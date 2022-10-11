ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima County, WA

94.5 KATS

Yakima Officers Stopping Lots of Drivers During Emphasis Patrols

Yakima Police continue emphasis patrols around the city to slow drivers and prevent serious crashes by drivers running red lights. The patrols are a direct result of a rash of serious and fatal crashes reported in the city over the last 6 to 8 months. "The culture of anything goes on Yakima streets must change." The words from Yakima Police Chief Matthew Murray in a recent letter to the community talking about challenges facing the city and the police department when it comes to Yakima traffic.
YAKIMA, WA
KIMA TV

Yakima leaders face difficulty enforcing policies surrounding homelessness

YAKIMA -- Earlier this week, county commissioners sat down for hours having critical conversation about homelessness and how they can enforce policies to remove dangerous encampments from our rivers. Despite massive efforts to clean out tons of trash, human waste and drug paraphernalia in homeless encampments along the greenway trail,...
YAKIMA, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Two Washington men sentenced for crimes on the Yakama Nation

News release from U.S. Attorney’s Office – Eastern District of Washington. YAKIMA – Vanessa R. Waldref, the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington, announced Wednesday that James Dean Cloud, age 39, and Donovan Quinn Carter Cloud, age 35, were sentenced by Chief District Judge Stanley A. Bastian for crimes involving multiple murders and a carjacking in 2019. James Cloud was sentenced to four terms of life imprisonment to run consecutively. James Cloud was also ordered to pay approximately $25,000 in restitution on behalf of the homicide victims and their families. Donovan Cloud was sentenced to 327 months of incarceration for his role in the carjacking.
WASHINGTON STATE
KIMA TV

Yakima aiming to decrease vandalism on Community Action Day

YAKIMA—The city will be hosting their second Community Action Day to paint over vandalism in Yakima neighborhoods. It will take place on Thursday, Oct. 13 at Washington Middle School, 510 S. 9th St. The event will run from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Free Sherwin-Williams paint kits will be...
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

One of two suspects in Rocky Mart gang shooting in Yakima arrested

One of two suspects in a June gang homicide in Yakima is in custody. Fabian David Lopez, 20, of Yakima was arrested this weekend on a warrant charging him with first-degree murder in the death of Juan Carlos Jose Zavala as he worked on a flat tire outside a West Nob Hill Boulevard convenience store.
YAKIMA, WA
KIMA TV

Yakima fire officials warn of expired smoke detectors

YAKIMA—Firefighters in the Valley are giving some warnings, saying too many people have smoke detectors that are expired or just aren't working. The Valley has lost lives to fires in homes where there were no working detectors. West Valley Fire Chief Nathan Craig says people also need to replace...
YAKIMA, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital responds to patient who smoked in room

YAKIMA, Wash. — Hospital staff and first responders were on high alert when one of the patients smoked an unidentified substance in their room, leading Yakima Valley Memorial to ventilate its entire facility on Monday morning. According to a team member at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, staff learned about the patient smoking in their room around 10:00 a.m. on Monday,...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Body found in Wapato orchard

WAPATO, Wash.- On the morning of Monday, October, 10, Deputies with the Yakima County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a body in an orchard in the 1000 block of Ragan Road in Wapato. According to a YCSO press release, Deputies discovered a body and observed wounds on it. The...
WAPATO, WA

