a group of suspects in a pickup truck. According to a social media alert from the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, the theft in question had a property in the Outlook/Sunnyside area. Thieves were spotted on the farm’s security...
Warning UPS Scam is Back in Yakima Because it Works
Every month a new scam is floated in Yakima to try and find victims and those that work come back. That's the case in the phishing scam that's showing up in email boxes in Yakima in the form of an email that supposedly is sent from United Parcel Service. If...
New details emerge in case involving a Sunnyside police officer who was shot
YAKIMA --- Just before 8pm, the Sunnyside Police Department responded to shots fired. A man called and made a report saying his neighbor was firing a gun into his own home. Three Sunnyside police officers responded. An officer saying as they got there they heard the man inside yelling things...
Two Washington men sentenced for crimes on the Yakama Nation
News release from U.S. Attorney’s Office – Eastern District of Washington. YAKIMA – Vanessa R. Waldref, the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington, announced Wednesday that James Dean Cloud, age 39, and Donovan Quinn Carter Cloud, age 35, were sentenced by Chief District Judge Stanley A. Bastian for crimes involving multiple murders and a carjacking in 2019. James Cloud was sentenced to four terms of life imprisonment to run consecutively. James Cloud was also ordered to pay approximately $25,000 in restitution on behalf of the homicide victims and their families. Donovan Cloud was sentenced to 327 months of incarceration for his role in the carjacking.
Man Gets Four Life Sentences for 2019 Mass Murder in Central Washington
James Dean Cloud — convicted in a 2019 mass murder on the Yakama Reservation — will serve four consecutive life sentences, a federal judge ordered Wednesday night. James Cloud, 39, and his cousin, 35-year-old Donovan Quinn Carter Cloud, were accused of killing five people at a remote trailer west of White Swan on June 8, 2019.
Yakima aiming to decrease vandalism on Community Action Day
YAKIMA—The city will be hosting their second Community Action Day to paint over vandalism in Yakima neighborhoods. It will take place on Thursday, Oct. 13 at Washington Middle School, 510 S. 9th St. The event will run from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Free Sherwin-Williams paint kits will be...
Yakama mass murderer sentenced to life in prison, brother gets 27+ years
YAKIMA, Wash. — Two brothers responsible for a mass murder and carjacking spree on the Yakama Reservation on Treaty Day in 2019 have been sentenced to extensive stints in federal prison. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Eastern Washington, James Dean Cloud, 39, will spend the rest of his days in prison with four life sentences for a laundry...
One of two suspects in Rocky Mart gang shooting in Yakima arrested
One of two suspects in a June gang homicide in Yakima is in custody. Fabian David Lopez, 20, of Yakima was arrested this weekend on a warrant charging him with first-degree murder in the death of Juan Carlos Jose Zavala as he worked on a flat tire outside a West Nob Hill Boulevard convenience store.
East Valley school bus crashes into car, injuring Moxee driver
MOXEE, Wash. — There were no children on an East Valley school bus when it collided with another vehicle, injuring its driver at a Moxee intersection on Thursday evening. According to Lt. Mark Lewis of the Moxee Police Department, officers were informed of the collision around 4:00 p.m. PST on October 13, 2022. Initial calls suggested that a bus and...
Yakima fire officials warn of expired smoke detectors
YAKIMA—Firefighters in the Valley are giving some warnings, saying too many people have smoke detectors that are expired or just aren't working. The Valley has lost lives to fires in homes where there were no working detectors. West Valley Fire Chief Nathan Craig says people also need to replace...
Body Found in Wapato Orchard Murder Investigation Underway
A murder investigation is underway after a body was discovered in a Wapato orchard on Monday. According to the Yakima County Sheriffs' Office Deputies were called to the orchard in the 1000 block of Ragan Road after someone discovered the body. Deputies found the person had wounds and deemed it...
Man arrested for impersonating FBI agent in Granger at scene of drive by
Granger, Wash.—A man was arrested and charged for impersonating an FBI agent at the scene of a drive-by shooting on Monday, Oct. 10. Police say officials were collecting shell casing from a drive-by shooting that happened earlier in the night when a man walked into their crime scene. The...
Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital responds to patient who smoked in room
YAKIMA, Wash. — Hospital staff and first responders were on high alert when one of the patients smoked an unidentified substance in their room, leading Yakima Valley Memorial to ventilate its entire facility on Monday morning. According to a team member at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, staff learned about the patient smoking in their room around 10:00 a.m. on Monday,...
Body found in Wapato orchard
WAPATO, Wash.- On the morning of Monday, October, 10, Deputies with the Yakima County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a body in an orchard in the 1000 block of Ragan Road in Wapato. According to a YCSO press release, Deputies discovered a body and observed wounds on it. The...
Yakima drivers concerned over road safety in wake of high-speed collision
YAKIMA, Wash. — In the wake of a high-speed collision caused by a driver running a red light in a busy intersection, community members are expressing concerns over dangerous driving across the city. According to a release from the Yakima Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of N 40th Ave & Summitview Ave for reports of a collision at...
Car gets hit by school bus after running stop sign at Moxee intersection, police say
MOXEE, Wash.—A school bus crashed into a car that allegedly ran through a stop sign at a Moxee intersection, police say. The Moxee Police Department responded to a report of a school bus versus motor vehicle accident on Thursday, Oct. 13. They were called to the intersection of E....
BREAKING: Sunnyside police officer shot on duty
An officer in Sunnyside, WA was shot along 8th Street near Sunnyside Community Center. The 44-year-old suspect is in custody. The officer is in stable condition.
